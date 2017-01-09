Philadelphia exhibition relives World War I through artists’ eyes

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington Pause

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

0:26 Second fire in a month damages vacant Dallas house

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl