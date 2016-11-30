Winter-fun activities for families around the U.S.

3:04 Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the Cowboys-Vikings game Pause

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

0:52 TCU Coach Gary Patterson has stuck around for 19 seasons due to this attitude about job openings

4:23 High School Huddle: Can Boswell get past Aledo

0:22 TCU LB Ty Summers on the historic win over Texas

1:03 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: Coaches playing this week are "behind the 8-ball" in recruiting

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant