How to use Uber and other ride-shares

Ride-hailing has become a multibillion-dollar business during the past several years. The traditional taxi industry has been upended and is now forced to compete with drivers using their own automobiles, sometimes as a side job, summoned by the tap of a smartphone.
Millions of us now use these apps regularly, but some still have questions. One thing is certain: These apps are popular because the rides are usually considerably cheaper than a taxi (when prices aren’t surging, that is). Here are a few ride-share tips for the uninitiated, and some pointers for the casual user.
There’s more than Uber
With its $62.5 billion valuation, Uber remains the 800-pound gorilla of the ride-hail apps with a presence on every continent except Antarctica. But there are other options. Lyft, founded in 2012, is in most major American cities as well as a handful in Southeast Asia. It has billed itself as “your friend with a car,” encouraging passengers to sit in the front seat in a spirit of community and friendliness.
Gett, an Israeli-based startup, is available in only one American city (New York) but has a solid presence in Russia, Britain and Israel. (I used the service in Russia and found it reliable.) Juno is another service new to New York; it hopes to attract drivers with incentives and lower commissions. In China, the popular Didi Chuxing app is jockeying with Uber for dominance in a highly prized market.
Beyond ride-shares
Zipcar works as something of a bridge between ride-hailing and the traditional car rental. It functions as a car club where, for a fee, drivers can use vehicles strategically placed around a city. In Los Angeles, for example, drivers can buy a yearlong membership for $35. In return, they are able to reserve and use cars (gas, insurance and up to 180 miles are included) at rates from $10 an hour to $78 a day, depending on the car. Rates are slightly higher on weekends.
(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)
Communication is easy
If you’re worried about being able to find your driver, you can text or call him or her through the app to communicate any further logistics. This is particularly useful when you’re in a high-traffic area or at the airport. Communication is key. Make sure to double-check your destination with the driver when in the car and if you have a preferred route, let the driver know.
You can always cancel a ride
If you realize you don’t need the ride, you can cancel it, but if you so more than five minutes after requesting the ride, you will typically be charged a fee ($5 or $10).
Be careful, though. I’ve noticed apparent changes in the UberPOOL cancellation policy in New York. I tried to cancel an UberPOOL ride a couple of minutes after requesting one (I was matched with a driver on a poor route), but was warned I would have to pay a cancellation fee. I checked with Uber and confirmed that the policy had changed — the UberPOOL cancellation window has shrunk to two minutes.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)
Carpooling challenges
Both Uber and Lyft offer carpooling options, called UberPOOL and Lyft Line. (The navigation system Waze is also testing a carpool service in the Bay Area.) The idea — that riders going in the same direction are matched together, resulting in a cheaper fare — is great in theory, but while selecting a carpool option can save you money, I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re on a tight schedule.
While I’ve had many seamless, efficient pooling experiences, I’ve had some horrendous ones as well: the time I called an UberPOOL from Manhattan to Kennedy Airport and was routed through LaGuardia, for example. If you’re only saving a few dollars, I would recommend getting a car for yourself. Compare the carpool pricing, which is presented upfront, with what you might pay for a regular car (Uber and Lyft provide estimates). If you’re taking advantage of UberPOOL’s $5 promotion for commuter rides below 125th Street, well, it’s hard to pass that up.
Speak up if something goes wrong
Between Uber, Lyft, Gett and Sidecar (now defunct), I’ve taken hundreds of trips via ride-share service. I’ve never had an accident or an aggressively bad experience, but there have been occasional problems.
The most common is a driver who accepts rides seemingly without any intention of picking up the passenger. This can happen with drivers who operate both Uber and Lyft simultaneously; they will accept rides on both platforms to keep their acceptance rate high (necessary to get incentive bonuses) but complete only one of them. The stranded passenger, they hope, will simply give up and cancel the ride (sometimes granting the driver a cancellation fee).
If you request a ride and see that your driver is actively driving away from you, take a few screenshots on your phone to prove that the car is moving away from the pickup location. Call or text the driver and request that he or she cancel the ride. If the driver refuses, say you will dispute any cancellation fee and email the ride-share company detailing what happened (I have always been refunded fees when this occurs).
(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)
Be safe
I have never felt in danger while in a shared car, but I am a sizable man. There have been many safety incidents, including drivers charged with sexually assaulting female passengers. While there are no comprehensive statistics comparing the threat of assault in a ride-share with that of a regular taxi, there are a few things riders can do to stay safe.
First, always verify the car make and license-plate number. That information is provided in-app when you request a ride. You can also ask the driver who he or she is picking up. Don’t say, “Hi, Uber for Lucas?” but rather, “Hi, who are you picking up?”
Second, you don’t have to enter your home address as a pickup or drop-off point. Some passengers may feel more comfortable being dropped off or picked up at a nearby business or intersection. Finally, if at any point you feel unsafe, tell the driver to pull over, end the ride and send a report to the company.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)
To tip or not
One of the many appealing things about ride-hailing apps is that they provide a cashless experience — no fumbling around for loose bills when you’re exiting the car. When you arrive at your destination, you simply get out. But many riders wonder if it’s actually that simple.
Some drivers have decried the lack of tips openly on online drivers’ forums. Lyft and Gett allow tipping within the app and advertise that drivers keep 100 percent of their tips. Uber does not offer in-app tipping, and has recently adopted a policy of “you can, but you don’t have to” with regards to gratuities.
My opinion? If your driver has been particularly helpful (loading groceries, handling heavy luggage, driving to an out-of-the-way location), there’s no harm in slipping them $5 at the end of the ride. Rates are so far below that of a traditional taxi (Lyft, for example, is 70 cents a mile in Detroit and 90 cents a mile in Chicago; UberX is $1.75 a mile in New York City) that you’re still saving. And your passenger rating will certainly benefit from it.
Comments