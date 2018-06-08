Southern Baptists have a new keynote speaker. A teacher at his church was accused of child abuse

The speaker newly slated to give the keynote speech at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Dallas comes from a church that had an allegation of abuse while he was there, court documents show.
Kie Bowman, the pastor of Austin's Hyde Park Baptist Church, will speak at the convention. He replaces Paige Patterson, the former president of Fort Worth's Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, who was ousted over allegations he mishandled sexual abuse. Patterson stepped down voluntarily from speaking at the convention on Friday.
A child was injured by a Hyde Park Baptist Church daycare worker in 2005, according to Travis County court documents. An Austin court awarded the child's mother $163,562 in damages. The Texas Supreme Court tossed an appeal by the church in 2010.
According to court documents, teaching assistant complained about the teacher's behavior but was told by a church school administrator that the "statements did not do any good because I was the only witness."
In February 2006, after the allegations came to light, Bowman wrote a letter to parents saying that "the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of your children has always been and will always be uppermost in our minds."
Bowman has not yet responded to a request for comment.
This story is being updated.
