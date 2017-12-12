Jews mark the first day of Hanukkah

The first day of the Hanukkah — the Jewish Festival of Lights — began at sundown Tuesday with the lighting of first menorah candle.
The yearly Jewish holiday commemorates how ancient Maccabees beat armies of Syria some 160 years before Christ. The holiday revolves around a story of how an eternal light burned for eight days even though there was only enough oil for it to burn for one day.
This year Hanukkah ends Dec. 20.
At Fort Worth’s Congregation Ahavath Sholom, the first candle of a menorah was lit with a prayer ceremony. On Sunday, the congregation will hold a larger celebration that will include lighting a menorah made of Lego pieces.
Diane Smith
