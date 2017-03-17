Church events include rummage sale, golf, concert and the Men’s Summit

1:08 Nerlens Noel going through his shooting drills Pause

0:51 TCU's Dixon praises crowd, team after NIT win

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:49 Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

0:27 1 killed, 1 injured in Dallas shooting

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite