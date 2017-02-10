Fort Worth-religion calendar

1:55 Mavs woke up and beat the Jazz, 112-105, in overtime Pause

0:32 Jordan Spieth sinks his putt on 18 to win the D&D Invitational

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says

0:34 TCU point guard Jaylen Fisher discusses his college debut

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine