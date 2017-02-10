Fort Worth-religion calendar

▪ “Women in Faith: A Christian, Jewish and Muslim Dialogue,” 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briar Haven Road, Fort Worth. Features three speakers who will share their faith experiences, followed a question-and-answer session.
▪ Pot Luck Fellowship Dinner and Town Hall meeting, noon Sunday, Central Christian Church, 3205 Hamilton Ave., Fort Worth. Please bring your favorite food to share.
▪ 60th Founders Day celebration, 5 p.m. Sunday, Mount Horum Baptist Church, 3509 Horum Way, Fort Worth. Sponsored by the Fort Worth Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the event will feature the musical “Our Souls Look Back and Wonder How We Got Over.”
▪ Pastor’s 44th anniversary, Sunday and Feb. 19, Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth. Services will celebrate the contributions of the Rev. D.R. Daniels Sr. Guest speakers include: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Eddie Brown, Strangers Rest Baptist Church, Fort Worth; 4 p.m., the Rev. Denny Davis, St. John Baptist Church, Grand Prairie; master of ceremonies, the Rev. Michael Matthews, Highland Park Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Feb. 19: 10:30 a.m., the Rev. B.R. Daniels Jr., First Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Fort Worth; 4 p.m., the Rev. Douglas Brown, Great Commission Baptist Church, Fort Worth; master of ceremonies, the Rev. Michael Moore, New Bethel Complete in Christ Church, Fort Worth.
▪ Blessing and grand opening of 4Saints Episcopal Food Pantry, 10 a.m. Feb. 16, St. Luke in the Meadow Episcopal Church, 4301 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth. The food pantry serves the three ZIP codes — 76103, 76112, and 76120 — around St. Luke’s in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of east Fort Worth.
▪ 75th anniversary service, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 26, Lakeland Street Baptist Church, 3551 Cindy Drive, Fort Worth. Former pastors of the church will participate in the celebration. The Rev. A.F. Jernigan will be teaching/preaching in the Sunday school hour at 9:45 a.m. and the Rev. Karl R. Ogdie will be preaching during the morning service at 10:50 a.m. Current Pastor Jeff York will preach during a special afternoon service on the topic of “A Look Ahead.”
▪ Men’s Summit, March 23-24, 30-31, Gateway Church, Southlake campus, 700 Blessed Way, Southlake. For boys and young men age 12 and up. Live music includes For King and Country, Switchfoot and Nate Bargatze. Speakers include Louie Giglio, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Derwin Gray, Levi Lusko, John Gray and Eric Mason. Details at menssummit.com
