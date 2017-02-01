Fort Worth area religion calendar

▪ Trinity Kids — Heart and South Auction, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Bob Duncan Center (Vandergriff Park), 2800 S. Center St., Arlington. Tickets are $15 for the event, which includes live and silent auctions, food and entertainment. Trinity Kids is an Arlington-based ministry that “creates positive memories in the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned children.” www.trinitykids.org
▪ Queen for the Day celebration, following morning worship, Sunday, Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth. Event will celebrate the contributions of Pamela Joe Daniels, first lady of the church.
▪ Super Chili Bowl Tailgate Party, 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 1800 W. Randol Mill Road, Fort Worth. There will be a chili cook-off for those interested, and hot dogs as well. A punt, pass and kick competition will be held and prizes will be awarded. Information: 817-460-8655.
▪ Big Game Party, 5 p.m. Sunday, The Epicenter at First Baptist Colleyville, 5405 Pleasant Run, Colleyville. Please bring your own snacks and beverages for Super Bowl LI. There will be a special halftime message from former NFL players John and Guy Earle.
▪ Meditation, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, The School of Ageless Wisdom, 6005 Royal Oak Drive, Arlington.
▪ “Women in Faith: A Christian, Jewish and Muslim Dialogue,” 3-5 p.m. Feb. 12, Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briar Haven Road, Fort Worth. Features three speakers who will share their faith experiences, followed a question-and-answer session.
▪ Pot Luck Fellowship Dinner and Town Hall meeting, noon Feb. 12, Central Christian Church, 3205 Hamilton Ave., Fort Worth. Please bring your favorite food to share.
▪ Pastor’s 44th anniversary, Feb. 12 and 19, Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth. Services will celebrate the contributions of the Rev. D.R. Daniels Sr. Guest speakers include: Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m., the Rev. Eddie Brown, Strangers Rest Baptist Church, Fort Worth; 4 p.m., the Rev. Denny Davis, St. John Baptist Church, Grand Prairie; master of ceremonies, the Rev. Michael Matthews, Highland Park Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Feb. 19: 10:30 a.m., the Rev. B.R. Daniels Jr., First Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Fort Worth; 4 p.m., the Rev. Douglas Brown, Great Commission Baptist Church, Fort Worth; master of ceremonies, the Rev. Michael Moore, New Bethel Complete in Christ Church, Fort Worth.
▪ Men’s Summit, March 23-24, 30-31, Gateway Church, Southlake campus, 700 Blessed Way, Southlake. For boys and young men age 12 and up. Live music includes For King and Country, Switchfoot and Nate Bargatze. Speakers include Louie Giglio, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Derwin Gray, Levi Lusko, John Gray and Eric Mason. Details at menssummit.com
Email announcements at least two weeks before the desired publication date to leewilliams@star- telegram.com.
