Fort Worth-area religion calendar

14th Reel Religion Film Festival, continues at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth. Features films of religious, cultural and philosophical significance. Movies are free and open to the public.
▪ Trinity Kids — Heart and South Auction, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4, Bob Duncan Center (Vandergriff Park), 2800 S. Center St., Arlington. Tickets are $15 for the event, which includes live and silent auctions, food and entertainment. Trinity Kids is an Arlington-based ministry that “creates positive memories in the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned children.” www.trinitykids.org
▪ Super Chili Bowl Tailgate Party, 12:30-3 p.m. Feb. 5, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 1800 W. Randol Mill Road, Fort Worth. There will be a chili cook-off for those interested, and hot dogs as well. A punt, pass and kick competition will be held and prizes will be awarded. Information: 817-460-8655.
▪ Big Game Party, 5 p.m. Feb. 5, The Epicenter at First Baptist Colleyville, 5405 Pleasant Run, Colleyville. Please bring your own snacks and beverages for Super Bowl LI. There will be a special halftime message from former NFL players John and Guy Earle.
▪ Meditation, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, The School of Ageless Wisdom, 6005 Royal Oak Drive, Arlington.
▪ Women in Faith: A Christian, Jewish and Muslim Dialogue, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 12, Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briar Haven Road, Fort Worth. Features three speakers who will share their faith experiences, followed a question-and-answer session.
