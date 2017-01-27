Fort Worth-area religion calendar

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth Pause

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

2:49 Lone Star Film Festival Honorees

1:49 Craig family supporters call for firing of Fort Worth police officer

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest