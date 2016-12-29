Fort Worth area religion calendar

▪ Swinging in the New Year service, 11 a.m. Sunday, White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 185 S. Chapel Blvd., Southlake.
▪ New Year’s Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 800 W. Fifth St., Fort Worth. Refreshments will be served at 10:30 a.m. in Wesley Hall.
▪ New Year’s Day service, 11 a.m. Sunday, Fielder Church, Fielder Road at 1323 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
▪ New Year’s Day Masses, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m., and 12:30, 2:30 (Spanish) and 5 p.m. Sunday, Saint Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth.
▪ Meditation, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, The School of Ageless Wisdom, 6005 Royaloak Drive, Arlington.
▪ The 41st annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival, 3 and 5 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8, University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Dive, Fort Worth. UniversityChristian.org.
▪ Trafficking documentary screening, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19, NorthWood Church, 1870 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller. In Plain Sight takes a look inside the sex trafficking industry, and Traffick911 will conduct at debriefing session following the film.
