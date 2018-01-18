Jiggle Butt Run makes getting in shape fun and benefits victims of domestic abuse

What if you found a hundred dollar bill when you were out doing your fitness run? Would you just count yourself lucky and enjoy spending it? Or would you give it away to help someone else? Could you imagine using it in a way that raised more than $170,000 over the next dozen or so years for a good cause?
That’s what happened to Mary Hibbs and a couple of friends back in 2006: they found $100 and decided to start a 5K race for women to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle. The event — cleverly named Jiggle Butt Run — has grown from 46 participants that first year to around 2,000 women for the past few years.
The 5K is set for Jan. 27 at UTA’s University Center, 300 W. First Street. The USATF certified course winds through the campus and surrounding neighborhoods. A pre-event Expo with exhibits and refreshments begins at 7 a.m. followed by warm-ups at 8:30 a.m. before the 9 a.m. race.
Hibbs said the committee that manages the event has had repeated requests to start a club to train for the annual 5K. “So, this year ‘Get Your Butt Out of Bed’ group was created,” Hibbs said. “For six Saturdays in Nov - Dec. we met at River Legacy Park and Veterans Park. Women came from Arlington, Kennedale, Dallas, Richland Hills and Fort Worth to walk or jog and prepare for JBR 2018. ‘Get Your Butt Out of Bed’ was so successful that we will expand our training to 10 weeks next Fall.”
Never miss a local story.
Mo Smith moved to Arlington two years ago from the Los Angeles area and saw a post about “Get Your Butt Out of Bed” via her meet-up group and was intrigued enough to show up for the first session.
“I have never run before let alone entered a race, but I liked the idea of meeting other active women,” Smith said. “I went to all six of the training sessions. And the more I went – the more I liked it. The women I’ve met are wonderful and very helpful especially since I’m a newbie. I must admit this is a strange thing for me to be starting at this stage of my life — I’m 62 years young.”
Proceeds from Jiggle Butt Run benefit SafeHaven and their programs to help victims of domestic violence. Last year alone, the event raised around $50,000 bringing the 12-year total to more than $170,000. Also, runners and walkers are encouraged to bring blankets, clothing, baby care products and women’s toiletries to donate to residents at SafeHaven.
“Jiggle Butt Run is not only a fun way to spend a Saturday morning, but has supported SafeHaven for many, many years,” said Kathryn Jacob, SafeHaven President and CEO.
“It’s a powerful thing to see so many women running together in an effort to end domestic violence in Tarrant County – they’re not simply running for their own health, but are motivated to run for those women whose voices are stifled, who live in fear, and who feel powerless. We could not be happier with the relationship we’ve had with Jiggle Butt and we are so excited about this year’s run.”
New this year is a Snowgirl logo for marketing the race. “We proudly call her Joy,” Hibbs said. That wraps up our mission statement quite well. And we chose a later date in January to allow our committee to enjoy their holidays with family, and we think it will attract a greater number of participants, once settled back into their routines. We welcome girls’ sports teams, running teams, sororities and seniors to join us on Saturday, Jan. 27th.”
Prizes are awarded for top finishers in various age group categories and for Best Costume, Most Spirited, and Largest Team. Advance registration is $35 or $40 on race day. Learn more at www.jigglebuttrun.com.
Silver Eagle Luncheon to honor Rangers President Jon Daniels and raise money for Scouts
Texas Rangers president and general manager Jon Daniels will be honored for exceptional community service by the Cross Timbers District of the Longhorn Council of Boy Scouts at the Silver Eagle Luncheon coming up on Jan. 31 at the Chohula Porch at Globe Life Park.
The public is invited to attend the free luncheon to learn more about the work of the Longhorn Council as it serves 1, 200 youth participating in scouting activities. Scouting teaches positive character traits, solid values and productive citizenship – all very important to tomorrow’s workforce, and financial gifts from community leaders at the annual luncheon make the many scouting programs possible.
The honorees will be presented a Silver Eagle statue during the event that will be emceed by Joni Wilson from the Affiliated Bank in Arlington. Wilson is chairman of the event with help from committee members Corey Callaway, Paul Fulks, Becky Nussbaum, Kent Couch, Patrick Tyler, Tracy Carroll and Greg Schadt.
Daniels was 28 years old when he was named General Manager for the Rangers, making him the youngest to hold this position in Major League Baseball history. Under Daniels’ leadership, the Rangers have advanced to the postseason five times in the last seven years. He was named Baseball America’s 2010 Major League Executive of the Year and was also selected as the 2011 Major League Executive of the Year. Mayor Jeff Williams will present the Silver Eagle award to Daniels.
Past recipients honored with the Silver Eagle award include Jeff Williams, Wayne Coble, Tom Cravens, Lana Wolff, O.V. “Rusty” DiSciullo and Graham Schadt to name only a few.
There is no charge to attend the luncheon but reservations are required. Contact Carroll at 817-231-8563 or email Tracy.Carroll@Scouting.org .
TCC Southeast campus to host World War I and veterans program series
Tarrant County College-Southeast Campus will begin their spring program series on Jan. 25. The series opens with a weekly discussion of “All Quiet on the Western Front” led by English instructor and Army veteran, Arlandis Jones. An international bestseller, “All Quiet on the Western Front” is a realistic and apolitical look at the experiences of a company of German soldiers during World War I. The sessions will run each Thursday through Feb. 22.
“This program {series} is part of World War I and America, a two-year national initiative of The Library of America presented in partnership with The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the National World War I Museum and Memorial, and other organizations, with generous support from The National Endowment for the Humanities,” said Tracey Minzenmayer from TCC.
Programs continue on Feb. 15 with “The History of African Americans in the Military.” On Feb. 20 the session will be “The History of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Psychological Trauma Associated with War.” Then on Feb. 21 the focus will be “War Wounds: World War I.” The final session, “The Evolution of Women in the Military from World War I until Today,” is February 28.
To get information about times and locations, contact Tracey Minzenmayer at 817-515-3388 or email her at tracey.minzenmayer@tccd.edu.
Way to go!
Former Arlington mayor Robert Cluck was chosen as the recipient of the inaugural Visionary Award presented by the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. Cluck was lauded for his role in building many significant partnerships that benefited the city during his four terms as mayor.
During his time in office such projects as the Dallas Cowboys stadium, Viridian, the Arlington Highlands, UTA College Park, the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation and a General Motors expansion occurred and were significant in strengthening the local economy and helping tourism to thrive.
Kudos also go to the Cara Young Fish for Life program for the monies raised to benefit patients at Cook Children’s Hospital. A check for $28,000 was presented to the hospital late last year. The donation is to honor the memory of Cara Young who died in 2008 from cystic fibrosis. Cara was cared for at Cook during her illness. Learn more at www.carayoungfishforlife.org/ or contact Steve Young at 817-276-5149
Faye Reeder: 817-996-5868, @FayeReeder
Comments