Dream house, ice skating, walks, parades are holiday fun. Also: volunteers needed

In just a little more than three weeks, Christmas will be here. But before the main event rolls around, there are still many dates to put on the calendar to round out your holiday entertainment and activities. Here’s a look at a few upcoming.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes – Dec. 9
As the saying goes: “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked in their shoes.” The folks at SafeHaven of Tarrant County believe this and are suggesting that men participating in their Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event walk in high heels to show support for victims of domestic violence.
The one-mile walk is set for Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Organizers say the event is family friendly and will have fun activities besides the walk. Taco Heads, Luckybee Kitchen and The Beignet Bus food trucks will be on site. Registration is $20. T-shirts will be given to those who fundraise or donate $100 or more. Register on site or sign up early at www.safehaventc.org.
Home of Dreams open until Dec. 23 for A Wish With Wings
Any time is a good time to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening illness, but in the season of giving, the idea has even more meaning. Help the folks at A Wish With Wings continue their mission by touring the Mansfield Home of Dreams where your admission goes to this charity.
The dream home is located at 1105 Knoll Crest in Mansfield until Dec. 23. Tourists are welcome Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Guests will see a 9-foot chandelier as they enter the home that has an open floor plan. There’s a glassed-in wine nook, chef’s kitchen, outdoor kitchen, master closet with chandelier and island, and a media room among the home’s amenities. For information, check out www.AWishWithWings.org.
Arlington Holiday Lights Parade – Dec. 9
Downtown Arlington may be highly visible to airplanes flying overhead on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. as the annual Holiday Lights Parade makes its way along the parade route to kick off the holiday season in Arlington. Marching bands, vintage cars, and unicycles will weave between illuminated floats to the delight of an expected 15,000 spectators.
“This looks to be one of the largest parades we’ve had in some time —we are expecting nearly 100 entries,” said Scott Reading who is directing the parade along with Elle Stubbs.
The parade is anchored by a festival that offers reindeer games, entertainment at the Levitt, and a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall. The movie “Elf” will be shown on the Levitt screen at 7:15 p.m. while kids chat with Santa on the Levitt stage.
“We are so excited to welcome back several returning performers including Miss Persis and the Elf Show, Plato’s Theory and the Arlington Master Chorale performing Handel’s ‘Messiah.’ Join us from 2-5 p.m. for another amazing year of pre-parade festivities,” said Misty Lockhart from the parade committee.
The holidays in Arlington will officially begin following the parade when Santa and Mayor Jeff Williams flip the switch to light the beautiful 50-foot blue spruce from Michigan in front of city hall.
Many families will scope out their favorite spot along the route and set up chairs early before heading out to the festival activities. A new route this year has the parade stepping off at the corner of Lampe St. and South St. Check out www.HolidayLightsParade.com to determine the best plans for your family on this special night.
Panther Island Ice offers special discounts, themed days and collects canned food
If you plan an outing to Panther Island Ice located at Coyote Drive-In, you will not only enjoy Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink but also can participate in special events and help Tarrant Area Food Bank.
Each Wednesday through January 15, bring a canned good or two for TAFB and get a discount on skate rentals. The rink also participates in another charitable project called Schools on Skates created to host students from 19 schools in the Fort Worth ISD for a free experience in the rink. There are military and student discounts available throughout the skate season.
“A Navidad on Ice” is Dec. 6 to celebrate Latino arts and culture. Live performances by Becerros del Norte Mariachi from J.P. Elder Middle School and Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth begin at 7 p.m. Admission to this is $5 when you bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Constable Christmas Holiday Toy Drive.
Dallas Stars Day is Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special guests are mascot Victor E. Green and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls. There will be a contest to win Stars tickets and a jersey autographed by Jamie Benn. Admission to this is $12 and includes skate rental.
Direct inquiries to Matt Oliver at 817-698-0700 or matt.oliver@trinityrivervision.org.
Nativity display in Granbury – Dec. 3-10
See a display of more than 1,000 nativity sets from 87 countries all over the world in the Faye Landham collection in the Concert Hall of the Langdon Center, 300 E. Bridge St. in Granbury. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3-8 and Dec. 10. Exhibit is open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday admission is free.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks
Tarrant Literacy Coalition needs volunteer teachers and tutors and will have a special information session on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to provide information about their ESL/English Language Acquisition program. A concurrent session for those who want to help adults learn to read is also planned.
For anyone who wants to help immigrants and refugees in our community, this will be of interest. “Whether you become a teacher or tutor, help out in the children’s program while the parents attend class, serve as a greeter or classroom assistant or help with snacks, you can make a life changing difference for these families.”
The one-hour, no obligation gathering is for those who want to learn more, led by Dr. Cinthia Kilpatrick, Assistant Professor of Linguistics at UTA, with representatives of Tarrant Literacy Coalition, Literacy Connexus and HOPE Literacy.
A concurrent session for those who are interested in knowing more about how to help an adult learn to read or improve his or her reading skills will be led by Dr. Lester Meriwether from Literacy Connexus.
The sessions on Dec. 5 are at 11 a.m. at Pantego Bible Church, 8001 Anderson Blvd. in Fort Worth. RSVP to: Kathryn Thompson kthompson@tarrantlit.org.
Santa Cops need elves Dec. 4-8 from 6-8 p.m. to help sort and box toys in their warehouse. “This is a great opportunity for a group or family to get into the Christmas Spirit.” Volunteers for the Dec. 16 Santa Cops Party at the Arlington Convention Center are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the party, families come from all over Arlington for the children to receive their Christmas gifts. Uniformed APD officers are there to provide the cheer along with Bugs and friends, Super Heroes and Santa. Sign up at www.facebook.com/APASantaCops/.
Musical Memory Singers needs volunteers to help with the choral group that recently formed in Arlington. The singers in the group are people suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia problems. Caregivers and volunteers working with people who have the memory challenges can also be part of the ensemble.
The idea for the choir sprung from the experiences of families and individuals who discovered that loved ones may not be able to recall many things but can still remember all the words to music they sang as a child.
The choir and the volunteers meet on Thursdays at the Pantego Lions Community Center, 3535 Marathon Dr. in Arlington. Upcoming dates are Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Next month, the opportunities are Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Contact Velma Bogart at 817-467-0158 or vlbogart@outlook.com to learn more.
