Western-themed event salutes Hollywood actor Morgan Woodward in Arlington

Boots and Stetsons will be the party attire for the Nov. 18 “Tribute to Morgan Woodward” event benefiting the Arlington Historical Society at the UTA Rosebud Theatre.
Hollywood actor Woodward is an Arlington native whose career spanned 40 years as he played memorable character roles in more than 250 films and television shows.
The historical society annually hosts a party to shine a light on local individuals or organizations that have been instrumental in the history of Arlington, and officials say they are pleased to feature Morgan Woodward as this year’s honoree. Woodward will see a live feed of action from the event at his home.
“It will be a great night to honor a member of Arlington’s great historic families,” said Steve Barnes, who is the event chairman. “The fundraiser will benefit the remodeling and restoration for the main floor at the historic Fielder House Museum. This will enable us to better display and demonstrate our city’s great history to residents and visitors alike.”
Besides the main program featuring a short film and clips from Woodward’s movie roles, guests will also see a fascinating collection of the famed actor’s memorabilia. Arlington stalwart Persis Forster was a family friend of the Woodwards and will be on hand to share stories about their earlier days.
Live music will be performed by the Uptown Drifters as they play swing music mixed with jazz, blues and country.
“Some might remember Morgan as Shotgun Gibbs in the ‘Wyatt Earp’ series, or from a variety of characters on ‘Gunsmoke,’ or maybe as the deputy with the mirrored sunglasses in ‘Cool Hand Luke,’ ” said Executive Director Geraldine Mills. “No matter which character you remember, plan to join us as we pay tribute to this wonderful man from Arlington — and help raise funds for renovations at the Fielder House Museum.”
Partygoers can step up to the chuck wagon for a cowboy-size helping of yummy sliders, potato salad, chuck wagon beans and peach cobbler. A cash bar will serve favorite libations.
Among the auction swag is a tour of Morgan Woodward’s boyhood home and autographed photos of the actor. Plus, there are suite tickets at Globe Life Park and a “Party in a Box” with food and music and a choice of Knapp Heritage Park or Fielder House as the venue.
Helping steer the event is a dedicated committee including Kay King, Brenda Dietrich, Sandra Greenwood, Claudia Perkins, Leah Box, William Busby and Cheryl Mitchell.
Tickets are $75 each and will be sold at the door, but reservations are advised. Call 817-460-4001 to make arrangements or inquire.
Miss Cinderella hopefuls have until Nov. 17 to apply
For the past 57 years, it’s been a magical night at the annual Cinderella Charity Ball for each of the young ladies who are vying for the title of Miss Cinderella. Girls who are high school sophomores or juniors and who attend school and reside in Arlington are invited to become a candidate for the 2018 title.
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington manages the Cinderella program and has announced that applications are now available on the Cinderella website and are due on Nov. 17. There is no limit to how many applications will be accepted, but no more than 20 candidates will be chosen by the selection committee.
The candidates chosen will receive training from the Ladies Auxiliary on how to conduct a fundraising campaign and will then begin a seven-week campaign asking people in the community to contribute money to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs. The candidate raising the most money is crowned as Miss Cinderella in a formal ceremony at the ball set for March 31 at the Arlington Convention Center.
“The Ladies’ Auxiliary is always delighted to review the applications we receive from students who want to participate as a candidate for Miss Cinderella,” said Lee Ann Jerome, who is chairing the ball with Alicia Hendricks. “Time and effort are needed to be successful — but the memories last a lifetime.”
Cinderella Charity Ball is Arlington’s oldest continuing charitable event and annually raises money to benefit the youth organization. The program has raised more than $10 million since its inception. The March 31 event will be the 58th year for the Ball.
Direct inquiries by sending an email to contactus@cinderellacharityball.com. Applications are now available at www.CinderellaCharityBall.com and are due Nov. 17.
Inaugural Arlington Heroes Parade names Taya Kyle as grand marshal
For many local residents, the debut of the Arlington Heroes Parade on Nov. 11 will be a welcome addition to other Veterans Day events around town. The inaugural procession will wind through Arlington’s downtown area beginning at 1 p.m.
Founders of the new parade are the folks responsible for the annual holiday parade who acted on the idea of Chris Pettitt who is the chairman of the Heroes Parade. Pettitt served in the U.S. Marine Corps and in Operation Iraqi Freedom and has worked on the parade for the past year. Others on the parade committee are Anthony White and Elle Stubbs.
“The goal of the parade is to raise awareness for the support of first responders, active military, and veterans,” said Stubbs. “Thankfully, Veterans Day isn’t a day or even a week in Arlington.”
Among the entries in this first edition of the parade is the Navy Mothers Club of America. In an interview for the City of Arlington newsletter, Shellie Palmore-Guedry, local and national commander for the club, said their parade float will feature patriotic colors and poster pictures of their members’ sons and daughters that are active or served in the military.
And prancing along the route will be the stately steeds of the Arlington Police Department mounted unit. Parade organizers are expecting a good showing of fun entrants and a sizable crowd of spectators on parade day. The procession will begin near the intersection of Cooper and Abram Streets.
Grand Marshal of the parade is Taya Kyle, wife of the late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle. Kyle’s book, “American Sniper,” became a bestselling book and later a movie.
“Heroes come in many ways and those guys and girls that are out there fighting the fight are the heroes, whether in the military or first responder communities,” said Taya Kyle in a news statement. “I am absolutely thrilled to have been chosen to be part of this inaugural Heroes Parade and use this day also to celebrate the third anniversary of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.”
Other Veterans Day activities around Arlington include a Veteran Round Up on November 4 at 301 S. Center St. hosted by VetStarts along with the Chris Kyle Legendary Classic at Tierra Verde Golf Club on November 6. The Texas Workforce Commission will hold the Veterans Job Fair on November 9 at Globe Life Park, and the Great Southwest Rotary will have ceremonies at Veterans Park on Nov. 10. Learn more about the Heroes Parade at arlingtonheroesparade.com.
Arlington Heroes Run pays homage to veterans, first responders
To celebrate local heroes, the Arlington Rotary Club is bringing back the Arlington Heroes Run for a third year. Set for Nov. 11 at 8:3 a.m. in Veterans Park, the event will offer two run courses: a 5K and also 1-mile fun run.
“The Arlington Heroes Run is a great way to show support for the best fire and police departments in the country and military veterans,” said Clete McAlister, who is the director of the event. “One-hundred percent of each new dollar raised, either through run registrations or sponsorships, is divided equally among the Arlington Fire Department’s Random Acts of Kindness fund, the Veterans Park Memorial Foundation, and the Arlington Police Foundation.”
Runners and spectators will enjoy music mixes chosen by DJ Floyd Wine. Fire engines and police vehicles will be on exhibit for the crowd to get an up-close inspection as they explore the equipment used by local first responders.
Heroes Run committee members include Chad Bates, Dan Blumberg, Joan Church, Victoria Farrar-Myers, Bill Hinds, Sally Hopper, Tim and Mary Jean Moloney, David Sargent, Peter Scott and Tom Wightman to randomly name only a few.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson (who won in his age group last year) will present medals to the winners in various categories, and Councilman Charlie Parker will start the race. Girl Scout troops will be there to cheer runners to the finish line.
Register in advance online for $25 or $30 on race day (sign-ups begin at 7:30 a.m.). Group discounts are offered. Check out www.ArlingtonHeroesRun.com for additional details.
Do you have a news tip for Eyes on Arlington? If so, send it to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments