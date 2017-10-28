Taste of Northeast offers food, shopping and entertainment for a good cause

A bustling scene at the Nov. 9 Taste of Northeast event will greet guests with a smorgasbord of great tasting delights and a small specialty gift market. The festive vibe of the memorable night draws attendees back each year because they enjoy the chance to sample foods from area restaurants while doing a little early holiday shopping at the trendy boutiques that are open for business. Hosted by Arts Council Northeast, proceeds from the event benefit the not insignificant programs this group provides to area cities.
With a relentless pursuit to influence the cultural arts in the community, the Arts Council Northeast has promoted art, music and arts appreciation since 1978 through potent local programs. Their MasterWorks shows bring free concerts to thousands of residents in Northeast Tarrant county, and a Summer Arts College exposes children to art experiences. Since 1997, the group has granted more than $800,000 to artists, non-profits, cities and libraries – and these grants had matching donations of more than $1.6 million.
Hardworking members of the Taste of Northeast event committee include Malaika Farmer, Cheri Ross, Lindsay Crockarell, Kiera Elledge, Sherry Knight, Lee Koch, Mary Burnette and Bobbie McFarland.
Don’t be surprised if you see dancing in the aisles at Taste of Northeast because the live music performed by popular band Blu Print has that affect on people. Other attractions will include a wine pull, an expansive 150-item silent auction and a raffle for a $500 Visa gift card. And new this year will be a special appearance by jolly old Saint Nick. Not only will Santa pose for photos, but he will tickle the ivories and play some catchy holiday tunes on piano.
Whatever your taste buds are Jonesing for on Nov. 9 – seafood, sweets, Italian, Tex-Mex, Italian ice or yogurt treats – your cravings will likely be satisfied at Taste of Northeast. Restaurants include Rockfish, Anna’s Mexican Food, Buttermilk Sky Pie, Black Walnut Café, Market Street, Texas Roadhouse, Miguelito’s, Abuelo’s, Italianni’s, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Rita’s, Italian Ice, Wild Acre Brewing and others. A cash bar will provide adult and softer beverages.
A robust gift market will feature apparel, jewelry, Christmas decorations, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Kransa Design, barkTHINS, LuLaRoe by Alicia Brooks, OMG! Sheets and Home Décor, Graceful Buys, One of a Kind, Solfleur Designs, ‘You Look Beautiful’ boutique, and Easy Seasonings.
Swag at the silent auction will feature everything under the sun including a package that will provide one year of packing, storing and delivering Christmas decorations. Lots of original artworks along with entertainment packages (think opening night tickets to “The Waitress”), spa services and jewelry will round out the auction offerings.
“Come kick off the holiday season,” said Lee Koch, president of the arts council. “We want everyone to eat, drink and merrily shop.”
Taste of Northeast is open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hurst Conference Center, 1601 Campus Dr. Tickets are $30 at the door or use Promo Code STAR17 by Nov. 6 for $20 discount tickets. Purchase at www.TasteofNortheast.com or call 817-283-3406.
Choose some shimmery cocktail attire for ‘A Night in South Beach’ hosted by Camp Fire First Texas as they again present An Artists’ Christmas on Nov. 11 at the Fort Worth Zoo. Guests can schmooze during a cocktail hour and gourmet dinner, but the star of the elegant evening is the exhibition of more than 80 works of art up for silent auction. After dinner, a special program will conclude with a live auction of luxury packages and dancing.
An eclectic collection of artwork donated by award-winning regional artists will include a table handcrafted by Texas country music artist Pat Green. The beauty of the event – now in its 33rd year – is that art collectors can expand their collection while socializing and helping a very worthwhile organization. A preview of the art is available online at www.campfiredfw.com and bidding is now open.
Events organizers say proceeds from the art sales and event will benefit Camp Fire’s programs that prepare children throughout North Texas for school, help them develop life-long leadership skills, and teach them to respect and enjoy the outdoors.
“At this year’s 33rd annual An Artists’ Christmas, we are excited to transport our guests to sunny South Beach for an evening of fun for a good cause. This year’s art selection up for auction is robust and unique,” said event chair Lynda Tiedtke, who describes Camp Fire as a “cornerstone organization for youth development in North Texas since 1914.”
Honorary chairs are Noel and David Nolet. Included in the large event committee are Douglas Clark, Marilyn Gilbert, Linda Jacobson, Angela Jacobson, Kirby Jacobson, Katie Olson, Amanda Plotnicki, and Jenene Schaffer to randomly name only a few.
Dance band Aurora Bleu will perform while guests dance until the lights go down around 11 p.m. Before they take to the dance floor, top bidders in the live auction will snag impressive vacation and entertainment packages and raffle winners will take home exciting items.
Tickets are $250 per person and reservations are due Friday. Purchase online at www.CampFireDFW.org or call Paige Wilson at 817-831-2111.
Pumpkin Patch at Thistle Hill is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 31. The inaugural event is hosted by Historic Fort Worth. Take Fall family photos on the grounds amid the pumpkins and shop at Carriage Shop Antiques. Admission is free. House is located at 1509 Pennsylvania Ave. Thistle Hill Flashlight Tours are available on Sundays by appointment. The tour includes exploration of the basement, third floor and carriage house. Call 817-336-1212 for pricing.
Texas Arbor Day Celebration is Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Grand Central (2975 Esplanade, near The Epic/Epic Waters). Hosted by the City of Grand Prairie, the free event will include a special ceremony, tree planting and performances by Grand Prairie High School Varsity Choir and Grammy-nominated Trout Fishing in America. Guests can pick up free Texas Red Oak seedlings (with instructions) and browse about 25 informational and educational (and kid-friendly) booths featuring outdoor themes such as tree planting and maintenance, the Grand Prairie Living Memorial Forest program, Monarch butterflies, water conservation, smartscaping, pet care and adoption, insect bite protection, and more. Call 972-237-8100 for information.
Purple Light Touch Gala is Nov. 16 at Diamond Oaks Country Club. Hosted by local non-profit Purple Light Touch, the formal event offers food, music and raffles. The charity offers services to women and teen girls moving forward in life from life altering situations such as domestic violence and cancer. Tickets are $60 per person or $540 for a table. Call 817-520-2234 or visit www.PurpleLightTouch.org.
DFW Undy Run/Walk by the Colon Cancer Alliance is Nov. 11 at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington. The family-friendly, dog-friendly event is fun while raising awareness and money to fight colorectal cancer. Besides the walk, a 5K race for the serious runner is also planned. Teams choose creative and playful names that are associated with the disease with the goal of drawing attention to the very serious health threat that colorectal cancer poses. Sign up at fundraise.ccalliance.org/dfw.
