Cocktails, appetizers, s’mores, jazz, stargazing and wildlife at Night With Nature

It’s time for a favorite tradition in one of Arlington’s community hotspots, the River Legacy Living Science Center. Once again, the Night With Nature party Nov. 10 will rock a casual vibe as guests attired in “woodland chic” arrive at the venue nestled among the forest land alongside the Trinity River.
The agenda for the evening enables guests to stroll around the Science Center to enjoy scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and cocktails as they visit with friends and meet some very special wildlife guests who will be dropping by the party.
Live jazz music will provide the perfect party atmosphere. Outside under the nighttime sky, there will be a stargazing experience and, of course, a cozy fire to roast s’mores.
The host couple is River Legacy board member Jerry McCullough and wife Becky McCullough. Funds raised at the event will fund the education programs at River Legacy as well as the construction transformation underway at the Science Center’s exhibit hall.
An open bar will offer specialty cocktails, a selection of wines and craft beer from Division Brewing. Blue Mesa Grill is catering the appetizers, and Nothing Bundt cakes will bring their signature desserts. Watch out when you’re offered passed hors d’oeuvres because the tempting delicacy being served may be chocolate-covered crickets on sugar cookies or Chirps (chips made with cricket flour) and salsa!
How many parties typically include a meet-and-greet with raptors and reptiles? This special experience will be possible because the Nature’s Edge Wildlife rescue team was invited to the event, and their plus ones will be the hit of the party. But giving them a run for the money will be the wildlife ambassadors that call the Science Center home: Ethel the opossum, Spooks the hognose snake, Sunny the yellow-bellied ball python and Mr. Six the three-toed box turtle.
The Acorns Gift Shop will be open during the event for guests to browse and maybe find a Christmas gift or two. Guest will get a 10 percent discount during the party.
“A silent auction full of fabulous and fun items will help you get a head start on holiday shopping, and it will be even easier to bid and keep up with your favorite items with our new online mobile bidding system,” spokeswoman Kristi Payne said. “You don’t even have to be present to grab a deal on some of our hottest ticket items.”
Auction swag features a vacation in the Columbia coffee triangle as well as fishing trips and beach house getaways in Galveston and Florida. Jewelry from James Avery and Baseball Diamonds, original artwork and golf outings will make bidding competitive. And everyone’s a winner at the Prize Cube where gift and restaurant cards are there for the grabbing.
“This fun fall fundraiser is truly one of Arlington’s most unique community events, and this year guests will get a sneak peek at some of the new exhibits featured in our exhibit hall transformation,” River Legacy executive Becky Nussbaum said.
“Guests, and of course, our sponsors, will also play a huge part in helping us close the funding gap to completely finish the exhibit renovation. We are so excited and can’t wait to show off our transformation.”
Tickets are $100 each. The venue is at 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd. To make reservations, call 817-860-6752, ext. 107, or send an e-mail to reply@riverlegacy.org.
Veterans ceremony Nov. 10 to spotlight medical military service
The celebratory scene at Arlington’s Veterans Park on Nov. 10 will be a patriotic one as the Great Southwest Rotary Club hosts special Veterans Day ceremonies.
The activities begin with a special ceremony at 11 a.m. where veterans will be recognized and attendees will enjoy live music and remarks from special guest speaker Christopher Talcott, a retired colonel. Afterward, a complimentary luncheon and entertainment will follow.
Talcott served from 1990 to 2014 including deployments for Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom II. He also served as a professor of military science at West Point, UCLA and TCU. He currently is an officer at the nonprofit organization Boot Campaign.org that provides assistance to military families.
Guests at this event always love the special patriotic music by Tarrant County Judge Brent Carr and the Cowtown Music Club, and they will again perform at this year’s ceremonies. During the luncheon where Texas barbeque and Vietnamese foods will be served, a multicultural celebration of arts will entertain guests.
Angie Meister from United Performing Arts will bring performing groups showcasing various cultural communities including Anita Martinez’ Ballet Folklorico, Vietnamese Small Stage Performers, and Hans Art African Dance. Others in the entertainment lineup are Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, Advocates for Special People, Esteban Blanco, Green Oaks School and United Performing Arts.
“Not only will we honor all veterans, but special recognition will be given to those that served in any type of combat medicine,” said Rotary spokeswoman Susie McAlister. “Helping to recognize the military medical corps will be Dr. Robert Cluck, former Arlington mayor.”
McAlister said the event committee has been trying to locate veterans who served as combat medics along with medevac pilots and crews, corpsmen, and medical, nursing, and psychological caregivers so they can be spotlighted during the ceremony.
To make luncheon reservations and for more information, contact Jim Runzheimer at 817-795-2020 or runz-law@att.net.
Open House welcomes prospective members to join Arlington Woman’s Club
The Arlington Woman’s Club invites all area women wanting to know more about their organization to an Open House on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at their facility located at 1515 W. Abram.
The event is free to prospective members and will include a tour of the building, refreshments, a brief informational program and live entertainment by the AWC Performing Arts group. Guests will have ample time to visit with current members and learn more about the club’s activities and upcoming events.
Founded in 1957, the club’s mission is to help members enjoy educational and recreational activities and provide opportunities to contribute to the community through philanthropic ventures. Members can chose to participate in any of 17 departments: Antique, Archival & Scrapbooking, Art & Design, Bible, Book Review, Bridge, Creative Living, Garden & Gourmet, Literature Study, Mah Jongg, Night Department, Performing Arts, Quilts Etc., Theory of Games, and Travel.
“Each of the past Open Houses has been a huge success, and it has always added many new members to our club community,” said membership vice-president Johnette Tingley. Tingley said the membership committee has worked diligently to make the morning a special experience for all visitors considering joining the organization. Attire for the occasion is dressy casual.
Each year the club chooses local charities to support with profits from AWC fundraisers. Since 1957, approximately $500,000 has been awarded to area non-profits including The Women’s Center of Tarrant County, Helping Restore Ability, New Day, Arlington Charities, Grace After Fire, Reading is Fundamental and scores of others. Additionally, AWC’s scholarship program has awarded in excess of $200,000 in scholarships since the scholarship program began in 2002.
Check out www.AWCTx.org or visit the club’s Facebook page to learn more.
Reservations to attend the Open House must be made by Nov. 1. Call office manager Laurie Tittle at 817-277-7666 to inquire and make arrangements to attend.
Other events at a glance
Purses for a Purpose is Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Center for Community Service, 4002 W. Pioneer Pkwy. Junior League of Arlington will host a night of bingo, high fashion, and fun. Ticket includes buffet lunch, cocktails and 12 bingo games with prizes including designer handbags, jewelry, and other gifts. Tickets are $35 per person, $40 for VIP ticket (includes wine glass, drink ticket and VIP reception). VIP table is $400 and admits 10 guests with 2 bottles of wine and snacks at the table). Proceeds benefit domestic abuse programs. www.jlarlington.org/ or call 817-277-9481.
Salvador Dali: Visions of Eternity exhibit is open through Jan. 21 at the Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St. Dali is described as a virtuoso, gifted with dazzling skills and technique. He was also a painter, designer, sculptor, writer and set designer as well as a master engraver who could work in dry point, etching, woodcut or lithography. This exhibition of 101 pieces features Dali’s full series of Dante’s The Divine Comedy, for which each of the lithographs presented required as many as 35 colors. Open Tue-Sat 10-5 and Sun. 1-5 p.m. Call 817-275-4600.
Parade applications to have an entry in the inaugural Arlington Heroes Parade are due by Nov. 3. The parade is set for Nov. 11 and will raise awareness for the support of first responders, active military, and veterans. Submit entry applications at arlingtonheroesparade.com/apply-2/apply/.
The BNSF Train excursion is Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at Fort Worth Stockyards Station. Benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington, it is a 2-hour excursion that includes a buffet of heavy appetizers and full bar service throughout the train. Participants can see the Lake Superior car with original art, custom tables, suede ceilings, oil lamps, all trimmed in hand-crafted mahogany and granite. Tickets $100 each. Email ndistefano@bgcarlington.org for reservations.
