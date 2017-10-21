‘Throw kindness like confetti’: Fundraiser to help older adults stay in their home

Since 1981, Mid-Cities Care Corps has been working hard to help older adults in Northeast Tarrant County remain independent by providing free services that support seniors in the quest to live healthy, independent lives in their own homes.
It takes an army of volunteers and a lot of support to keep up the invaluable things they do, and each fall they throw a party to thank their supporters and to invite newcomers to learn more about the organization.
This year’s event, dubbed Festival of Friends, is set for Nov. 2 at the Hurst Conference Center where the theme is to “throw kindness like confetti.”
Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour as they browse the offerings in a silent auction before dinner is served. The program will put the spotlight where it belongs: on the work of MCCC and the love they want to show their volunteers and supporters. A live auction will follow.
In charge of the event are Randy Moresi and Lynn Moresi, and honorary chairpersons are Cindy Weegar and Allan Weegar. Special guest speaker is the President and CEO of JPS Health Network Robert Earley.
“Each year the festival is an exciting time for volunteers, supporters, and the community to come together and celebrate the great work Mid-Cities Care Corps does on behalf of senior citizens in Northeast Tarrant County,” MCCC executive Allison Wendler said. “The festival is our primary fundraising event and funds critical services that would not be possible without the generosity of our community.”
The agency’s Helping Hands program assists seniors with minor home repairs, wheelchair ramps, yard maintenance, and group service days, and for many area seniors these services enable them to stay in their home.
“I can’t climb a ladder to put a battery in a smoke alarm or to change a light bulb,” said Mid-Cities Care Corps client Ms. Julia in a recent CBS television interview. “I couldn’t get along without them.
The core program of MCCC is transportation. Rides for routine medical appointments are provided on weekdays, and then transportation for grocery shopping and errands is available for seniors on weekends.
“You lift a heavy burden off our shoulders for taking us to our doctors and other place we would not get to,” writes MCC client Helen S. in the agency newsletter. Clients register for the free service and make advance reservations for rides needed.
“Our live auction includes a vacation in a Las Ventanas villa in Cabo,” Wendler said. “We also have a six course gourmet dinner for eight prepared in your home by pastor and chef Phil Heinz, including wine.
“In the silent auction there’s the chance to observe a behind-the-scenes broadcast on WBAP radio and very cool vinyls and autographed CDs from country music stars such as Luke Bryan and Josh Turner,” she said.
Also, there is a fantastic selection of vintages in the wine pull.
Tickets to the event are $75 each. Make reservations by Friday by calling 817-282-0531 or visit www.501auctions.com/midcitiescarecorps
Cocktails and apps mix with raptors and wildlife at Night With Nature party
It’s time for a favorite tradition in one of Arlington’s community hotspots, the River Legacy Living Science Center. Once again, the Night With Nature party Nov. 10 will rock a casual vibe as guests attired in “woodland chic” arrive at the venue nestled among the forest land alongside the Trinity River.
The agenda for the evening enables guests to stroll around the Science Center to enjoy scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and cocktails as they visit with friends and meet some very special wildlife guests who will be dropping by the party.
Live jazz music will provide the perfect party atmosphere. Outside under the nighttime sky, there will be a stargazing experience and, of course, a cozy fire to roast s’mores.
The host couple is River Legacy board member Jerry McCullough and wife Becky McCullough. Funds raised at the event will fund the education programs at River Legacy as well as the construction transformation underway at the Science Center’s exhibit hall.
An open bar will offer specialty cocktails, a selection of wines and craft beer from Division Brewing. Blue Mesa Grill is catering the appetizers, and Nothing Bundt cakes will bring their signature desserts. Watch out when you’re offered passed hors d’oeuvres because the tempting delicacy being served may be chocolate-covered crickets on sugar cookies or Chirps (chips made with cricket flour) and salsa!
How many parties typically include a meet-and-greet with raptors and reptiles? This special experience will be possible because the Nature’s Edge Wildlife rescue team was invited to the event, and their plus ones will be the hit of the party. But giving them a run for the money will be the wildlife ambassadors that call the Science Center home: Ethel the opossum, Spooks the hognose snake, Sunny the yellow-bellied ball python and Mr. Six the three-toed box turtle.
The Acorns Gift Shop will be open during the event for guests to browse and maybe find a Christmas gift or two. Guest will get a 10 percent discount during the party.
“A silent auction full of fabulous and fun items will help you get a head start on holiday shopping, and it will be even easier to bid and keep up with your favorite items with our new online mobile bidding system,” spokeswoman Kristi Payne said. “You don’t even have to be present to grab a deal on some of our hottest ticket items.”
Auction swag features a vacation in the Columbia coffee triangle as well as fishing trips and beach house getaways in Galveston and Florida. Jewelry from James Avery and Baseball Diamonds, original artwork and golf outings will make bidding competitive. And everyone’s a winner at the Prize Cube where gift and restaurant cards are there for the grabbing.
“This fun fall fundraiser is truly one of Arlington’s most unique community events, and this year guests will get a sneak peek at some of the new exhibits featured in our exhibit hall transformation,” River Legacy executive Becky Nussbaum said.
“Guests, and of course, our sponsors, will also play a huge part in helping us close the funding gap to completely finish the exhibit renovation. We are so excited and can’t wait to show off our transformation.”
Tickets are $100 each. The venue is at 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd. To make reservations, call 817-860-6752, ext. 107, or send an e-mail to reply@riverlegacy.org.
Veterans to be recognized at luncheon where Ross Perot will also receive award
Presbyterian Night Shelter’s Worth Honoring luncheon is back for a second year to honor local servicemen and women for their service to their country and community.
Funds raised at the event will benefit the Presbyterian Night Shelter’s ongoing efforts to end the cycle of homelessness — including its veteran service programs. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 50,000 homeless veterans on any given night across the country.
The event is set for Nov. 9 at the Hilton Fort Worth. Working on the event committee are David Almand, Matt Mildren, Chris Kenney and Jason Strickler.
“Achieving the Presbyterian Night Shelter mission demands particular attention to homeless veterans, and it’s an honor just to be in the company of people who have given up so much to serve,” said Pam Daubert, vice president of development. “Veterans, of all people, deserve the right to journey home.”
New this year will be the presentation of the recently created Worth Honoring Lifetime Achievement Award. And one deserving veteran in attendance will be presented with the Community Champion Award. Veterans at the luncheon will also be recognized in a special presentation to thank them for protecting the freedoms U.S. citizens enjoy.
Ross Perot, Sr. has been named as the recipient of the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment and important contributions to Fort Worth.
“The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to individuals who have served in the military, and who have given back generously to their community. Through this recognition, it is our desire to honor the life’s work and military service of a deserving veteran that calls DFW home,” writes a spokesperson for the Night Shelter.
Tickets are $125 each and $75 for veterans. Purchase online at www.journeyhome.org/events/worth-honoring
Other events at a glance
Saints and Sinners Tours are Oct. 28-29 at Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Grand Ave. in Fort Worth. Hosted by North Fort Worth Historical Society, walking tours are offered at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Guided group tours include historically based portrayals telling the stories of early Fort Worth famous and infamous characters. Oakwood Cemetery, established in 1879, is the final resting place for John Peter Smith, Luke Short and the men of Bartenders Row. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 children/students. Call 817-625-5082 or visit www.stockyardsmuseum.org
Freedom Fund Banquet is 6:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at Will Rogers Memorial Center – Round Up Inn, 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive. Presented by the Fort Worth/Tarrant County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the event will feature Congresswoman Maxine Waters as keynote speaker. A special tribute to Judge Clifford Davis will also be on the program. To purchase tickets, send an email to ftw.naacp.banquet@gmail.com or call 817-332-8919.
Sisterhood Luncheon is noon Nov. 11 at Texas Motor Speedway. Hosted by the Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, the event will feature Bishop Vashti M. McKenzie. To purchase tickets, contact Angela Smith at 817-454-6105 or Sharie McEwing at 214-425-0945.
National Philanthropy Day Awards event is 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Cendera Center, 3600 Benbrook Hwy. Hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Fort Worth Metro Chapter, several prestigious awards will be presented at the luncheon. The event is part of an international celebration of philanthropy — of giving, volunteering and charitable engagement — that highlights the accomplishments of all involved in philanthropy. To purchase seats, contact Diane Wolfe at dwolfe@DRC-Solutions.org or event co-chairs Erin Wescott or Kristy Leedy at afpfw@yahoo.com
Women’s Policy Forum of Tarrant County’s Emerging Issues Symposium is 8-11 a.m. Oct.27 at the Amon Carter Center at Lena Pope, 3200 Sanguinet St., Fort Worth. The Honorable Kay Granger, U.S. Representative for District 12, and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price are speakers and will share their perspectives on pathways to success for women, followed by Dena Jackson, Dallas Women’s Foundation, who will discuss, “Education and Childcare: Critical Building Blocks for Success.” Women’s Policy Forum presents an annual symposium to explore issues that affect the community with the goal of potentially influencing policy. Visit www.womenspolicyforum.org for information.
