Tabletop games event benefits homeless families served by Arlington Life Shelter

Tired of playing digital games on your phone? Ready for some real-time connection with humans where you are all focused on the same thing? If this describes you, then the upcoming Games Day hosted by Partners of the Arlington Life Shelter (PALS) will be right up your alley.
Guests at the Oct. 24 event at Rolling Hills Country Club will have a fun-filled afternoon beginning with a luncheon followed by game playing and a silent auction, and the proceeds will benefit Arlington Life Shelter and their programs for homeless families.
“Games Day began in the early 2000s and is still going strong,” said Cheryl Illingworth from PALS. “It’s a great day of fun for all who attend so they can play bridge, mahjong, or any game of their choice with special friends.” Dominoes and Mexican Train are other tabletop favorites often played at the event, but guests are encouraged to bring their own personal favorite game to share. Others working on the event committee include Patsy Miller, Claire Daulton and Sue Lavender.
A yummy lunch prepared by the Rolling Hills culinary team will end with desserts provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes. Silent auction swag features a trip to the Hill Country and themed baskets for men and women plus Christmas themes and some delightful Kendra Scott jewelry. Guests can restock their wine inventory by pulling a cork in the wine pull.
PALS was formed in 2000 to help the shelter meet the needs of homeless families and children as they get their lives back on track. The group has around 90 members and welcomes new members. They meet twice yearly and work on shelter projects as needed. President is Sylvia Nichols.
Anyone interested in becoming a member can join at the luncheon. Those who want to join but can’t attend the luncheon can send the annual dues payment to PALS at P.O. Box 120724, Arlington, TX 76012. Dues are $25 for individuals, $50 for families and $100 for an organization. Learn more at www.ArlingtonLifeShelter.org.
The event usually raises more than $6,000. The cost for the luncheon is $30 and reservations are due Thursday. Call 817-274-4443 to reserve a spot.
Inspired Women Luncheon features celebrity speaker and honors local women in business
More than 600 guests are expected to attend the annual Inspired Women Luncheon hosted by the Women’s Alliance of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3 at the Arlington Convention Center.
The alliance focuses on empowering and uniting women through business and community endeavors. Members are offered leadership, mentoring and direction to help them become professional and civic leaders.
Back by popular demand is keynote speaker Carrie Wilkerson, author of the bestselling book “The Barefoot Executive.” Wilkerson is a sought-after speaker and has served as a consultant to major companies.
“We are so pleased to continue this event for the seventh year,” said alliance chair Andrea Proctor. “The Arlington business community has so many successful and talented women, and this is a chance to put a spotlight on some of these outstanding professionals in our midst. And there’s no better place to meet other women in business and enjoy networking and an outstanding speaker and workshop.”
Before the luncheon begins, guests can attend a Business in a Box workshop at 9 a.m. led by Amy Levenson Krumholz, owner of a wardrobe consulting company, Style By Amy. Workshop attendees will hear her ideas on simplifying wardrobes and figuring out your personal style.
While luncheon guests network, they can peruse a silent auction and participate in a wine pull. Each guest will take home a swag bag filled with lovely gifts. A highlight of the morning is the presentation of the Hero Award and Rising Star award to two area businesswomen.
The Hero Award is given each year to honor a woman with notable leadership capabilities who has made exceptional contributions in her community. Past recipients include Diane Cravens, Joan Bergstrom, Kristin Vandergriff, Mary Lee Hafley, Beth Owens and Mary Tom Curnutt. This year’s finalists are Judith J. Carrier, Linda Dipert, Debra Rundles and Kathryn Wilemon.
Finalists for the Rising Star Award are Victoria Farrar-Myers, Yoko Matsumoto, Sarah Merrill-Young and Amy Wade. The award recognizes a professional woman who has been exceptionally successful early in her career by being a strong leader while affecting positive change and having a significant impact on the well-being of the community. Jeannie Deakyne, Andrea Proctor and Latesha Watson previously were named recipients.
Registration for the luncheon only is $85 for nonmembers and $75 for members. Cost for the workshop is an additional $20. Seating is limited, so early registration is advisable. Visit www.Arlingtontx.com to register online or call 817-275-2613.
Book & Author Luncheon features local authors and raises money for library programs
Lovers of literature always eagerly anticipate the fall Book and Author luncheon hosted by the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library. This year’s event is set for 11 a.m. at Shady Valley Country Club and will feature two outstanding authors.
“The luncheon is a chance for literature enthusiasts to gather and hear local authors and to help the community by supporting the library’s general fund,” said FFAPL events chairwoman Nancy Hadaway. The two featured authors are Clay Small author of the mystery “Heels over Head” and Joyce Gibson Roach whose latest book is a short story collection entitled “The Land of Rain and Shadow: Horned Toad, Texas.”
The plot for Small’s legal thriller book takes a page from his own life experience as an attorney who is now a professor and world traveler. Roach’s long distinguished career as a rancher and award-winning folklorist and historian is seen in her many notable books, both fiction and nonfiction.
Tickets are $30 and reservations are due immediately. Purchase them online at arlingtonlibrary.org/ffapl/ or call 817-459-6900.
Light of Unity Festival to be hosted by Bah’is of Arlington
The Unity of Light Festival on Oct. 21 will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i faith. The Tarrant County Baha’i Center located at 723 East Border St. will welcome the community for the special events planned for the festival that begins at 4 p.m.
“The Light of Unity Festival is not an event but a series of activities generated at the grassroots level all around the country,” writes spokesman Wallace Carter. “It is a celebration of the transformative impact of Baha’u’llah’s teachings on the lives of families, neighborhoods and communities around the country and the world.”
Attendees will enjoy a variety of family-oriented activities that will include drama, music, art exhibits, storytelling, service projects, prayer and devotional programs.
“Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them,” said Dorothy Gilstrap, festival coordinator. “This is what we are striving for in the weeks surrounding the anniversary of Baha’u’llah’s birth.”
To learn more, contact Carter at wcarteriii@att.net or visit www.bahaisofarlington.org/
Seeking military veterans who were in medical units
The Arlington Great Southwest Rotary Club is looking for military service veterans who served as a combat medic, hospital corpsman, medevac pilot or crewman, or a medical, nursing, or psychological caregiver. The club wants to honor veterans serving in these roles at the Nov. 10 Veteran’s Day ceremonies.
Please contact James Runzheimer at runz-law@att.net or call him at 817-795-2020 by Nov. 3 in order to be included in the printed program for the ceremonies.
