All you can eat, drink, dance and bid at City Slickers event

For more than three decades, the annual City Slickers event has been a favorite with people living in the Colleyville area. Attendees love the unlimited food and drinks, shopping at a massive silent auction, visiting with friends and hearing terrific music. Hosted by the Colleyville Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event is set for 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Hurst Conference Center.
Serving up their signature dishes will be Scratch Kitchen, Market Street, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Dallas Craft & Co., Boi Na Braza and Texas Roadhouse, just to name a few. Cold beer and a nice selection of wines will be provided by Bear Creek Spirits & Wine.
“The Thompson Group is excited to be the presenting sponsor of City Slickers for the fourth year in a row,” said Greg Thompson. “This event is always a good time and chance to network with Colleyville and the surrounding communities.”
Live music by the Tin Man Band will keep guests entertained as they play hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s along with current popular tunes. “This year’s entertainment is sure to bring a little funk to City Slickers,” said spokeswoman Crysta Wooten. “They are not your typical DFW band. With their state of the art sound and one of the best light shows in Texas, City Slickers guests are sure to be entertained.”
One of the most expansive auctions in the world of non-profit charity events, City Slickers swag includes aesthetics packages with various treatments and products, jewelry, handbags and beach getaways. A ‘Start Up’ package includes professional headshot, social media launch, and graphic design time. And a multi-course dining experience for six hosted in private wine cellar will be popular with bidders. A raffle will have several choices, but the most popular item is always the Wine Wagon and Liquor Wagon provided by Bear Creek Spirits & Wine.
“Whether you are a business owner or neighbor, this is a who’s who social event and an opportunity for our community to come together, get to know each other better while supporting our local businesses and enjoying great food, live music and dancing,” said event chairman Randy Johnson of Bear Creek Spirits & Wine.
To ramp up your City Slickers experience, purchase a VIP ticket to gain admission to the exclusive VIP Bourbon Room and enjoy Texas bourbon, premium wine and food provided by Loveria Caffe. VIP guests will also be entered to win special raffle prizes. A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $75 per person.
“Be a part of one of the longest running traditions in our community” said an event spokesman. Proceeds from the 34th edition of City Slickers will fund programs such as Leadership Colleyville and various seminars offered to nonprofit members and the business community.
Tickets are $25 each and include unlimited food and beverage and all activities.
Call Chamber Interim President Erin Pedersen at 817-488-7148 to make reservations or purchase tickets online at www.ColleyvilleChamber.org.
Hope Walk will raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and help families dealing with the disease
The Trinity Park Pavilion will be a lively place on Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m. as the AIDS Outreach Center hosts the 26th annual Hope Walk. DJ David Moore of Moore Sound, 106.1 KISSFM and the fun Photo Bus DFW will be among the attractions entertaining participants and guests.
The 5K walk begins around 2:25 p.m. and following the walk, participants can enjoy food, fun and music. In-N-Out Burger with will serve up free hamburgers, and Ben E. Keith will provide free beverages to all registered walkers. During an awards presentation, prizes will go to the top three teams and individuals.
“I’ve been on the Hope Walk committee the last three years and am honored to chair this year,” said Taunya Stevens-Gates. “With over 300 new cases of HIV in Tarrant County just last year, we must keep talking about HIV/AIDS in our community. Hope Walk is a great event that both raises awareness and funding for AOC’s mission to serve those living with or at-risk for HIV with dignity and respect.”
Back for a third encore is the 50-yard stiletto run, the Heels for Hope Dash. Seeing these participants strut along as they come in for a red carpet finish is worth the time and effort to come to the event. The winner takes home a $500 Nordstrom gift card. Participation in the Heels for Hope Dash is free with the walk registration.
Bring along the family pet for more fun, and find a great costume for your pup so you can enter him or her in the Pooches on Parade costume contest. Prizes for the best costume will be awarded, and Canine Caricatures will be done throughout the event. The youngsters will enjoy the Kids Korner, sponsored by Cook Children’s Health Care Systems, where fun activities and games will be played all afternoon. Be sure to get a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win two suite tickets to Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 8.
Registration is $25 for adult walkers/runners, $15 for students and $10 for dogs. Visit www.aoc.org/walk to register, form a team, donate or volunteer. On-site registration is also available. Contact Kristi Wiley at kristiw@aoc.org or call 817-916-5256 with questions.
Day of the Girl March on Main Street celebrates girl power
Join the more than 1,000 marchers expected on Friday at 2 p.m. for the Day of the Girl March on Main Street as the crowd seeks to focus on the issues that girls face in our world today. Billed as ‘the girl power event of the year,’ it will raise awareness of the mission of local non-profit Girls Inc. to “inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.”
Chairing the event are Victoria Puente and Staci Kirpach. “Come alone and meet new friends, or form a team and march together. You won’t regret being a part of this empowering annual event,” said a Girls Inc. spokesperson.
Extend the excitement after the march by attending the After Rally party on the rooftop of Reata restaurant in downtown Fort Worth where guests will enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, beverages and a silent auction.
Registration for both the rally and after party is required and the fee is $25 for the walk and $20 for the Reata party. Sign up at www.GirlsIncTarrant.org or call Valerie Salter at 817-259-1050. The march/rally is on the west lawn of the Tarrant County Courthouse located at 100 E. Weatherford St.
Correction: The Cowtown Ball hosted by the American Cancer Society is Oct. 28. The date was incorrect in last week’s column. Tickets at www.cowtownball.org or call 817-737-9992.
Events at a glance
The Get in the Game luncheon is Oct. 23 at AT&T Stadium. Hosted by The Gatehouse, the event raises money to help women and children in crisis. The luncheon features former Cowboy quarterback and NFL analyst Babe Laufenberg as he mines wisdom from three Super Bowl greats: Roger Staubach, Drew Pearson and Bob Lilly. Tickets at www.GetintheGameDFW.com.
27th Annual Big Band Hangar Dance & Silent Auction is Oct 21 at Meacham Field, 505 Northwest 38th St. “This year, we are excited to welcome back Madras Maiden, the B-17 formerly known as Chuckie, which was the bomber that started the Vintage Flying Museum. She will serve as the backdrop for the dance,” said Charlyn ‘Chuckie’ Hospers, director of the Vintage Flying Museum. “We hope everyone comes out to welcome this remarkable aircraft back – and to enjoy a fun evening of dinner and dancing.”
Human Trafficking Panel: Evil at Our Door is Oct. 17 at the Fort Worth Club. Presented by World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth, the event will include a panel of experts talking about human trafficking in the community and what to do moving forward. $45 per person. Reservation at rvogel@dfwworld.org or 214-965-8400.
It’s Time to PAR-TEE golf tournament is Oct. 20 at Rockwood Golf Course. Hosted by the Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth, the golf begins at 8:30 a.m. and the after party is 6-10 p.m. Golfers will play 18 holes of golf – shotgun style – for one of three awards: first, second, and dead last. Admission includes 18 holes of golf, beer, wine, and champagne, and non-alcoholic beverages, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and one ticket to the after party. Register at www.JWCFW.com or call 817-823-6338 to sign up a team.
