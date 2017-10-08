Arts take center stage in new Keller festival

As the weather cools down, thoughts turn to finding ways to enjoy outdoor activities during our sometimes short window of opportunity. A brand-new and unique event — the Keller Art Walk — will make its debut Oct. 14 and is the perfect place to experience the joys of the fall weather.
Presented by the Public Arts Board and the Keller Public Arts Society, the 3-8 p.m. event will feature a variety of activities for guests including live music, food and drinks and, of course plenty of art, in a casual strolling environment with a special vibe.
“Patrons will have the opportunity to meet the artists whose work is on display in Old Town and watch plein-aire, or outdoor, artists create captivating paintings along the promenade. Local vendors, musicians and other entertainers will also be featured throughout the event,” said event spokeswoman Libby Gergely.
Earlier this year, according to Gergely, the first phase of a rotating art-on-loan program was launched to fill the sculpture pads along the strolling promenade that runs through Old Town Keller West.
Art Walk visitors will see the first five of 11 sculptures that will be installed over the next two years. The plan is to stagger the timing of new art installations to create a dynamic and engaging attraction throughout 2018-19.
“The local art groups are really excited to draw attention to the projects we’ve been working on, especially the sculptures we just installed, but we’re also looking at the event as a way to celebrate the improvements in Old Town,” said Brenda Wyatt, chairperson of the Public Arts Board.
The sculptures of three Dallas artists — Stephen Potter’s “La Baronessa Roja” along with Julia Ousley’s “Ohio II” as well as “Water Splash” by Pascale Pryor — will impress guests at the Art Walk. Nacogdoches artists Jeffie Brewer and Jimmy Snowdon created “Yves Klein Blue Herron” and “8010 Dundee” (respectively) for this display.
Guests can visit the on-site exhibits of more than 30 vendors including 31:25 Designs, Divine Junque Resale, Pickled Pink Boutique, Ruby’s Dream and Simply Me Boutique just to name a few. If you haven’t seen chainsaw carving, check out artists Kirby Ramos as he works on one of his creations live during the event.
Hometown boy Derek Anthony will perform his special blend of traditional and contemporary country music at 6 p.m. at Keller Tavern. Anthony’s Facebook page says he will have a meet-and-greet booth before and after his show.
Wyatt said the mission of the arts board is to make all forms of art accessible to the community. “We hope the Art Walk becomes an annual event that Keller residents, business owners and visitors look forward to year after year.”
Admission to the family friend Art Walk Festival is free. To make inquiries, check out www.cityofkeller.com/artwalk or call 817-743-4000.
‘Stompin’ in the Stockyards’ raises money to fight cancer and will feature country music stars Thompson Square
For the past two dozen years, the Cowtown Ball has been a solid fixture on the Fort Worth events scene. And once again on Oct. 28, guests will saddle up and enjoy a night of “Stompin’ in the Stockyards” as the American Cancer Society hosts this year’s ball.
This fashionable Western-styled gala draws legions of supporters of the American Cancer Society’s relentless efforts to fund research to eradicate cancer, the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. The event has raised nearly $7 million since its inception. Co-chairing this year’s event are Carla Collins and Jeff Deets.
Guests in their cowboy chic attire will again enjoy a gourmet dinner, dancing, casino games, auctions, midway games and other great party experiences, including mechanical bull riding and bidding on one-of-a-kind auction swag.
Platinum-selling husband and wife duo Thompson Square will headline the evening’s entertainment performing a great lineup of country tunes including their three #1 hits.
Tickets for Cowtown Ball are $250 each or $3,000 for a reserved table for 10 guests. River Ranch in the Stockyards is the party venue. Make reservations online at www.cowtownball.org or call 817-737-9992.
“It’s not too late to join us for the 24th Annual Cowtown Ball,” said event manager Loren Baker. “Help us stomp out cancer with a night of music by Thompson Square, food by Reata, live and silent auctions, and even pig races. I hope to see you there.”
Kitchens Tour will help grant wishes for children with serious illness
An exceptionally rare opportunity to see five spectacular designer kitchens in private homes in Fort Worth will land on the top of calendar for savvy event-goers across the area. Hosted by the folks at a Wish With Wings, the 6th annual Kitchens Tour is set for Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the upscale La Cantera at Team Ranch neighborhood.
“The 6th Annual Kitchens Tour gives the public an opportunity to take a sneak peek into five amazing kitchens in Fort Worth’s exclusive La Cantera at Team Ranch,” said Diane Ayres who is co-chairing the event with Bill Ayres, Lindy Eubank and Christi Braswell.
Each home will feature two or more favorite local chefs for each shift — 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy samplings that each chef prepares. Wish Kid art will also be available for sale.
Ticket buyers will enjoy an added value this year because each ticket sold will also include a complimentary ticket for the Dream Home tour now in progress until Oct. 29 that also benefits Wish With Wings.
“Join us for this annual Fall outing and enjoy a leisurely stroll among the beautiful homes, taking in inspiring kitchen designs and help us continue the 35-year mission of granting magical wishes for little Texans with life-threatening medical conditions,” said Ayres.
Tickets are $30 in advance ticket and $35 on tour date. Purchase online at www.awww.org or contact Executive Director Judy Youngs at 817-469-9474.
Events at a Glance
Professional and emerging artists have until Nov. 1 to apply for the 2018 Art in the Square show. This event was named in the Elite 20 list of best shows (#11) by “Art Fair Source Book.” The event is April 27-29, 2018. Guidelines and applications for artists are available at www.zapplication.org. More details at www.artinthesquare.com or call Sherri Whitt at 817-944-4408.
Ladies Sip N Shop is Oct. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Bowden Events Center, 1807 Keller Parkway. Hosted by the Keller Women’s Club, the event includes shopping, appetizers, drink and raffle ticket. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Back To The 80’s Dance Party is Oct. 20 at The Marq in Southlake from 7 p.m. to midnight. Hosted by the Garabedian family, the event benefits the Journey Learning Center and their programs for young children with Autism. Entertainment includes Richard Blade (KROQ, VH1, SiriusXM) as the party DJ, live music from the band Live 80, and surprise guests. Visit www.BackToThe80sDanceParty.com.
Walk for PKD and 5K Run is Oct. 21 at Southlake Town Square. The run starts at 8 a.m. and the Penny Kids Dash is at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. Using a fun pumpkin and Halloween theme, the walk is called the Great Pumpkin Party. Funds raised will go to research to find a cure for polycystic kidney disease, an incurable disease that leads to kidney failure. Sign up at www.WalkforPKD.org.
Handley Street Festival is Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3100 Handley Dr. Music all day, jazz, blues, rock, country, banjo and featuring Metro Rocket Band. Classic car show 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children’s area with bounce house, train ride, games with prizes, and book walk. Fingerprint I.D. for children and swat vehicle on display. Horses from Serendipity Stables. Caboose Museum open with a 20-foot-tall train totem. Food, drink and vendors. Free admission and parking. lloyd@historichandley.org.
