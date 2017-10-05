Vintage Carnival-themed gala will benefit youths served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington

Guests will come one and come all to step right up for the Vintage Carnival Extravaganza on Oct. 21 hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington. This annual fundraising shindig promises a remarkable evening of carnival acts, dining, open bar, gaming, auctions, music and memorable experiences.
“We are so excited to have the Party for a Purpose gala at the gorgeous Park Place Mercedes-Benz Arlington location for the second year in a row,” said event co-chair Robyn Barrere. This year’s theme, Vintage Carnival Extravaganza, is going to be unforgettable, with exciting carnival acts ranging from a fortune teller to a fire breather and sword juggler.”
Arriving guests in sparkly attire will sip on sumptuous cocktails from 6-7 p.m. while they check out the raffle for a 1.1 carat diamond from Zale’s or the Big Spender split-the-pot 50/50 raffle. Attendees can visit with friends while perusing the silent auction where swag includes a suite at Lone Star Park, a martini party at Piranha Killer Sushi, a behind-the scenes experience with Fox Sports’ John Rhadigan and an autographed Satchel Paige jersey and baseball card.
Carol Camp and Kara Connor are event co-chairs with Barrere and worked with a fantastic event committee including Mark Caffey, Karen Bass, Holly Potter-Harvey, Lori Henegar, Gara Hill, John Landry, and Dana Queenan to randomly name only a few.
During an amazing dinner catered by Awesome Catering, the Boys & Girls Club Singers will perform featuring a guest soloist followed by a brief and impactful testimonial from a club parent.
“I don’t want to give away all of the exciting carnival acts planned,” said spokeswoman Holly Clinton, “but a few of the highlights include a carnival barker, a knife juggler, fire blower, a stilt walker, palm readers, and a strolling magician.”
After dinner, guests will move to the glammed out casino area for blackjack, roulette, craps and poker games or dance to the music of The Jam Wows. Before the casino action, a live auction will offer vacation homes in Naples and Destin and at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas along with a South Texas Gator Hunt and dinner with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and wife Karen Williams.
President and CEO Steve Wurm said the party is one of the main sources to fund the academic, healthy lifestyle and good character and leadership programs that the organization provides for more than 8,000 youth in Arlington and Mansfield.
“We are grateful to have the support of our presenting sponsor, Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at Arlington, and so many others in the community who care about the well-being of children in our area,” Wurm said.
Tickets are $175 per person and can be purchased online at www.bgcpfp.com. Bidding on auction items is open to anyone at this website. Call Holly Clinton at 817-275-6551 with questions.
Kids from 2 to 10 will love After Dark in the Park
Three days of fall festival fun are available for local families at After Dark in the Park in Arlington’s River Legacy Parks beginning Friday. Geared for kids ages 2-10 and hosted by the River Legacy Foundation, the festival offers a bounce house, temporary tattoos, karaoke, a pumpkin patch, balloon artists and a slew of unique games, crafts and activities. Open Friday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. families can choose the day that fits their schedule or bring the kiddos out for all three days for an even bigger treat.
“Experience a mini-camping scene at Camp REI, croon a tune at karaoke, hear professional storytellers weave a web of tales or Spin the Spider for a chance to win fun prizes,” said spokeswoman Kristi Payne. “Children will enjoy a variety of fun games, crafts and activities such as the Pumpkin Roll Maze, Snake in a Hole, Habitat Hideout, Jolly Jack-O-Lanterns and more in the Children’s Area.”
“Guests of all ages will have fun discovering facts about nocturnal wildlife along the Nature at Night path, getting an up-close look at a live animal during Animal Encounters, and smiling big for a fun family fall photograph in the photo booth,” Payne added.
New this year is a chance to build an Imagination Playground and fun learning opportunities about water conservation. Enter the contest by Oct. 6 for “Imagine a Day Without Water” by getting an entry form at the Living Science Center in the park. Also, attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a tent or participate in the prize cube wind tunnel or the treasure chest game.
“Our festival fare includes some fall favorites — Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Cotton Candy and Chick-fil-A as well as some new faves — Whisked Away Treats, Austin’s Underdawgs on Saturday only and Blue Mesa Grill on Sunday only,” said Payne.
Family Fun Packs for $45 include four admissions and $20 in coupons and must be purchased by Thursday. Admission at the gate is $8 per person age 3 and older and includes many activities. Food, merchandise and a few activities require a coupon. Proceeds benefit the education programs of the River Legacy Living Science Center. Call 817-860-6752 or visit www.riverlegacy.org to learn more.
Holiday fashions by Chico’s to be featured at Woman’s Club Brunch
It is not too early to pull that holiday wardrobe together, and a fashion show is the perfect way to get into style overdrive. An outstanding collection of must-haves will be on the fashion runway at the Oct. 28 ‘Let Your Star Shine’ style show hosted by the Arlington Woman’s Club.
The community is invited for a spectacular brunch specially prepared in the kitchens of club members and a fashion show produced by fabulous local retailer Chico’s. The stylish soiree will feature Chico’s well-edited assortment of holiday attire ranging from edgy to traditional.
“This will be a wonderful opportunity to gather with friends, anticipating the arrival of the holidays just a few weeks away. Guests can look forward to a runway of Chico’s fashions and enjoy a delicious brunch,” said Philanthropy Chairwoman Sharon Elrod.
Managing the event details are committee members Sandra Greenwood, Bonnie Williams, Kathy Carlile, Nancy York, and AWC President Carolyn Jolly.
Each year, Arlington Woman’s Club chooses local non-profit organizations as the beneficiaries of the club’s philanthropic fundraising. The Arlington Life Shelter’s building campaign and the Arlington Police Foundation were selected as this year’s beneficiaries, and some of the money raised at this event will be gifted to these organizations.
Also, a portion of the funds raised from the event will enable AWC to continue their long tradition of providing scholarships for graduating seniors in Arlington schools. Since the club established the scholarship program in 2002, nearly $190,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
Tickets for the brunch/fashion show are $20 each or $185 for a table of eight. Reservations are due Oct. 24. Call Laurie Tittle at 817-277-7666 or at Sharon Elrod at 817-239-7639 to make arrangements.
St. Barnabas celebrates 40th anniversary
Celebrating four decades since the church was established, St. Barnabas United Methodist Church will host special anniversary activities on Oct. 14-15 on the church campus located at 5011 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd.
A neighborhood concert on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Encounter Praise Band will feature music the whole family will enjoy. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and snacks to the parking area located behind the church. Some concessions will be available to purchase.
“Forty is a landmark turning of age. As St. Barnabas turns 40, we celebrate all those who have sacrificed and brought us to this point and time,” said senior pastor, Rev. Ginger Bassford.
The festivities will continue on Oct. 15 with two special worship services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. where former senior past Clifton Howard will be the featured preacher. The Chancel Choir and Encounter Band will provide special music, and former pastor Randy Wild will be a special guest. Founding members of the church will also be honored guests.
Memorabilia from the church’s 40-year history will be on display in the church atrium, and a potluck lunch at noon in the Family Life Center will be a time to “catch up with friends, old and new.”
St. Barnabus established the Open Arms Health Clinic in Arlington as well as a community partnership in Nicaragua. Other outreach activities include participation in Habitat for Humanities, Arlington Urban Ministries, and the Appalachia Service Project.
“We will spend time during the weekend thanking God for bringing us to this precise point and time and seek to find the next big thing God wants us to do in the future,” Bassford said. To inquire, contact Communications Director Cindy Brown at Cindy@sbumc.org.
Do you have a news trip for Eyes on Arlington? If so, send it to freeder@star-telegram.com.
