Empowering Seniors Expo will feature gardening pro Neil Sperry

Neil Sperry, WBAP talk show host and Star-Telegram columnist, will be the featured guest at Friday’s health and lifestyle expo for older adults in Euless. The event will feature live entertainment, free health screenings, exhibits, bingo, food and fun door prizes.
This is the ninth year for the award-winning event created by Tarrant County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes to address timely life and health issues for area seniors, baby boomers, family members and caregivers.
“Our attendees confirm year after year that the free screenings are crucial to how they monitor their health,” says Fickes. Presenting sponsor is Care N’Care along with four area hospitals that have been partners since the event began.
Attendees can enjoy food from 11 area restaurants including newcomers Scratch Kitchen & Catering and Texas Star’s Raven’s Grill, plus returning favorites Anna’s Mexican Grill, Bacon’s Bistro & Cafe, Chick-fil-A of Hurst, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Italianni’s, McAlister’s Deli, Palio’s Pizza Cafe, Rita’s Ice and Texas Roadhouse.
Precinct 3 administrator Rebecca Barksdale and staff members Devin Sanders, Theresa Parsons, Freida Landerholm, Richard Schiller and Roselee Kerr have assembled another hardworking event committee to make the Empowering Seniors Expo a reality. Members include Bob Neely, Faye Beaulieu, Tana Kersten, Annabel Luna, Christine Casbeer, Karen Travit, Cynthia Velazquez, Terri Palomino and Ronnie Parish.
Barksdale said seminars will include last year’s popular “Ask the Doctor” panels that feature physicians, surgeons and pharmacists in four sessions that guests can choose among. Eight workshop sessions will cover topics ranging from Medicare updates, health and well-being for seniors and elder fraud, to genealogy and the basics of memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s.
“The Expo will offer a chance for attendees to receive screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose, as well as for bone density, vision, hearing and fall risk evaluation. Free flu, pneumonia, whooping cough and tetanus shots along with other vaccinations will be available for those who have a Medicare card. Attendees may also safely dispose of expired medications,” Barksdale added.
“More than 150 exhibitors will include businesses and nonprofit agencies that serve the over-50 market, among them travel agencies, legal and financial services, retirement communities, assisted-living centers and Alzheimer’s centers. Exhibitors will also offer information on nutrition, hearing aids, orthopedic needs, dental services, medical supplies and insurance.”
The line will begin forming at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. start. The first 700 guests will receive a free plant. Guests can pose for photos from 9 a.m. to noon with Sperry, the most familiar voice in Texas horticulture. Longtime weatherman Troy Dungan will be on hand to greet guests all morning, and the lucky winner of a drawing for a $500 Visa card will go home happy and ready for a Christmas shopping spree.
Entertainment will range from dance classes and Zumba to magic and music performances.
“We are responding to popular demand with the return of big-band-style vocalist Ken Nelson and our ever-popular balloon animal artist, juggling by Brent McIlvain, a creative photo booth, and a scavenger hunt for door prizes,” Fickes said. “Two new additions this year include healthy cooking demonstrations and an interactive career development area to serve the 50-plus market, one of the fastest-growing age groups for job searches.”
Admission is free, but registration is required. To sign up, call 817-581-3600 or register online at www.empoweringseniors.com. The expo venue is the Campus West facility across from First Baptist Church of Euless.
Kids 2-10 will love After Dark in the Park
Three days of fall festival fun are available for local families at After Dark in the Park in Arlington’s River Legacy Parks beginning Friday. Geared for kids ages 2-10 and hosted by the River Legacy Foundation, the festival offers a bounce house, temporary tattoos, karaoke, a pumpkin patch, balloon artists and a slew of unique games, crafts and activities. Open Friday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. families can choose the day that fits their schedule or bring the kiddos out for all three days for an even bigger treat.
“Experience a mini-camping scene at Camp REI, croon a tune at karaoke, hear professional storytellers weave a web of tales or Spin the Spider for a chance to win fun prizes,” said spokeswoman Kristi Payne. “Children will enjoy a variety of fun games, crafts and activities such as the Pumpkin Roll Maze, Snake in a Hole, Habitat Hideout, Jolly Jack-O-Lanterns and more in the Children’s Area.”
“Guests of all ages will have fun discovering facts about nocturnal wildlife along the Nature at Night path, getting an up-close look at a live animal during Animal Encounters, and smiling big for a fun family fall photograph in the photo booth,” Payne added.
New this year is a chance to build an Imagination Playground and fun learning opportunities about water conservation. Enter the contest by Oct. 6 for “Imagine a Day Without Water” by getting an entry form at the Living Science Center in the park. Also, attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a tent or participate in the prize cube wind tunnel or the treasure chest game.
“Our festival fare includes some fall favorites — Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Cotton Candy and Chick-fil-A as well as some new faves — Whisked Away Treats, Austin’s Underdawgs on Saturday only and Blue Mesa Grill on Sunday only,” said Payne.
Family Fun Packs for $45 include four admissions and $20 in coupons and must be purchased by Thursday. Admission at the gate is $8 per person age 3 and older and includes many activities. Food, merchandise and a few activities require a coupon. Proceeds benefit the education programs of the River Legacy Living Science Center. Call 817-860-6752 or visit www.riverlegacy.org to learn more.
Vintage Carnival themed gala will benefit youth served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington
Guests can come one and come all to step right up for the Vintage Carnival Extravaganza on Oct. 21 hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington. This annual fund-raising shindig promises a remarkable evening of carnival acts, dining, open bar, gaming, auctions, music and memorable experiences.
“We are so excited to have the Party for a Purpose gala at the gorgeous Park Place Mercedes-Benz Arlington location for the second year in a row,” said event co-chair Robyn Barrere. This year’s theme, ‘Vintage Carnival Extravaganza,’ is going to be unforgettable, with exciting carnival acts ranging from a fortune teller to a fire breather and sword juggler.”
Arriving guests in sparkly attire will sip on sumptuous cocktails from 6 to 7 p.m. while they check out the raffle for a 1.1-carat diamond from Zale’s or the Big Spender split-the-pot 50/50 raffle. Attendees can visit with friends while perusing the silent auction where swag includes a suite at Lone Star Park, a martini party at Piranha Killer Sushi, a behind-the-scenes experience with Fox Sports’ John Rhadigan and an autographed Satchel Paige jersey and baseball card.
Carol Camp and Kara Connor are event co-chairs with Barrere and worked with a fantastic event committee including Mark Caffey, Karen Bass, Holly Potter-Harvey, Lori Henegar, Gara Hill, John Landry and Dana Queenan to name only a few.
During an amazing dinner catered by Awesome Catering, the Boys & Girls Club Singers will perform, featuring a guest soloist followed by a brief and impactful testimonial from a club parent.
“I don’t want to give away all of the exciting carnival acts planned,” said spokeswoman Holly Clinton, “but a few of the highlights include a carnival barker, a knife juggler, fire blower, a stilt walker, palm readers and a strolling magician.”
After dinner, guests will move to the glammed-out casino area for blackjack, roulette, craps and poker games or dance to the music of The Jam Wows. Before the casino action, a live auction will offer vacation homes in Naples and Destin, Fla., and at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas along with a South Texas Gator Hunt and dinner with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and wife Karen Williams.
President and CEO Steve Wurm said the party is one of the main sources to fund the academic, healthy lifestyle and good character and leadership programs that the organization provides for more than 8,000 youths in Arlington and Mansfield.
“We are grateful to have the support of our presenting sponsor, Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at Arlington, and so many others in the community who care about the well-being of children in our area,” Wurm said.
Tickets are $175 per person and can be purchased online at www.bgcpfp.com. Bidding on auction items is open to anyone at the website. Call Holly Clinton at 817-275-6551 with questions.
Events at a glance
Oktoberfest is Friday through Sunday at Southlake Town Square. Hosted by Southlake Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature wiener dog races, wiener schnitzel, sauerkraut and other favorite German foods. Visitors can choose among more than 25 food vendors while enjoying the Family Fun Zone and the Sports Zone. There are yodeling and stein-hoisting competitions and a German costume contest. Admission is free. www.OktoberfestSouthlake.com
Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis Walk is Saturday in Trinity Park Pavilion #3 at 8:30 a.m. It is the nation’s largest event dedicated to finding cures for digestive diseases. The family-friendly event will offer live music, food, kids entertainment and educational materials. Contact Amelia Avery at 972-386-0607 or aavery@crohnscolitisfoundation.org to sign up.
Community Fest is Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 861 Wildwood Lane in Grapevine. Events include a garage sale, breakfast, book nook, pet adoption and Pet Blessing at 10 a.m. Kids can play midway games, bounce in inflatables and enjoy face painting, petting zoo, train rides and piñatas. There is a Hot Dog Lunch and a ticketed dinner and auction at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Grapevine Animal Shelter and St. Francis outreach. Details at www.sfatx.org/fest.
The Garden Conservancy Tour is Sunday featuring five private gardens in Keller, Southlake and Westlake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by Garden Conservancy’s Open Days Program and the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association, tickets are $7 per garden and can be purchased on site. Call Patsy Miller at 817-275-5306 or visit www.opendaysprogram.org for details and garden locations.
