Eggroll Festival celebrates Asian cultures with expo and health fair

To experience a little bit of Asia at a unique cultural event, bring the family to the annual Eggroll Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ben Thanh Plaza at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway.
Presented by the Tarrant County Asian American Chamber of Commerce, the event is diverse — highlighting food, entertainment, business and health. Vendors will set up booths to promote Asian-owned businesses and conduct free healthcare services for the community.
Despite the legacy egg roll name, event organizers have shifted from egg rolls to Asian desserts for the signature festival food. Delicious delicacies will be whipped up by contestants entering the Asian Dessert Contest. The lucky judges will get to taste the yummy homemade desserts and judge them for appearance, aroma, and originality. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners.
TCAACC officials say the festival will be a beautiful showcase for Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, Philippines, Hawaiian, and Cambodian cultural dances, musical performances, and the always amazing dragon dance.
“The goal of this celebration is to raise awareness of available business, community, and municipal resources. And it also focuses on culture and health,” said TCACC President Yen Nguyen. “The Chamber is here to act as a bridge between the community, the city and the businesses.”
Festival attendees can get a variety of free health services including flu shots, diabetes testing, eye and dental exams. Health professionals will be on hand to test for cholesterol levels, hepatitis B, and blood pressure. For those needing answers to health questions, physicians and nurses will be there to provide information and consultation about managing health issues.
“Colorful World Foundation and many other health professionals come in and pre-screen and educate residents so they know about their health and what condition they’re in,” Nguyen said.
Admission is free. Check out www.tcaacc.com/ or call the TCAACC office at 817-797-9144 to learn more.
Musical Memory Singers aim to enrich lives of people with dementia and memory problems
A brand new choir has formed in Arlington, and the singers in the group are people suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia problems. Caregivers and volunteers working with people who have the memory challenges can also be part of the ensemble.
The idea for the choir sprung from the experiences of families and individuals who discovered that loved ones may not be able to recall many things but can still remember all the words to music they sang as a child.
“This vocal choir will provide community interaction and a satisfying musical and social experience in joyful song,” said Velma Bogart, a spokesperson for the choir.
“Those diagnosed with mild to intermediate Alzheimer’s or dementia will enjoy the opportunity to be with others who are going through some of the same experiences they are socially and emotionally. Their caregivers are invited to sing-a-long with the choir in joyous song.”
Bogart said a similar choir has been active in Minneapolis for several years. It is called the Giving Voice Chorus, and a video of the group can be viewed at www.goo.gl/DFJoe6. When Bogart was approached by Elva Roy from Ambassadors for Aging Well to help form the choir, she immediately liked the idea. The two women worked hard to make it a reality. A number of UTA students have volunteered to help, and more volunteers are needed.
The first weekly rehearsal for the Musical Memory Singers is set for Oct. 5 at Pantego Lions Club, 3535 Marathon Street. Social time is at 9:30 a.m. followed by rehearsal from 10-11 a.m. There is no fee to join and no auditions necessary.
Artistic directors for the Musical Memory Singers are Dana Lobaugh and Kathy Draves. To inquire, contact Bogart at 817-467-0158 or vlbogart@flash.net.
Events at a glance
Searching for Red Hat Chapter Queen Mothers by Oct 2. The Summit in Grand Prairie will host a Red Hat Luncheon on Oct 21, and they are hoping to locate all Queen Mothers in the area so they can attend. More details on the luncheon coming in a future column. Ladies can register as individual Red Hatters or with their specific chapter. Contact Susan Eaves at seaves@gptx.org or 972-237-4153 to learn more. Deadline for registration is Oct. 2.
A screening of the documentary, Signs of Humanity, is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Arlington Music Hall. Guests will enjoy a special Q&A with artist and filmmaker Willie Baronet. Admission is free. RSVP to www.arlingtonmusichall.tix.com and use event code 996673. Donations will benefit the Arlington Life Shelter and We Are All Homeless.
Theatre Arlington opens their 45th season with the American classic, Bus Stop on Friday at 8 p.m. A post-show reception, sponsored by Blue Mesa Southwest Grill, with the cast and crew will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery. Performances will continue through October 22. Shows are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. The theatre is located at 305 W. Main. Purchase tickets at www.TheatreArlington.org or call the box office at 817-275-7661.
