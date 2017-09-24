Wine, Women & Shoes event raises money for at-risk kids

What are the ingredients for a fantastic event? Wine tasting, shopping, dining, sensational fashion show and shoes served on a silver platter by sole men combine to create a recipe for success. The lucky guests at the upcoming Wine, Women & Shoes event set for Oct. 13 at Ridglea Country Club will enjoy all of these experiences while raising money for a good cause.
Hosted by Communities in Schools, proceeds from the sixth edition of the popular event will help the organization continue their highly successful programs serving kids who are at risk of dropping out of school. According to their latest statistics, more than 37,000 students were served in 2015-16. Nearly 5,000 kids received intensive case management that resulted in improving their grades and behavior, and 94% were either promoted to the next grade or graduated high school.
At the event guests will sip on wines from top winemakers as they shop at an exclusive marketplace and enjoy a gourmet meal. After dinner, local celebrities will rock the runway in a fashion show produced by Karl Marshall. Celebrity models are Leslie Distler, Marcie Ditto, Beth Hutson, Melissa Ice, Sharon Leite, Michelle Miles, Carley Moore, Rachel Navejar, Stephanie Perry, Cynthia Sadler and Tracy Syler-Jones.
“Back by popular demand are the ever-popular ‘Sole Men’ where dozens of the community’s most charming gentlemen serve up this season’s must-haves on silver platters,” said event spokesperson Julie Fairley. Shoppers can have the satisfaction of “changing their shoes to change a life.”
Shoppers can browse among the tempting merchandise from Fort Worth retailers including Feathers, Mustard Seed Jewelry, and of course, Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes. Also setting up on-site stores will be Carmella Designs, Consuela Bags, Kendra Scott, Love 13, LulaRoe and a half-dozen other boutiques.
Bidding will be competitive to take home auction swag including a private brunch catered by Hot Box Biscuit Club or a Florida vacation or maybe a makeover party with Dior Beauty. Then there’s the TCU private practice with coach Raegan Pebley and the rodeo tickets and a Napa Valley trip. A drawing for a dream closet makeover is going to make some lucky winner very happy.
The event is chaired by Cynthia Farquharson and Robin Froeschke with help from a large committee of dedicated volunteers. Check out the website to find out who the generous (and handsome) soul men are. “Wineries in attendance will be Boisset, Cornerstone Cellars, Conondrum, Emmlo, JCB, Justin, Landmark, and Le Grand Cortage,” said Fairley.
Tickets are $200 each. Purchase online at www.winewomenandshoes.com/cisfw or contact Rachel Peters at 817-446-5454.
United Way Luncheon will report community impact
So many good people support the United Way because they trust the organization to use their donors dollars to do the most good. But truth be told, not everyone is clear on how the money is spent. No worries, because exactly what the agency is doing for the community will be abundantly clear at the annual Report to the Community luncheon set for Oct. 4 at the Hurst Conference Center.
Attendees at the luncheon will learn about the strategic partnerships forged by the United Way that enable them to make a measurable impact in the community in the areas of education income and health.
“This is our 25th RTC, so it’s a landmark event for us,” said Faye Beaulieu, Northeast Regional Director. “To celebrate, we’ve asked representatives from four arenas to form a panel to talk about why United Way is essential to the infrastructure of our community – from their point of view.”
Panelists will be Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Steve Chapman (HEB ISD Superintendent), Shonda Schaefer (GRACE executive), and Eva Ramirez (volunteer from North Richland Hills).
“We’ll look at some past accomplishments and highlight past chairs and staff,” said Beaulieu, “and the audience will participate in brief table conversations — facilitated by event steering committee volunteers — about emerging needs in Northeast Tarrant County.”
Handling emcee duties will be 20-year United Way volunteer Ellen Jones, who is the chairman of the event steering committee. T.D. Smyers, the recently named president and CEO of United Way, will be among the leadership team at the event.
Tickets are $28 each and tables of 8 are $224. Register online at UnitedWayTarrant.org/NortheastReport or contact Beverly.Boyd@unitedwaytarrant.org.
Events at a glance
Searching for Red Hat Chapter Queen Mothers by Oct 2. The Summit in Grand Prairie will host a Red Hat Luncheon on Oct 21, and they are hoping to locate all Queen Mothers in the area so they can attend. More details on the luncheon coming in a future column. Ladies can register as individual Red Hatters or with their specific chapter. Contact Susan Eaves at seaves@gptx.org or 972-237-4153 to learn more. Deadline for registration is Oct. 2.
St. Michael’s Feast Day Celebration is September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church located at 3713 E Harwood Rd. in Bedford. Activities include bingo, food from many cultures, cake walk, live entertainment, petty zoo, pony rides, bounce houses and a raffle and silent auction. Call 817-283-8746 or check out www.smcchurch.org.
Pet Fair & Garage Sale hosted by the GAP Club at Trinity High School is September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus located at 500 N Industrial Blvd. in Euless. Funds raised help the club rescue animals and pay their medical bills. Event activities include adoptions, microchipping, vaccination clinic, pet photographer, dog bathing, $5 nail clipping, vendors, concessions and raffles. Shop for treasures at the garage sale portion of the event.
4th Annual Boots & Blind party hosted by Northeast Tarrant Lions Club is Oct. 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Texas Star Conference Center in Euless. Dinner, live entertainment, silent auction of themed baskets and dancing to music from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Trinity Show choir will perform. Tickets are 40. Contact Jerome Davis at 817-266-1480.
The Fall Festival Not To Miss is September 30 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7900 McCart Ave. in Fort Worth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live entertainment features Faith Pallone, Heaven’s Harbor gospel quartet, the Arborlawn Boys quartet, and the Wooden Cross Praise Team. Also, gymnastics on horseback, manning a fire hose with first responders along with a petting zoo, train ride, food and a quilt show. Vendors and other games and activities will be offered. Inquiries to Tommy Jordan atj3photo@att.net.
Nominations for the Community Champion Award are due by Oct. 1. The award will be presented at the Worth Honoring Luncheon benefiting Presbyterian Night Shelter in November. The award will recognize and honor military veterans, who, through their works and lives during or after military service, have made substantial contributions to the City of Fort Worth. Five finalists will be selected by a panel. Additional criteria and nomination details are available online at journeyhome.org/
Please send your SocialEyes news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
