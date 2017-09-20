Fall Book Sale: Spend less. Read more.

Dr. Seuss had it right when he said: “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book.” And the thousands of books at the Fall Book Sale opening Sept. 28 at the Meadowbrook Recreation Center will create hours of magic for avid readers on the hunt for a book and a bargain. Hosted by the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library (FFAPL), the twice yearly event is a place where shoppers never pay full price for anything.
“This Fall’s sale has a very wide assortment of interesting items available. Our prices are unbeatable,” said Cathy Dietz, FFAPL warehouse manager. “Looking at the rows and rows of books packed and stacked in our warehouse and ready to roll out for the sale, I estimate that it will probably be our biggest sale yet.”
Shoppers can browse more than 30 specialized areas. Juvenile, fiction, religion and foreign language are the largest. A Non-Print area will offer audio books, DVD’s and CD’s for all ages.
“The Odds and Ends department ranges from stuffed animals and art work to games, toys, puzzles, and unusual donated items such as a collectible Motorola radio,” Dietz said.
Always popular with shoppers is a Best in Sale area that features rare and collectible items, a large selection of Texana and signed items. For those who love to collect yearbooks, there is a TCU annual from the 1940s and one from Arlington State College. A poster and book autographed by James Michener and a 100th anniversary Rand McNally Atlas signed by McNally are among the treasures. “We have a very rare Robinson Crusoe, a Tennyson’s poems, and a large Olympic poster of Bruce Jenner,” Dietz added.
A large collection of Hot Rodder magazine was donated for the sale beginning with vintage issues and dating up to current copies. “Because of the size of the collection, we will have only a small portion available at the sale, and the remaining lot can be purchased at our warehouse.”
Public shopping opens on Sept. 28 from 2-7 p.m. Shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 29-30. Flash sales throughout the day on Saturday will add up to savings and fun. Eager beavers can do early bird shopping on Sept. 27 at Members Only night by purchasing a membership in FFAPL.
Everything is half-price and tax free on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After closing, teachers and non-profit groups (with ID) can take home all they want from 4:15 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 for a suggested $5 donation.
In charge of FFAPL events is chairman Nancy Hadaway, and Karen Norton is chairing the book sale. Meadowbrook Recreation Center is located at 1400 E. Dugan St. To learn more, call 817-274-9710 or check out www.arlingtonlibrary.org/ffapl
Art, music and film in Frame4Frame Festival to open Thursday
The Frame4Frame Festival is back for a second year to showcase film, art and music during a 4-day festival at various Arlington locations. The festival will feature film at Studio Movie Grill in the Lincoln Square shopping area, art at the Arlington Museum of Art, and music at J. Gilligan’s in Arlington and other venues.
The film portion of the festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Studio Movie Grill at Lincoln Square at 6 p.m. with a collection of short films and the red-carpet screening of the feature film “Jerico” by Brandon Lewis at 7 p.m. A schedule of all film viewings and related events is available at www.frame4frame.org.
“We were so proud of the response and turnout for our inaugural festival last year. We upped the ante this year, and the quality of films submitted – both local and international - really blew us away,” said James Hawthorne, Arlington Film Society director. “We are thrilled to share all of these with our community of film lovers.”
Music opens at J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill on Friday at 9 p.m. featuring the smooth jazz sounds of Adonis Rose. Rose is the founder of the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra and is an acclaimed musician. Festival official Chris Hightower said the music sites expanded from last year’s six locations to eight sites for this year’s 4-day festival. Check out frame4frame.org/partner-venues/ to locate all music venues.
The festival runs Sept. 21-24. Festival passes are $50, one-day passes are $25, and single event passes are $10. Student and sponsor discounts are offered. Purchase at www.frame4frame.org.
Arlington Woman’s Club hosts Opening Coffee
One of the signs that fall has arrived is the annual Opening Coffee hosted by the Arlington Woman’s Club. The annual event welcomed nearly 400 members and guests earlier this month at the club’s headquarters on Abram Street.
Clever decorations throughout the building (even including the ladies room) featured stars to complement the club’s theme for the coming year, “Reach for the Stars.” Sparkly stars suspended above the buffet table drew attention to the lavish spread of refreshments served to guests and members.
In a large meeting room, members could stroll among colorful and creative exhibits set up by each of the club’s 17 departments to choose which one fits their interests. In another area, tickets for upcoming club events could be purchased and members could sign up for a community service project or join a ‘Giving Circle’ for the AWC scholarship fund.
“Opening Coffee is a special occasion each year when our members get together for the first time after our summer break – it is a time to renew friendships,” said AWC President Carolyn Jolly. “This is when they can join their favorite department or choose a new one to participate in.”
AWC’s departments include Antique Department, Archival/Scrapbooking, Art & Design, Bible/Joyful Living, Book Review, Creative Living, Duplicate Bridge, Tuesday Bridge, Thursday Bridge, Garden & Gourmet, Literature Study, Mah Jong, Night Department, Performing Arts, Quilts, Etc., Theory of Games and Travel.
“I chose Reach for the Stars as our theme as a way to illustrate that there are more stars for us to reach for in our community,” Jolly said. “I am encouraging our members to do even more this year out in the community – be more giving, more caring – because there are so many ways we can help others. I want us to remember that everyone needs to be helped and taken care of at times.”
It was the first time to attend the opening event for new member Vicki Bibb who said she joined AWC because of the club’s reputation in the community and because a friend seemed to have so much fun being in the club. “I decided to join the Creative Living department and am looking forward to all the things ahead.”
In charge of the Opening Coffee was AWC Vice-President Elouise Perry who was assisted by a committee of around 70 members. “I have enjoyed preparing for this event very much, and it could not happen without the help of our many sub-committees. These talented ladies can run with any little idea and turn it into something wonderful.”
Anyone interested in learning more about membership can visit www.awctx.org or check out the club’s Facebook page. Watch for details about a Nov. 18 prospective member open house in a future column.
