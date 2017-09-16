Education foundation hosts tailgate party to raise money for Arlington classrooms

Grab your favorite concert t-shirt and comfy jeans for the Sept. 30 Rockin’ the Foundation Tailgate Arlington party hosted by the AISD Education Foundation. The event will feature a barbecue dinner, live and silent auctions and live entertainment.
The raucous affair is a popular fall event where money is raised to fund teaching grants, help at-risk students and support continuing education for teachers. Since the organization formed in 1994, they have funded $2.1 million in academic initiatives with $400,000 in grants funded last year alone. The venue for the event is the Arlington Museum of Art located at 201 W. Main St.
“I donate a lot of my time, treasure and talent to the Arlington ISD Education Foundation because it represents the future of our community,” said Amy Wade who is co-chairing the event with husband Mike Wade. “Our Tailgate event is not only a really fun event but extremely important for us to be able to continue to ramp up our support for AISD educators and students.”
Silent auction swag includes Dallas Cowboys tickets, autographed sports memorabilia and a private party at Urban Alchemy Coffee & Wine Bar. Bidders in the live auction will vie for vacations at Atlantis and in St. Thomas along with the use of a Rangers suite for a game next season. More prizes can be won by trying to grab a prize using The Claw while blindfolded.
A hardworking event committee includes Karen Williams, Linda Dipert, Michael Jarrett, Elizabeth Banda-Calvo, David Wilbanks, Mary Tom Curnutt, Paul Fulks, Reba Blevens, Suzann Brown, Kay King, Lorie White, Nancy Tice, Helen Moise, Petrina Bonnick-Higgins, and Jollyn Mwisongo with help from foundation staff Brian White and Amanda Sullins.
Tickets are $150 each and sponsorship packages are still available. Reservations are due Sept. 23. and can be handled at www.arlingtonef.org or call the foundation office at 682-867-1927.
Business leaders, Six Flags win chamber awards
Well-known business leaders Ralph B. Shelton and Patrick Tyler will share the spotlight with Six Flags Over Texas as they receive prestigious awards from the Arlington Chamber of Commerce at the upcoming annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 21 at the Arlington Convention Center.
Shelter has been named the recipient of the Star Award, the Chamber’s highest individual honor given for significant contributions to the community. Active in Arlington for more than 50 years, Shelton has served in leadership roles in numerous organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Board of Realtors, Rush Creek Church, Arlington State Bank, Builder’s Association, UTA Ex-Lettermen’s Association and was an Arlington City Council member for three terms.
“Ralph Shelton is a tribute to the Arlington community,” said Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to recognize Ralph Shelton with the 2017 Star Award. As a business, elected community and church leader, Ralph has had a profound impact on Arlington.”
To honor exceptional volunteer support of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Tyler from Cimarron Window & Door will receive honors as the Ambassador of the Year.
The Business Hall of Fame will have a new member as Six Flags Over Texas is inducted into the prestigious group. Companies that are associated with Arlington’s growth and development and known for major accomplishments in the business community are considered for this important honor.
“Since 1961 we have been fortunate to have Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. As an innovator in the amusement industry, Six Flags Over Texas has anchored Arlington’s tourism growth, now exceeding 14 million annually,” said Jacobson.
As guests arrive, they can network during a cocktail reception and peruse a silent auction.
After dinner, a panel discussion on community engagement will examine, among other things, why business leaders choose to get involved in a community.
Tickets are $100 for non-members and $75 for chamber members. Table sponsorships are available at various price points. Register online at www.arlingtontx.com or contact Lewczyk at 817-543-4284.
Arlington Arts League plans membership social
The home of Arts League members Richard and Delores Pell will be decorated like an island paradise for the membership social on Sept. 23 themed ‘Tropical Nights.” The annual event is designed to encourage membership renewals and attract new members and is well-known as a fun, festive occasion.
Guests will dine on delicious Tex-Mex fare and enjoy casino games offering some great prizes. Someone will leave the party with cash in their wallet from a 50/50 raffle drawing. The evening is a chance to get acquainted with members and learn more about the group.
Programs managed by the Arlington Arts League include an art docent program in Arlington public schools as well as an ArtReach program to make performing and cultural arts available to those in the community without access to the arts. The League also runs a scholarship program that funds scholarships for local arts students attending area schools. The group meets in October, November and January along with holding an awards reception with performances by winners in April. A fundraising gala is hosted each spring.
“Memberships are available by making a tax deductible donation of $20 for individuals or $40 for a family,” said President Elaine Strain. “Join us and help promote the arts and art education in our community.”
The party is by invitation, and those wishing to attend can call the club hotline or visit the website to request an invitation. Call the hotline at 817-274-5790 or learn more at www.arlingtonartsleague.com.
ArtScapes to premiere in Mansfield
A brand new event presented by the newly created Mansfield Arts Commission is likely to be a hit with local arts lovers or anyone who likes to have a good time. ArtScapes is set for Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at Walnut Creek Country Club. Food, live entertainment and tablescapes worthy of appearing on HGTV awaits guests at the event.
“This should be a true feast for the senses - an elegant and entertaining evening with something for everyone - dance, music, theater, and all varieties of art. We're very excited about being able to highlight all of the wonderful artists and arts opportunities that exist in Mansfield - most people have no idea the variety and skill that we have right here in our community,” said Cultural Arts Coordinator Rosalie Gilbert.
Guests will be greeted by costumed actors (think photo opp) and will sip on ‘art-inis’ as they stroll among the elaborately decorated tables and then cast a vote for their favorite. Heavy hors d'oeuvres and gourmet dessert creations from local bakeries will be served throughout the evening.
A hardworking event committee includes Randall Canedy, Pam Rudnicki, Ross Romary, Mindy Boles, Jean Sampson, Deborah Watson, Carol Esstman, Robin Jenkins, Linda Canedy and Sheri Wolf.
“Throughout the night there will be pop-up performances - first Hunter Canedy will welcome everyone with a little stand-up comedy, then dance numbers later in the evening will feature a talented area student, Taylor Bonato, doing contemporary and hip-hop dance and Robert Silva and Raven Landeros performing a salsa and rumba medley,” Gilbert said.
Musicians from the Mansfield Wind Symphony and Next Gen Chamber Players will serenade guests with live music while artist Doug Peak creates a masterpiece in real time during the party.
“If you like what you see at the event and want to take a little of it home with you, be sure to purchase raffle tickets for any or all of our art themed gift boxes, or stick around for our live auction featuring the painting created by Doug Peak and a handmade ukulele by internationally known luthier Chris Jenkins,” said Gilbert.
Local arts organizations will have exhibits set up with representatives to meet and greet visitors, and all artists who have work on display will be there to personally chat with attendees at the event. Advance information about the unique table decors include such themes as ballet, “Hamilton,” art glass, lutheirs, Monet, country western music, and themes cleverly depicting the business sponsoring the table.
Tickets are $100 each and table sponsorships are $800. Only a limited quantity is still available, so a speedy response is essential. Purchase online at www.mansfieldtexasarts.org/calendar/events/artscapes or call Gilbert at 817-804-5768.
Clarification
The River Legacy Living Science Center, 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd, is open for visitors as usual. The exhibit hall located inside the center is closed for renovation until mid-November. A story in last week’s column incorrectly stated that the center was closed for the capital improvement project, but it is only the exhibit hall that is temporarily closed. Call Kristi Payne at 817-860-6752 with questions.
Event at a glance
The Air Force Academy Band Wild Blue Country will do a special show on Sept. 16 at the Lot, 108 S. Main St. in Mansfield. The community is invited along with current service members, veterans, first responders, their families and friends for a show that celebrates their sacrifice and commitment to the country and local communities. Admission is free.
