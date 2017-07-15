Southlake Women’s Club awards $185,000 in grants from Art in the Square earnings

Despite threatening weather, Art in the Square’s annual spring show presented by Southlake Women’s Club prevailed and was a big success.
Proceeds from the event enabled charities in Northeast Tarrant County to receive $185,000 in grants. The event theme, Color Your World, definitely became a reality, and it will brighten the world of those served by the local nonprofits that were the show’s beneficiaries.
“The Southlake Women’s Club records another success thanks to 600 volunteers, over 100 sponsors, 160 professional artists, 100 youth artists, vendors, and entertainers for helping us color the world of so many,” spokeswoman Sherri Whitt said. “And because of the visitors who made the decision to take a chance on the Texas weather, 32 charities reaped the benefits of many caring people.”
A post-event celebration, hosted by Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine, welcomed scores of Art in the Square volunteers, Southlake Women’s Club members and representatives from the charities that were awarded grants. The big reveal of the official proceeds from the art show was announced by Kris Nelson, club vice president in charge of Art in the Square, amid a rousing cheer from attendees.
“Recognition was awarded to artists for superior art,” Whitt reported. “Rodgers Naylor was the 2017 People’s Choice Winner. Awards of Distinction were presented to Erin Hanson, Steven Graber, Dennis Rhoades, Aileen Frick, Sam Jones IV.”
“In the Juror’s Award category, winners included George Raab, Gregory Strachov, Dominique Samyn, Lyn Sedlak-Ford, Michael Mckee and Tanya Kirouac.”
Art in the Square continued the tradition of encouraging aspiring high school artists to follow their passion for art. More 300 students submitted their work to the jury, and 100 pieces were chosen for display.
The Grand Prize Lone Star Award winner was Gracemarie Connell, a 10th-grade student from Grapevine Faith Christian School. Claire Litsey, a home schooled student, won second place, and third place went to Olivia Mitchell of Keller High School.
Charities who want to apply for grants from next year’s Art in the Square can find applications on the club website by mid-November. The deadline for applications is Jan. 15. Visit www.southlakewomensclub.org to learn more.
Empowered Women Luncheon puts the spotlight on women in business
The popular summer soiree hosted each year by the Colleyville Area Chamber of Commerce is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at the Piazza in the Village.
“We are inviting the community to join the chamber for the annual Empowered Woman’s Luncheon where we celebrate the area’s dynamic and successful women. The luncheon features guest speakers, fabulous raffle prizes and an opportunity to network with the unique women of the community,” chamber interim President Erin Pedersen said.
Keynote speaker at the event will be Carolyn Sims from the communications team at Tarrant County College. Sims formerly served as administrator for Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes and chief of staff for former state lawmaker Vicki Truitt.
The former middle school teacher and counselor also served as the board president of the Colleyville Area Chamber of Commerce and Arts Council Northeast, along with having leadership positions with the town of Westlake and Northwest ISD Education Foundation.
Suzanne Harrington, winner of the Citizen of the Year award, will be introduced at the event along with other special guests. Before a delicious luncheon is served, guests can network as they visit showcase tables set up by local businesses exhibiting their products and information.
In a new twist, for $150, businesses can purchase a Table Spotlight package to design a centerpiece that promotes their company and to place collateral materials at each place setting. A panel of judges from area businesses and nonprofits will choose the centerpiece that most cleverly depicts the company.
The winner will get $425 in chamber advertising, and the winning centerpiece will be raffled off to a lucky winner.
“It’s a fun and cost-effective way to promote a business and network with new faces,” Pedersen said. Call the chamber to sign up.
Tickets to the luncheon are $65 each or $650 for a table seating 10. Purchase online at www.ColleyvilleChamber.org or call 817-488-7148.
Events at a glance
Boots & Bling Casino Night Gifting Party is 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 27 at Bear Creek Spirits & Wine in Colleyville. The fun evening will benefit the annual Boots & Bling fundraiser hosted by SNAP (Special Needs Assistance Partners). Entry is a donation by each guest of an item valued at $50 or more to be used for the Sept. 30 Boots & Bling Casino Night wish bowl packages and silent auction. RSVP by July 24 to nineonedesign@verizon.net or text 817-545-9456.
Girls Inc. College Shower is at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at TCU Brown Lupton University Union. The event honors Girls Inc. scholarship winners and college-bound girls by providing them with supplies to help level the playing field so that they arrive on campus ready to learn. Of the 113 girls being honored, 99 have been sponsored by local businesses or individuals. Several donation drives are still underway to fill the baskets of the girls not yet sponsored. Guests will celebrate the seniors and send them out into the world to accomplish great things. Individual tickets are $30. Register at girlsinctarrant.org/event/college-shower-2017 or call Amy Rasor at 817-259-1050.
Please send your SocialEyes news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments