State of the school district is topic of Aug. 4 event

A sellout crowd will gather on Aug. 4 to hear the straight scoop on the condition of Arlington’s school system. Hosted by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, the annual event takes a look backward at the academic year just completed as well as a preview of what to expect in the future.
“We are honored to be hosting the Arlington ISD State of the District Luncheon,” said Chamber President/CEO Michael Jacobson. “We look forward to a motivating update on the progress of their strategic initiatives. Our Superintendent, Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, the Board of Trustees, administration, the principals and teachers all deserve special recognition for their outstanding performance this past school year.”
School superintendent Marcelo Cavazos will again deliver the keynote address. An engaging and entertaining speaker, Cavazos will update the audience on the progress of AISD’s strategic plan, ‘Achieve Today. Excel Tomorrow.’ Guests at the event can expect a progress report on district construction projects as well as updates on academic performance of AISD students and innovative programs that benefit students.
“I’m excited to share the outstanding accomplishments of the 2016-2017 school year, progress updates for the 2014 bond program and some highlights of the upcoming school year. As a district, we’re intentional about ensuring that our students receive an exceptional education. The AISD is where potential gets real,” Cavazos said.
Purchase tickets online at www.ArlingtonTx.com or call the chamber office at 817-275-2613.
Milton Greene photography exhibit at Arlington Museum of Art
Because so many people find the glamour of celebrity life fascinating, celebrity photography has become a popular artistic medium. It’s a way to get a glimpse inside the life of someone famous. On display currently at the Arlington Museum of Art are captivating photographs by one of the most well-known and talented celebrity photographers, Milton Greene.
After two decades as a successful fashion photographer with shots appearing in “Harper’s Bazaar” and “Vogue”, Greene’s career took a turn as he began doing portraits of celebrities. His work included photographs of Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, Audrey Hepburn, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Judy Garland among many others.
But it was his photos of Marilyn Monroe that had the greatest impact on his career. The two became friends after a photo shoot for “Look” magazine. They worked together on scores of photo shoots, and his photo of Monroe wearing a ballet tutu was chosen by “Time Life” as one of three most popular images of the 20th century.
“Photography has been a huge success at the Arlington Museum of Art,” said museum director Chris Hightower in an interview with the city’s communications team. “Our two most attended exhibits, Ansel Adams and Vivian Maier, were photography exhibits. I chose Milton Greene’s work because he was famous for his work with celebrities in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.”
The exhibit runs through Aug. 6 and is open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Learn more at www.ArlingtonMuseum.org or call 817-274-4600.
16,000 free books provided by CAPO to kids for summer reading
To make sure kids were armed with plenty of reading material for the summer, Arlington non-profit group CAPO (Community Advocating for Prosperity and Opportunity) hosted a book carnival at the end of the school year where 16,000 free books were given to children who live in the 76010 and 76014 zip code areas. This was the sixth year for CAPO to present the event.
“Kids had a great time filling their bag with as many books as it could hold. In addition, they could get their face painted, get a balloon animal, and be entertained by a Jack Sparrow impersonator and the Thornton Ballet Folklorico,” said CAPO board member David Jackson.
A grassroots effort organized in 2011 by homeowners who decided to fund the program with proceeds from gas well leases, CAPO has partnered with Half Price Books, Lisa Libraries, Kids Need to Read and First Book Marketplace to host a yearly book carnival where kids pick out the books they want in a fun festive event complete with puppet shows, clowns and other entertainers. Free library cards were available along with a chance to visit the public library’s Tech Link bus for some hands-on computer exploration.
Jackson said 50,000 free books have been given out to children in East Arlington during the past five years. “The carnival is an important resource that provides books for kids who otherwise would not be getting them. It promotes reading to kids whose parents may not have extra cash to buy childrens’ books,” Jackson added. For some, CAPO provides a child with their very first book to own.
Learn how to help by visiting the Facebook page of CAPO (Community Advocating for Prosperity and Opportunity).
