A Taste of Cowtown at the American Cowboy Gala as Kay Granger, Pat O’Neal take honors

Saddle up for a fantastic boots-and-bling event at the legendary Cowtown Coliseum on July 20: the American Cowboy Gala.
Guests will enjoy dining, drinks, live music, auctions and special awards presentations as money is raised to benefit two nonprofits, the Fort Worth Herd and the historic Cowtown Coliseum.
“I always look forward to this event because it’s the kickoff for National Day of the American Cowboy Celebration and, most importantly, raises money for great organizations in the Fort Worth Stockyards,” said Pam Minick, president of Friends of the Fort Worth Herd.
In a new twist, partygoers will enjoy a Taste of Cowtown featuring specialty dishes served up by some of the best eateries in Fort Worth.
River Ranch will serve tequila ceviche, while Reata cooks beef tenderloin tamales and Riscky’s fixes up yummy smoked tenderloin. Hooker’s Grill will have their signature coneys, and banana pudding from Cattleman’s will be a sweet finish.
More mouthwatering dishes will come from Bobby’s Fajitas, Cooper’s Oldtime Pit Bar B Que, H3 Ranch, Lonesome Dove, Fred’s (lamb stew), Horseshoe Hill Cafe and Magnolia Motor Lounge.
Congresswoman Kay Granger is the honored guest for the evening. Granger will be lauded for her remarkable career in politics and for her outstanding leadership on many Fort Worth projects including the Stockyards redevelopment and Trinity River revitalization.
Receiving the coveted Outrider Award is Pat O’Neal, who has tirelessly and generously supported the Stockyards Historic District for more than 40 years.
Among the impressive auction swag is a dining experience and cocktails with Kay Granger at Eddie V's, an adorable Labrador puppy, a miniature pig, a fabulous trip to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, a shotgun, private dinner party with a Sonny Burgess performance, his-and-hers Vaquero boots from Leddy’s and a private party catered by chef Grady Spears. Winner of the raffle will take home his-and-hers Justin boots.
Authentic Western music will be performed by Cowtown Opry whose alumni includes Kasey Musgraves and Kristin Harris. Emcees for the evening are Pam Minick and Hub Baker.
The ambiance of the party is second to none because of the uniqueness of the venue. When the Cowtown Coliseum was built in 1908, it was billed as “the largest, most elegant and perfectly appointed livestock exhibition buildings in the South and without superior in the United States.”
“Proceeds from past galas purchased a livestock trailer for the Fort Worth Herd’s huge longhorn steers, helped fund the recent renovation in the equine barns and provided a historic mural timeline in Cowtown Coliseum that documents the milestones in the building. It’s a fun time to put on your cowboy boots and have a great time in the Stockyards,” Minick said.
Tickets are $125 each. Purchase online at www.AmericanCowboyGala.com or contact the office at 817-625-1025. Reservations are due by Saturday.
Dallas Wings offers free youth clinics for aspiring basketball players
Kids ages 7-11 who love basketball and want to learn from the pros will enjoy the free youth clinics offered by WMBA team the Dallas Wings at their home court at UT Arlington’s College Park Center.
Through a partnership with Cigna, the team is hosting the clinics among other activities that focus on making health and fitness fun for youths and their families. While the kids enjoy the clinic, their parents will have an opportunity to participate in a parent health education activity.
“Community involvement is a cornerstone of our organization,” said Greg Bibb, Dallas Wings president and CEO. “We know Cigna shares our commitment to strong, healthy communities and we are excited about the work we will do together over the next three years.”
The Wings, which are in their second season since making Arlington their home, will offer the clinics July 16, Aug. 6, Aug. 19 and Sept. 3. Participants should arrive four hours prior to game time for each session. Activities will include stretches, basketball stations and drills followed by a group photo and refreshments. The youngsters are also invited to stay courtside and watch the pregame shoot.
“We know that the Dallas Wings look forward to delighting their fans, and we’re eager to support their mission to deliver healthy family fun and entertainment,” said LaMonte Thomas, Cigna’s president for North Texas and Oklahoma.
“At Cigna, our mission is not only to help people improve their health and well-being, but also to help build healthy communities. We think teaming up with the Dallas Wings is a great way to do that.”
Direct inquiries to Veleisa Burrell of the Wings at 817-900-3174 or vburrell@dallaswings.com. Get acquainted with the players and see a game schedule at www.DallasWings.com.
Required registration underway for Tarrant back-to-school roundup
It may seem that summer just got started, but nevertheless, it is time for families to register for the annual Back-to-School Roundup, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Around 10,000 school supply packets will be given away that day, and backpacks will be given to elementary-age schoolchildren.
“Presented by Wal-Mart, Roundup is a one-stop shop to prepare the whole family for the start of school. It provides preregistered students with free school supplies as well as health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, haircuts and information on education, health and social services. The event is free and open to eligible families who reside in Tarrant County,” event spokeswoman Becky Mayad said.
Registration is required in order to attend the roundup and several locations, dates, and times are being offered through Aug 5. Get the complete list at www.BackToSchoolRoundup.or or call 211.
