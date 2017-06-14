Taste of Arlington returns Sept. 2 with new format, venue

For all the foodies out there who miss the delicious tradition of Taste of Arlington’s annual smorgasbord of tempting dishes, not to worry. Event organizers are taking it to the streets — Main Street that is — as Taste of Arlington returns in all its glory on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2.
The folks at Theatre Arlington will once again host the event that was established back in 1983 as a way to raise money for the youth programs they provide each year to hundreds of local kids.
Plans call for the re-imagined Taste of Arlington to become a food festival with something for everyone. Main Street in downtown Arlington will be the new venue where tents will be set up for area restaurants to offer up tastes of their best dishes. Bands will perform throughout the event from 1-6 p.m., and other family friendly activities will be offered. Coupons will be used for the tastings, and an affordable ticket price is still being determined.
“It takes a long time to re-vamp an event to this extent,” says Theatre Arlington executive Kim Lawson. “With something that has a 34-year tradition, there’s a responsibility to make sure guests will continue to love it and embrace a new, improved format.”
Stay tuned for more details closer to the Sept. 2 re-launch of Taste of Arlington. Until then, direct inquiries to Lawson at 817-261-9628.
Local nonprofits promote education through scholarships
High school seniors walked away with cash scholarships awarded last month by several local non-profit organizations. The Arlington Woman’s Club, Arlington Tennis Association, Arlington Arts League and the Arlington Board of Realtors Community Service Foundation each presented scholarship awards to students from local schools at separate ceremonies hosted by each organization.
▪ The Arlington Woman’s Club hosted a reception in May to honor eight students with scholarship awards totaling $4,000. In charge of the scholarship committee are chairwoman Sue Mattlage and co-chair Carol Wallace.
Walking away with the honors were Nathan A. Vasquez (Arlington HS), Bethany Martin (Bowie HS), Diana K. Omenge (Lamar HS), Cameron L. Nguyen (Martin HS), Tyler Hopkins (Sam Houston HS), Annalise Eldredge (Seguin HS), and Amanda Lee (Martin HS).
Mattlage said the scholarship committee received dozens of applications and that, as in past years, they faced the tough task of choosing only one recipient from each high school.
Other students receiving awards were Amanda Lee from Martin High who was named the recipient of the First Responder scholarship given to the son or daughter of a first responder. Named as the winner of the Jean King Excellence in Education award was Martin High student Georgia Nelson who will major in education.
The Arlington Woman’s Club has awarded more nearly $190,000 in scholarships since they established the program in 2002. Students connect with their school counselors to apply for AWC scholarships. To inquire, visit www.awctx.org or call the office at 817- 277-7666.
▪ Eight students were granted scholarships from the Arlington Tennis Association after completing the application process that included writing an essay about how tennis has influenced their lives. The winners also volunteered at least 20 hours at the after-school youth tennis programs to be eligible.
Winners were Natalie Barnard and Gaganjeet Singh (Arlington High), Andy Yen, Charlie Smith and Allen Busbuso (Lamar High), Ishan Pinto and Nicole Finder (Martin High), and Jon Patel (Oakridge).
Youth tennis programs for elementary school students are taught by volunteers on Mondays at 6 p.m. for 6 weeks in the fall and 6 weeks in the spring at Martin, Lamar and Arlington high schools. Visit the Arlington Tennis Association Facebook page for information and registration for your elementary school student.
On May 20, the Arlington Arts League presented 28 scholarships awards ranging from $1,000 to $200 for achievement in the performing arts of music and theatre and visual arts of all types.
Arts League president Elaine Strain said the artwork of the student winners was on display at the awards event where guests could visit with each one about their work. Performing artist winners performed their audition number for attending guests.
Besides the scholarship presentations, the Linda Cordova Memorial Award was given to Dorothy Rencurrel and Carolyn Kennerly for their service and support to the arts community and for enhancing the cultural environment of Arlington. Receiving the Friend of the Arts Award was Georganne and Charlie Price to honor their remarkable support of the arts.
Since the league was established in 1996, they have awarded nearly $250,000 in scholarships. To learn more about the award recipients visit www.arlingtonartsleague.com or check out the Facebook page of the organization.
▪ The Arlington Board of Realtors Community Service Foundation presented $1,000 scholarships to each of five high school seniors at a special ceremony at the executive offices of the board during the May monthly luncheon.
Chosen from more than 50 applicants, awards went to Han Luc, Diana K. Omenga and Jacob Olson from Lamar High, Abigail Garcia from Timberview High and to Azuree’ Martin from Seguin High.
Established in 2007, the ARBOR Community Service Foundations focuses on providing scholarships and also on repairing home exteriors of families in need. The group has handed out $19,000 in scholarships since the program began.
“The Education Committee was pleased to award five well earned scholarships to graduating seniors in the area,” said chairman Starling Oliver. “The scholarships are awarded base on the recipient's academic performance, community service, a written essay, and financial need. Our Foundation is investing in the youth of our area, and we know it is having a major impact on the lives of young people in our community because we have seen it happen.”
Learn more at www.arlingtonrealtor.com/Foundation.html.
Contest hosted by Epic Waters to honor exceptional community members
The soon-to-open Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie has launched a “Live Life Epic” contest to honor local area residents who are making extraordinary contributions of service to others or who inspire others by overcoming adversity.
Contestants are asked to either write a 500 word nomination or submit a one-minute video to describe a person who is truly making a difference in the lives of other people. It can be through volunteering, community service, caregiving or overcoming adversity.
“To ‘Live Life Epic’ is to serve and inspire your community,” explained Rick Coleman, the water park’s principal and Senior Vice President of Development and Operations. He said the park wants to show appreciation to the community by honoring exception people.
Nominations are due by July 1, and the contest is open to residents in and around Grand Prairie. A panel of judges will select five winners locally and another five from throughout the country. “Winning contestants, as well as the subjects of their winning essays and/or videos, will receive two 4-packs of annual passes, one for Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, and one for The Epic,” said a spokesperson.
Complete contest details available at epicwatersgp.com/livelifeepic. To inquire, contact Rhonda Aghamalian at 972-824-1455 or at ra@branderamarketing.com.
