ACH Child & Family Services and SafeHaven host events to benefit families

Two local charities have events on the horizon — a family festival and a casual dinner — to benefit important causes. Each occasion is well worth the effort to attend and support.
Super Hero Family Fun Fest Saturday aims to raise awareness of the need for more foster parents
Superman and Wonder Woman will be on the ACH Child & Family Services campus on Saturday along with Spider-Man, Super Girl and Batman for the Super Hero Family Fun Fest. Anyone in the community who is interested in fostering or adopting kids is encouraged to attend as ACH honors foster families and celebrates the heroes in your lives.
Celebrating National Foster Care Awareness Month, this event is designed for families to come together and enjoy a family fun day with food, entertainment, crafts, games, super hero characters, a costume parade, fun giveaways, raffles, and an award ceremony.
“Over the last two years, ACH Child & Family Services has led the charge to help redesign the Texas foster care system. There is still much work to do but in the meantime you can help the over 175 foster children we have in our program by supporting this special event,” said Darla Tate of ACH. “Funds raised from this event will enable ACH to recruit and train more foster parents and provide more homes and beds for the children that need a loving family.”
Kids attending are invited to wear their favorite superhero costumes for a parade around the campus. Festivalgoers can play carnival games and check out a gaming truck. There will be bounce houses, a dunk tank, cape decorating and wipe-out.
All ages will love playing a life-size hungry hippo game and getting a keepsake at the photo booth. And what could be better than Kendra Scott grab bags? Hunger will not be a problem because Central Market, Tina’s Cocina and Kona Ice will be serving up their specialties.
“Superheroes always draw a crowd, and I am praying that our Super Hero Family Fun Fest will interest many families in joining us as we recognize the heroes in our lives and raise funds for our foster care program,” said ACH board member Cheryl Moore, who is handling entertainment for the event.
Other hardworking event committee members are Derek Moffatt, Jennifer Moffatt, Adam Sammons and Kiley Sammons.
Saturday’s festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACH, 3712 Wichita St. Admission is free but registration is requested. Register by Thursday at www.achservices.org/super-hero. Call Darla Tate at 682-432-1054 with questions.
Dapper Dinner on May 19 honors SafeHaven’s Man of the Year
Guests will flock to the River Ranch in the Fort Worth Stockyards on May 19 for a laid-back evening to honor the contributions of local businessman Troy Moncrief and raise money for SafeHaven’s services provided to victims of domestic violence. Dinner, dancing, a special program, cocktails at an open bar, and lawn games will be on the party agenda.
“It’s time to dust off the old dancing shoes and brush up on the rules of corn hole and horseshoes [at] a one-of-a-kind night filled with laid-back Texas charm,” writes a SafeHaven spokesperson. “In addition to fun and games, SafeHaven of Tarrant County is proud to honor Troy Moncrief, president of Fidelity National Title, as SafeHaven’s Man of the Year for his significant contributions and commitment to Tarrant County.”
Live music at the party will be by the Calamity Janes, a trio of Texas sisters playing their own version of bluegrass and country. Live and silent auction swag includes a trip to the Big Apple featuring a chance to be in the audience when “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is taped. Top bidders will also get a chance to win a family getaway to Indian Hills Ranch and a suite for 10 at a Texas Rangers game.
“This event is as much fun as you can have with your boots on. We can’t wait to see you there as we celebrate Troy Moncrief’s influence in our community while raising critical funds for families affected by domestic violence,” said Kathryn Jacob, president and CEO of SafeHaven of Tarrant County.
Funds raised from the event will support SafeHaven as it provides emergency shelter, children’s programs, therapy and counseling services. Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased online at www.safehaventc.org or call Valerie Salter at 817-502-7132.
Fairmount Home Tour opens 7 beautiful homes for visitors
What better way to spend Mother’s Day weekend than touring five beautifully restored bungalow-style homes in the historic Fairmount neighborhood? Also on the tour is a more recently built home as well as the historic Reeves-Walker House.
Fairmount’s 20 subdivisions cover nearly a square mile and boast a fabulous collection of turn-of-the-century homes built originally between 1890 and 1930, and many are being restored and revitalized. Visitors will also see a number of prairie-style four squares and Victorian houses. The rich architectural history of the homes features beamed interior ceilings, colonnades, and pocket doors. Other architectural features include antique hardware, prominent front porches and overhanging eaves, as well as exposed rafters and beams.
“Attendees will also enjoy a neighborhood parade to kick-off the event, and those looking to grab a bite to eat during the tour can visit one of Magnolia Avenue’s many popular restaurants. As a special treat, this year’s tour will feature a peep at some creative Fairmount chicken coops,” writes spokeswoman Susan Harper. “Today, through the efforts of many residents, the area is being revitalized and restored to its past glory,” Harper added.
Tourists may purchase tickets and check in at the Welcome Pavilion located at SiNaCa Studios, 1013 W. Magnolia Ave. Tickets are $15 purchased in advance at www.HistoricFairmount.com or at various retailers and are $20 on tour day. Proceeds from the tour will go for preservation, restoration and maintenance of the neighborhood and surrounding historic district. Direct inquiries to Stacy Luecker at 817-944-8578 or hometour@historicfairmount.com.
More events at a glance
Paws 4 Celebration is Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Fort Worth Zoo. Hosted by the Humane Society of North Texas, the event features dinner and an auction with entertainment by Four Day Weekend and the Plus One Jazz group. Attire is cocktail. Tickets are $90. Proceeds benefit the 28,000 animals HSNT cares for annually. Purchase tickets at www.HSNT.org or call 817-332-4768, ext. 132.
Barks & BBQ is Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth. Hosted by the Canine Companions Lone Star Chapter, the event features dinner, live music and a silent auction featuring the work of Melissa James. Guests will hear the inspiring story of David Norcott and his canine companion Kinsey. Proceeds benefit Canine Companions as they provide assistance dogs to enhance the lives of people with disabilities. Purchase tickets at www.cci.org/barksandbbq.
The German Band of North Texas will perform its annual spring concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Orchestra Hall, 4401 Trail Lake Drive. The band will play a wide variety of German, Austrian and Czech selections. Admission is free.
Women of Distinction awards luncheon is May 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Worth Club. Hosted by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, the luncheon keynote speaker is Carolyn Phillips, owner of Fort Worth-based Alchemy Pops. Women honored are: Paulette Turner, Anette Soto, Natalie Martin, Martha Crawley and Mary Helen Home. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs for Girl Scouts. Contact Katherine Curtis at kcurtis@gs-top.org or 817-735-5313 for information.
