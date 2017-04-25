Art in the Square’s 18th year opens on Friday to raise money for local charities

The Southlake Women’s Club invites the community to “Color your world with the sights and sounds of the 18th Art in the Square” Friday through Sunday at Southlake Town Square.
Fans of this festival return year after year because the art showcased is consistently beautiful and unique, and newcomers will discover a show they will love. Whether you are a serious art collector or just wanting a new accessory for your home or office, the artwork of more than 160 internationally known artists will have something for everyone.
The festival isn’t just about the art, though. It’s about music, food and attractions in the children’s areas. And it’s about people — friends connecting, families having a fun cultural experience, the excitement of being among throngs of folks just having a good time.
“The 2017 Art in the Square promises to bring the best art, new food options and fan favorite music for all the family. One of our goals is to have a little something for everyone,” festival chairman Kris Nelson said.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we make money on the food and beverages and entertainment for children. That said, we want the attendees to have good choices so they will spend more time at the festival. All monies raised are donated to our beneficiaries in Northeast Tarrant County that help women, children and families in need,” Nelson added.
The Marshall Tucker Band is the Saturday-night headliner performing on the Methodist Southlake Hospital Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. The popular Southern rock music of the band has earned it seven gold and three platinum albums.
And new this year is a chance to enjoy this phenomenal music in a special area up close to the stage. “The organizers of Art in the Square are excited to offer a limited number of $50 wristband tickets that will grant access to a blocked-off VIP area right up front by the stage,” spokeswoman Sherri Whitt said. “While tickets aren’t necessary to see the show, this is the best opportunity for premium concert viewing and enjoyment.” Purchase wristband tickets at form.jotform.us/71006323731141.
Friday’s big-name band will have everyone dancing in the street to the sounds of the Walton Stout Band. And check out the Main Stage and Gazebo Stage throughout the weekend to hear all genres of music and entertainment.
Attendees will want to see every exhibit in the Artists Plaza, but be sure to visit the 14 chosen as featured artists. Among them are Amos Amit (fiber), Keith Andry (watercolor), Jo Moncrief (oil/acrylic), Marjolyn Van Der Hart (2-D mixed media) and Randy Obrien (ceramics). And festivalgoers won’t want to miss the oil and acrylic work of Rodgers Naylor from Denver, this year’s People’s Choice winner.
“We continue to strive to bring to our community the best artistry and talent we can find,” said Terri Messing, chair of the artist committee. “A variety of styles, mediums, price points and creativity will be on display for viewing and purchase.”
Hunger or thirst will not be a problem because there are a slew of options. In the LeBistro area, the King and Queen Pub and Cadillac Ranch Beer Garden have covered seating. Or cruise along Route 66 for food truck road stops and refresh yourself at the Filling Station. Feedstore, Tom & Che, Tazikis, Wildwood Grill, iFratelli and Little German Kitchen will be serving up their specialties, too. Also craft beers will be available in all drink tents.
Little ones can do their own art creations in the Kids Korner while teens and tweens experience the inflatables, the bungee, zip-lining and rock climbing. Be sure to check out photo ops at the life-size Art in the Square logo.
Art in the Square was chosen as the 11th best in the Elite 25 by ArtFair Source Book among hundreds of art events across the country.
Admission and parking are free. It runs 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Since 2000, the Southlake Women’s Club Foundation has surpassed $2.5 million in funding to charities in Northeast Tarrant County. Learn more at www.ArtintheSquare.com.
Arbor Daze Festival Saturday to provide shade trees for all
In celebration of Arbor Day, communities around the country are encouraged to show a little love for trees, one of our most vital natural resources. The folks in Euless take this seriously and each year they host the Arbor Daze family festival at the Euless Family Life Center. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will ramp up all day until 9 p.m.
Festival-goers will enjoy vendor exhibits, a Kids Zone with inflatables, prize giveaways, concessions and live entertainment. Plus each attendee will receive a free tree to plant on their property.
“The urban tree canopy has been dwindling for decades, and the Arbor Daze Festival has given over 150,000 trees since its inception over 25 years ago. Most of these trees have been planted in the immediate area to replenish the local tree population,” writes a spokesman for the event.
Arts and crafts, forestry demonstrations, and music on the main stage will keep the crowds entertained throughout the event. Main stage tribute bands include Kara Cher at 6:15 p.m. followed by Abba-Mania at 7 p.m. The final band at 8 p.m. is Night Fever – The Bee Gees Tribute.
The venue is located at 300 West Midway Dr. and admission is free. To inquire, call 817-685-1828.
Commemorative pavers available at Bowden Events Center in Keller
For those who frequently travel Keller Parkway, the new structure taking shape at 1747 Keller Parkway is a wonderful new event facility being built by the Keller Women’s Club Foundation through a generous gift from longtime Keller residents Don and Linda Bowden.
As the project nears completion, a Commemorative Brick Paver program is being offered to the community. Funds raised from the sale of the pavers will go to the Foundation to fund local charities and scholarships. The Foundation has given more than $1 million for community projects since it was formed.
Two sizes of pavers are available as a way to remember and honor a loved one, say thank you, highlight an event, or show your appreciation for something meaningful in your life.
Permanent tributes can be inscribed on a 4 x8 paver with three lines for $50 or an 8 x 8 paver with six lines for $100.
“These pavers are the perfect way to honor individuals, friends, groups, clubs, or businesses,” said Esteva Bargo, a spokeswoman for the project. “They are a small monument of memorabilia left for future generations.”
The deadline for placing a brick paver order is May 1. To make arrangements, contact Linda Bowden at 817-379-5489 or email estevab@verizon.net
Do you have a news trip for Eyes on Northeast Tarrant? If so, send it to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments