Wet and wild fun Saturday at Cardboard Boat Regatta

Most would agree that the Cardboard Boat Regatta held each spring is arguably the most unique event around these parts. First, there are those amazing all-cardboard boats built and designed by amateurs — some that are unbelievably clever and even the plainer ones are engineering marvels. Second, there is the entertainment value of seeing these cardboard creations actually race in the waters of the wave pool at Hurricane Harbor. And there are sometimes some pretty spectacular sinkings as well.
For some extra special Saturday entertainment, buying a ticket to the Regatta would be money well spent. Spectators can view all the incredible boats and watch the races and they can also enjoy several of the Hurricane Harbor attractions.
“Family-fun activities during the Regatta include a children’s area in Hook’s Lagoon featuring a mini-boat Raingutter Regatta, splash time, bubble play and a hula-hoop contest,” said event spokeswoman Kristi Payne. Mini-boat kits are for sale in advance at the River Legacy Living Science Center for $5.
“There will also be unlimited rides on the Tornado, Tsunami Surge and Typhoon Twister with the purchase of a $10 wristband,” Payne said.
Those who are adventuresome and spontaneous can actually build a boat on event day on site. More fun awaits kids who want to “adopt” a rubber whale and sail it down the Lazy River. Whales plucked from the finish line win great prizes. New this year is a Prize Cube where participants grab a whale from the cube to try for a prize.
Event tickets are $8 at the gate or save $2 by buying in advance at the Living Science Center located at 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd. Proceeds benefit the education programs of the River Legacy Foundation. Learn more at www.riverlegacy.org or call Payne at 817-860-6752.
Emmitt Smith to headline Salvation Army Inspiring Hope luncheon at AT&T Stadium May 3
Emmitt Smith’s amazing career on the gridiron is well known to his fans far and wide, but few know that it all started for him when he played youth football at the Salvation Army when he was only 8 years old. So on May 3 it will be a homecoming of sorts for the football great when he is the featured speaker at the Inspiring Hope fundraising luncheon hosted by the Arlington Salvation Army.
During his childhood, Smith went to the Salvation Army every day after school and participated in activities that he and his neighborhood friends couldn’t otherwise afford. His affection for the organization continues today, and he currently serves as chairman of the Youth Education Town (YET) at the Salvation Army in Arlington. Funds designated for youth sports education from Super Bowl XLV played at AT&T Stadium in 2011 made the YET possible.
“It is truly an honor to have Emmitt Smith as keynote speaker for our 3rd annual Inspiring Hope luncheon,” said Lieutenant Timothy Israel, the Salvation Army Corps Officer for the Arlington-Mansfield area. “Knowing he participated in a Salvation Army program as a child brings excitement and hope to the children of the Youth Education Town.”
Arlington resident Mark Caffey is chairing the event along with co-chair Claire Wheeler. CBS newswoman Karen Borta will capably handle emcee duties. Luncheon guests will enjoy a special performance by singer-songwriter Aquile, a contestant during season three of TV reality show “The Voice.”
“There always was a lesson that you could learn at the Salvation Army,” Smith said in a news statement. “One thing about The Salvation Army— when they received kids, they received them as their own. It was there not necessarily just for recreational [activities] but for learning skills and all those things as well.”
Funds raised at the luncheon will enable the YET to continue responding “to the needs of Arlington citizens living below the poverty line. It provides kids the opportunity to try new activities, find new talents, and make lasting memories.” The center offers academic support and help with technology and computer literacy.
“Those who support the luncheon will help enable the Youth Education Town continue to be a safe place for kids that inspires them with hope for the future,” Israel said.
Tickets are $150 per person. Purchase online at www.sayet.org or contact Bridget Lenhardt at 817-860-1836.
Faces of Hope Luncheon raises money for camp for young cancer patients
For the past 35 years, Camp Esperanza has hosted kids with cancer as they enjoy a week-long summer camp — playing, laughing and exploring. It gives them a wonderful break from their illness to just be a normal kid having fun with others who are going through the same experience. The Bridewell Foundation provides funding for the campers — 140 of them each summer.
Arlington resident Doreen Bruner became familiar with Camp Esperanza nearly twenty years ago when she presented a monetary gift to the camp on behalf of a local charity. A few minutes with the kids, and she was hooked. For the next eight years, Bruner was a camp counselor working with girls ages 6-8 at the Commanche Cabin and eventually served a long term on the camp steering committee managing acquisitions. Now Bruner is serving as the Executive Director of the Bridewell Foundation.
With a desire for folks in and around Arlington to know more about the camp, Bruner decided in 2012 (Camp Esperanza’s 30th anniversary) that a fundraising luncheon featuring camp counselors would do the trick. Now in its 5th year, the Faces of Hope luncheon is set for April 27 at Rolling Hills Country Club.
“The luncheon continues to warm my heart as I am overwhelmed with the generosity and kindness of Arlington friends who continue to not only support a cause that is near and dear to me and my husband, Joe, but also to our Camp Esperanza campers,” Bruner said.
Serving on the luncheon committee are Laura DiStefano, Linda Gibson, Jenny Howell, Rachel Klarich, Sarah Klarich, Gara Little, Janelle Twyford Silvis, Jan Strickland, Cindy Will and Jeanine Werberig.
The keynote speaker at the luncheon will be former camper Kevin Randles, and a lively panel discussion featuring camp counselors will be a hit with the audience. Art work done by last year’s campers will be showcased at the luncheon – some as gifts to donors and other pieces will be available in the live and silent auction. The city suite for an upcoming Texas Rangers game will also be up for bid.
“Last summer at Camp Esperanza we had 70 volunteer counselors, and 24 of them were former campers!” Bruner said. “It brought tears to my eyes when I saw those cute little girls who were campers in Commanche Cabin — now healthy and giving back by being a counselor.”
Tickets are $50 per person. Contact Bruner at 817-368-5533 or doreenmbruner@gmail.com to make reservations.
