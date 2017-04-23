Art in the Square’s 18th year opens Friday to raise money for local charities

The Southlake Women’s Club invites the community to “Color your world with the sights and sounds of the 18th Art in the Square” Friday through Sunday at Southlake Town Square.
Fans of this festival return year after year because the art showcased is consistently beautiful and unique, and newcomers will discover a show they will love. Whether you are a serious art collector or just wanting a new accessory for your home or office, the artwork of more than 160 internationally known artists will have something for everyone.
The festival isn’t just about the art, though. It’s about music, food and attractions in the children’s areas. And it’s about people — friends connecting, families having a fun cultural experience, the excitement of being among throngs of folks just having a good time.
“The 2017 Art in the Square promises to bring the best art, new food options and fan favorite music for all the family. One of our goals is to have a little something for everyone,” festival chairman Kris Nelson said.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we make money on the food and beverages and entertainment for children. That said, we want the attendees to have good choices so they will spend more time at the festival. All monies raised are donated to our beneficiaries in Northeast Tarrant County that help women, children and families in need,” Nelson added.
The Marshall Tucker Band is the Saturday-night headliner performing on the Methodist Southlake Hospital Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. The popular Southern rock music of the band has earned it seven gold and three platinum albums.
And new this year is a chance to enjoy this phenomenal music in a special area up close to the stage. “The organizers of Art in the Square are excited to offer a limited number of $50 wristband tickets that will grant access to a blocked-off VIP area right up front by the stage,” spokeswoman Sherri Whitt said. “While tickets aren’t necessary to see the show, this is the best opportunity for premium concert viewing and enjoyment.” Purchase wristband tickets at form.jotform.us/71006323731141.
Friday’s big-name band will have everyone dancing in the street to the sounds of the Walton Stout Band. And check out the Main Stage and Gazebo Stage throughout the weekend to hear all genres of music and entertainment.
Attendees will want to see every exhibit in the Artists Plaza, but be sure to visit the 14 chosen as featured artists. Among them are Amos Amit (fiber), Keith Andry (watercolor), Jo Moncrief (oil/acrylic), Marjolyn Van Der Hart (2-D mixed media) and Randy Obrien (ceramics). And festivalgoers won’t want to miss the oil and acrylic work of Rodgers Naylor from Denver, this year’s People’s Choice winner.
“We continue to strive to bring to our community the best artistry and talent we can find,” said Terri Messing, chair of the artist committee. “A variety of styles, mediums, price points and creativity will be on display for viewing and purchase.”
Hunger or thirst will not be a problem because there are a slew of options. In the LeBistro area, the King and Queen Pub and Cadillac Ranch Beer Garden have covered seating. Or cruise along Route 66 for food truck road stops and refresh yourself at the Filling Station. Feedstore, Tom & Che, Tazikis, Wildwood Grill, iFratelli and Little German Kitchen will be serving up their specialties, too. Also craft beers will be available in all drink tents.
Little ones can do their own art creations in the Kids Korner while teens and tweens experience the inflatables, the bungee, zip-lining and rock climbing. Be sure to check out photo ops at the life-size Art in the Square logo.
Art in the Square was chosen as the 11th best in the Elite 25 by ArtFair Source Book among hundreds of art events across the country.
Admission and parking are free. It runs 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Since 2000, the Southlake Women’s Club Foundation has surpassed $2.5 million in funding to charities in Northeast Tarrant County. Learn more at www.ArtintheSquare.com.
Senior Synergy Expo returns May 4
The community response to the Senior Synergy Expo presented by the staff of Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has been phenomenal for the past three years. Back again this year 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4 in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in the Will Rogers complex, the health and lifestyle event promises to deliver everything from past years and more.
Attendees will stroll among more than 100 exhibitors, receive free health screenings, complimentary lunch, enjoy live entertainment and choose among 18 workshops offered. Everything is geared toward boomers, seniors and caregivers.
“If you are 50 years of age or better, we hope to see you at Senior Synergy Expo where you can learn about the various services and opportunities for healthy living available to you in Tarrant County,” said Kathryn Rotter, who is in charge of the event. “There will be over 100 exhibitors, and several health screenings and workshops to inspire you to make lifestyle changes that positively impact you and your family.”
Morning workshop topics include posture and mobility, cooking demonstrations, gardening clinics, transportation needs/solutions of older adults, enjoying Fort Worth as an age-friendly community, resources and benefits and how to access them, fall prevention, foot care, dealing with caregiver stress, joint replacements, senior housing options, managed care and dealing with grief.
Afternoon sessions include CPR instruction, fraud prevention, tips on using your smartphone and medication management.
Performers on stage throughout the day include singer Charles Spaulding, trumpet player Dale McCoy, Taps’n Tunes dance ensemble, Senior Shimmers and dancers from Diamond Hill and North Side senior centers. Door prize drawings will occur throughout the day.
According to Whitley, guests will leave the expo feeling more empowered to live a healthier lifestyle. “This expo will allow seniors the opportunity to network and learn more about services offered here in our great county,” he said.
Admission to the event is free. “Reservations are only needed if you want to be guaranteed a box lunch,” Rotter said. “Registration before April 24 guarantees free lunch and parking.” Register at www.seniorsynergyexpo.com or call 817-884-1234.
Hops and Props Festival on Saturday to honor Vietnam-era veterans
Billed as an “aircraft fly-in and craft beer festival,” Hops and Props is set for Saturday at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum, 3300 Ross Ave. Proceeds from the event will benefit the education and preservation programs of the museum.
The festival will feature family fun, craft beers, live music, food and a special salute to Vietnam veterans.
Attendees can choose a VIP experience and enjoy beer flights on board classic airplanes including the C-47 Southern Cross and the DC-3 Flagship Detroit. A local brewer will be on board to serve and describe the beer selections. Passengers will receive a souvenir bag, tasting glass and admission to the festival.
To learn about ticket pricing and discounts, visit www.FortWorthAviationMuseum.com or call museum executive director Jim Hodgson at 817-291-6101.
