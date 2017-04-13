Eyes on Northeast Tarrant: GAP Walk-a-Thon April 22 raises money for homeless pets

The girls in Trinity High Schools GAP Club go above and beyond to save homeless dogs and cats. The club’s biggest fundraiser is the Walk-a-Thon coming up on April 22. They are asking everyone in the community to consider forming a team or making a donation.
This year’s mascot for the Walk is an adorable pup named Astro. He suffers from a condition called Megaesophagus, a condition that hinders his ability to eat, and the GAP Club purchased a special feeding chair for him to help with this digestive problem and to make him more adoptable.
“We love taking care of Astro,” said Steffenie Vela, the club sponsor. “It’s so cute to see Astro run to his chair and wait for our volunteers to feed him with a spoon.” GAP has incurred expenses for vet bills amounting to nearly $8,000 in the past few months, so they are encouraging the community to donate to their cause.
Astro is only one example of the many pets that come into the Euless Animal Shelter needing surgery or vet care to help them heal and become more adoptable. GAP pays for the care through recycled adoption fees and donations. According to GAP, they have helped dramatically lower the euthanasia rate for both dogs and cats at the shelter. The GAP Club also provides boarding when the shelter is full.
Families are invited to bring their dogs on a leash for the Walk-a-Thon or walk a shelter dog during the event which runs from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22. Attendees will enjoy participating in raffle drawings and a bake sale during the event.
Learn more and make donations at trinitygaprescue.org/ or contact Vela at steffeniegaprescue@gmail.com.
H-E-B seniors and mentors honored at awards banquet
It was a night for celebration last month at the H-E-B Education Foundation’s Awards of Excellence dinner. The foundation honored 33 outstanding high school seniors and their teacher mentors from Bell, Trinity, KEYS and Buinger CTE Academy at the event.
More than 200 guests at the dinner enjoyed a video presentation of each student being honored along with the teacher they chose. Bedford Mayor Jim Griffin is the chairman of the Education Foundation. Serving as emcee was Jeff Burnett, senior pastor at First Baptist Hurst.
“It was an honor to be a part of the Awards of Excellence event and to learn firsthand how the H-E-B ISD is truly ‘Different by Design,’ ” said board member Rohn Olson. “In listening to the recognitions during the whole event, it was obvious that the student at our table was just one of many diverse backgrounds, all who have one thing in common — the passion to succeed. That says a lot about our schools, teachers, administrators and community.”
Each student honored was from among 14 fields of study including art, band, choir, communication, English and math. Other fields represented were PE/athletics, science, social studies, science, theater arts and world languages. Career and technology education (CTE) fields included business and industry, public service and STEM.
A parent of one student honoree said, “This was a unique and special moment for my son. We are so honored to have been a part of this program. He will remember this forever.”
KEYS teacher Scott Harlan said, “Hearing why I was selected as a teacher/mentor is so rewarding. I come to work every day from east Dallas and I wouldn’t change a thing — it is because of this great school district and students like this. I am so honored.”
To learn more, visit www.hebisd.edu and click on the Education Foundation link.
Triple Crown Affair at Lone Star Park benefits the arts
Bring on the big hats, mint juleps and good times. It’s time for the Triple Crown Affair on May 6 at beautiful Lone Star Park hosted by the Arts Council Northeast. Not only is it one of the best Kentucky Derby watch parties around, it’s a classic celebration of horse racing, the arts, fine food and fun with friends.
Guests will gather on the terrace of the private Alysheba Ballroom to watch the live simulcast of the Derby and other live races. A lavish buffet spread and complimentary beer and wine or cocktails from a cash bar will be served as attendees peruse a silent auction.
Seeing the trademark accessory of the Kentucky Derby — ornate hats of all styles and colors — worn by many who attend the party adds to the pleasure. A contest for the best Derby Hat will create a heated competition.
“Please join us for this fantastic fun event — I guarantee you will have a ball,” says Cheri Ross, who is chairing the event.
“Live auction items will include a gorgeous strand of pearls, a suite at Lone Star Park for 25 people including food and beverages, a live race named for you and five valet parking passes and an all-inclusive two-hour cocktail reception for 20 at the Hurst Conference Center,” Ross said. Silent auction swag include restaurant dinners, a weekend stay at the Hilton Anatole with dinner for two at Al Biernat’s, a private wine and a fantastic concert package.
Proceeds benefit the Arts Council programs including the MasterWorks Concert Series, Arts College and others. Tickets are $150. Purchase online at www.artscouncilnortheast.org or contact Lee Koch, president, at 817-283-3406.
