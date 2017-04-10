Meet-the-author night concludes Mansfield community reading program

The very successful Mansfield Reads! One City, One Book program is underway. For anyone unfamiliar with the concept, it is like a book club on steroids. During the month of April, everyone who lives in Mansfield is encouraged to read and discuss the same book. Hosted by the Friends of the Mansfield Public Library, they invite the community to attend special programs throughout the month preceding the big finale Evening With the Author.
This year’s book is “Oleander Girl” by best-selling author Chitra Divakaruni. The book is a “suspenseful coming-of-age tale about a young woman who leaves India for America on a search that will transform her life.” Divakaruni will be the special guest at the Evening With the Author event on April 28.
“This is the 14th year for Mansfield Reads, and it just gets better every year,” said Carol Ann Grantham, President of the Friends. “This year has been especially exciting because of related programs leading up to the author event. The response to these has been wonderful.”
Guests at the event will nosh on hors d’oeuvres catered by Savvy’s Bistro, the culinary students at Mansfield’s Ben Barber Career Tech Academy, from 6-7 p.m. before Divakaruni tells the audience all about her novel and the experiences that led her to write it. After her presentation, guests can enjoy coffee and dessert as they linger for a book signing session.
Chairing the event is Lindsey Perkins Wade with assistance from co-chair Chris Wagner and committee members Shelley Daunis, Paula Highfill and Jenny Elliott.
“Chitra’s work is beautifully crafted, her accomplishments far-reaching, and her speaking engagements meet with glowing reviews. We are honored and delighted to bring her to Mansfield this year,” said Perkins-Wade.
Admission to Evening With the Author is free, but reservations are required. Reserve a spot online at mansfieldlibraryfriends.org by the April 21 deadline. The party venue is the Mansfield Library located at 104 S. Wisteria St.
Arlington Masons host Open House & Family Fair
The welcome mat will be rolled out at Arlington’s Masonic Lodge on April 22 for everyone in the community. A come-and-go Open House & Family Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the headquarters of the Lodge located at 1415 W. Abram St.
Guests stopping by for a visit will enjoy refreshments as they tour the Masonic Lodge and see presentations throughout the day to get them acquainted with the lodge and its various activities. Special flag ceremonies by the Arlington Knights Templar and the Boy Scouts are planned.
“The Masonic Fraternity has been serving the world for hundreds of years. Masons have been making a difference in our community since the founding of Johnson Station and Arlington,” said spokesman Bruce Dalton. “The Arlington Masonic Lodge will open its doors so the residents of our community may experience more what our fraternity is about. Visitors will discover the Masonic influence on the development of Arlington and (discover) who some of our parks, schools and streets are named after. We look forward to welcoming all to this family event.”
The Rainbows and the DeMolays are the Masonic youth organizations, and members from both will be on hand for special presentations during the event along with the ladies’ group Eastern Star. A mobile unit from Carter Blood Bank will be on site for those wishing to donate blood for the Scottish Rite Hospital. A fun chili cook-off and special shopping at more than 20 exhibitors selling retail and handcrafted treasures will round out the day’s events.
Several community projects, most notably the Teacher of Excellence awards each spring, are the hallmarks of the Arlington Lodge. Learn more about the fascinating history of this Lodge that was chartered in 1874 at arlingtonlodge.org. There are more than 30 Masonic Lodges throughout Tarrant County. Famous Texans who were masons include Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, William B. Travis, James Bowie, and David Crockett.
In other Lodge news, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams will receive the Community Builder Award on Tuesday at a dinner event. “The Community Builder is the highest honor a local Masonic Lodge may bestow on a non Mason,” said Dalton. “This prestigious award is only presented to those who have contributed above and beyond to the community.”
Contact Dalton at 817-223-1471 or daltonfamily@sbcglobal.net to inquire about the Open House.
Tee It Up For Charity offers golf, concert and benefits community
Golf, dinner and a concert are on the agenda for the 15th annual Tee It Up for Charity golf tournament set for April 28 at the beautiful Tierra Verde Golf Club. Hosted by the Junior League of Arlington, the event will offer a shotgun start golf outing, dinner, raffle, auction and live entertainment.
Beatles tribute band Me & My Monkey will perform in concert on the green playing favorites from The Fab Four. Along with a yummy dinner, guests can check out the silent auction and raffle for a chance to win gift cards, game tickets and a boutique package that includes a weekend to drive a luxury car donated by Park Place Mercedes.
In charge of the event is Jenni Pfeifer with help from assistant chairwoman Julie Grimmett and committee members LaToya Martin and Julie Simmons.
Throughout the day, golfers can participate in fun contests with a chance to win prizes including a Mercedes Benz for a hole in one. Even non-golfers can get in on the action at the Wine and Wedges event where they can enjoy a glass of wine and a lesson with the golf pro.
“Proceeds from the tournament allow the Junior League to support the Arlington community and our abuse prevention focus,” said President Julie Reinhardt. The Junior League members provide hundreds of volunteer service hours each year to local community organizations. Arlington non-profit groups are afforded free meeting space at JLA’s Center for Community Service building.
Register a golf team or purchase tickets for concert and dinner only at www.JLArlington.org. Golf teams are admitted to all events.
YMCA hosts ‘Better Together’ annual luncheon
The positive impact of the Arlington-Mansfield YMCA reaches all across our great community and deserves the spotlight for the good work of the organization. That’s what will happen at the April 20 Annual Better Together Luncheon at the Arlington ISD Professional Development Center at 1111 W. Abrook Blvd.
Taking the spotlight at the event will be Arlington residents Bill and Shari Bowie as they accept an inaugural award named in their honor. The Bowies have generously volunteered their time and provided support to the Y for more than two decades.
YMCA President and CEO Roberto Aguirre said the couple has dedicated their lives to helping others and looks forward to honoring them at the event. “Please help our community say thanks to these two great individuals that support and volunteer their time, not only with the YMCA, but many other organizations and causes in the area,” Aguirre said. “When communities come together, amazing things take place.”
In the future, the YMCA will recognize other dedicated volunteers and supporters by presenting them the Bill and Shari Bowie Community Leadership Award.
Tickets are $25 per person. To make reservations for the luncheon, contact Tiffani Smith at tiffanis@amaymca.org or call 817-299-9629 ext 1200.
Send your Eyes on Arlington news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Also, keep up with local events through our social media page. Please “like” us at www.facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter @FayeReeder
Comments