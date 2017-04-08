Triple Crown Affair at Lone Star Park benefits the arts

Bring on the big hats, mint juleps and good times. It’s time for the sixth annual Triple Crown Affair on May 6 at beautiful Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. The benefit is hosted by the Arts Council Northeast.
Not only is it one of the best Kentucky Derby watch parties around, it’s a classic celebration of horse racing, the arts, fine food and fun with friends.
Guests will gather on the terrace of the private Alysheba Ballroom to watch the live simulcast of the Derby and other live races.
A lavish buffet spread and complimentary beer and wine or cocktails from a cash bar will be served as attendees peruse a silent auction.
Seeing the trademark accessory of the Kentucky Derby —ornate hats of all styles and colors — worn by many who attend the party adds to the pleasure.
A contest for the best Derby Hat will create a heated competition. A caricature artist will draw portraits for those wanting a keepsake souvenir of the day.
“Please join us for this fantastic fun event — I guarantee you will have a ball!” says Cheri Ross who is chairing the event that benefits Arts Council Northeast.
“Live auction items will include a gorgeous strand of pearls, a suite at Lone Star Park for 25 people including food and beverages, a live race named for you and 5 valet parking passes and an all-inclusive two-hour cocktail reception for 20 at the Hurst Conference Center,” Ross said.
Silent auction swag includes restaurant dinners, a weekend stay at the Hilton Anatole with dinner for two at Al Biernat’s, a private wine and a fantastic concert package.
Proceeds benefit the Arts Council programs, including the MasterWorks Concert Series, Arts College and others.
Tickets are $150. Purchase online at www.artscouncilnortheast.org or contact Lee Koch, president, at 817-283-3406.
Camp El Tesoro de la Vida benefit
This summer marks the 30th anniversary of Camp El Tesoro, an amazing weeklong grief camp hosted by Camp Fire each August for kids ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one.
Campers enjoy the typical experiences of swimming, horseback riding, archery, a challenge course, and other fun activities. And they also have an opportunity to get acquainted with other children who are healing from the tragedy of losing a family member — and they receive grief counseling too.
“At Camp El Tesoro de la Vida, children escape the suffocating feeling of grief and enter a world of healing and peace,” said Camp Fire spokeswoman Paige Wilson. More than half the campers need a scholarship to attend.
The El Tesoro de la Vida Benefit Dinner is set for April 19 at the Cendera Center to raise money for the camp. Besides a delicious meal, guests will enjoy an outstanding program and have a chance to bid on great items in live and silent auctions. Emcee Justin Frazell from 95.9 The Ranch will take the audience through the life of an El Tesoro de la Vida Camper.
Serving on the event committee are Cameron Brown, Corinthia Campbell, Denis Cranford, Denis Greer, Barbara Greer, Sally Snow, Steve Snow and Christi Thornhill.
Auction swag includes a premium package of Rangers tickets, dinner for six prepared by the staff at the fire station and a dinner party catered by professional chef.
Former volunteer camp director Joan Katch said in a video message that her camp experience was not what she expected. “I thought I would be helping the children, but what I quickly learned was that the children would become my teacher. They taught me about courage, about hope, about faith and how to keep moving forward in some of the most unimaginable situations.”
“This dinner has been graciously underwritten by Cotton Patch Cafe. While there is no cost to attend, we kindly ask guests to consider making a donation to the Camp Scholarship Fund,” said Wilson. “Funds raised through donation, silent, and live auction provide scholarships for campers.
Make reservations and learn more at www.campfirefw.org or call Wilson at 817.831.2111, ext. 153
Golf, concert benefit community
Golf, dinner and a concert are on the agenda for the 15th annual Tee It Up for Charity golf tournament set for April 28 at Tierra Verde Golf Club in south Arlington. Hosted by the Junior League of Arlington, the event will offer a shotgun start golf outing, dinner, raffle, auction and live entertainment at a concert.
Beatles tribute band Me & My Monkey will perform on the green playing favorites from The Fab Four. Along with a yummy dinner, guests can check out the silent auction and raffle that include gift cards, game tickets and a weekend use boutique package donated by Park Place Mercedes.
In charge of the event are chairwoman Jenni Pfeifer and assistant chair Julie Grimmett with help from committee members LaToya Martin and Julie Simmons.
Throughout the day, golfers can participate in fun contests and prizes, including a Mercedes Benz for a hole in one. Even non-golfers can get in on the action at the Wine and Wedges event where they can enjoy a glass of wine and a lesson with the golf pro.
“Proceeds from the tournament allow the JLA to support the Arlington community and our abuse prevention focus through funding, volunteer hours, education and free meeting space at our Center for Community Service building,” said President Julie Reinhardt.
Register a team or purchase tickets for concert and dinner at www.JLArlington.org. Golf teams are admitted to all events.
Briefly
The NET Survivor Luncheon is April 13 at the Fort Worth Club. Hosted by The NET, a non-profit that helps people in poverty get their life back on track, the luncheon features keynote speaker Chanel Dionne, author, blogger and survivor of life in the sex industry. Podcaster Jamie Ivey will emcee. Raffle, photo gallery highlighting survivors and stories from survivors will be part of the event. Tickets are $50. Purchase at http://www.thenetfw.com/survivorleaderluncheon
Please send your SocialEyes news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com or call 817-996-5868. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments