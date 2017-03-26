Eyes on Arlington: Affordable fun at Six Flags on Friday will benefit education

It’s spring and many are anticipating the fun of a magical outing to Six Flags. All of the thrill rides, yummy foods, the laughter and squeals of delight combine for an experience like no other. Even better is the chance for a deeply discounted admission that will also benefit local schools and the Arlington ISD Education Foundation. March 31 from 6-11 p.m. is the date for this special Education Celebration.
“The Foundation is pleased to announce that Texas Health Arlington Memorial and Baylor Orthopedic Spine Hospital at Arlington are our presenting sponsors”, said Beth Owens, chair of this year’s Education Celebration. “We encourage local businesses, individuals and organizations to join us and support our local schools.”
Besides the rides at the park — and with no long lines — guests will enjoy live entertainment from school choirs, orchestras and bands. The school district’s academic achievements and athletic accomplishments will also be showcased.
“This event is so important for our schools and for AISD academic initiatives,” said Brian White, AEF Executive Director. Last fiscal year, the Foundation awarded more than $200,000 for classroom grants, academic initiatives, and recognition programs and expects to distribute another $250,000 in the current fiscal year.
“We want to continue ramping up our support to AISD to help fill in the gaps. This event is vital to that support,” White said.
For each ticket purchased, $5 of the $20 admission fee benefits a designated Arlington ISD school by entering the school’s name as a “Gift Code” online at www.aisdeducationcelebration.com. White said attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online because walk-up tickets are $30, excluding taxes. Special discounted parking will be $10 per car at the gate or parking can be purchased online.
To learn how to sponsor tickets for economically disadvantaged children and families to attend, contact White at 682-867-1927 or email bwhite@arlingtonEF.org.
It’s that twice-a-year sale that beckons book lovers to drop everything and go stock up on some of the best book values found anywhere. The Spring Book Sale is Aug. 5-9 at the Meadowbrook Recreation Center, 1400 E. Dugan St., hosted by the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library (FFAPL).
According to FFAPL president Dorothy Rencurrel, the book sale began in 1975 and since that time the sales have generated more than $800,000 in support of the public library.
Shoppers will browse among more than 60,000 items including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, videos, CDs, DVDs, books on tape, records, and other literary treasures ranging from 50 cents to $1 for most selections. Items in the sale come from both public donations and books that the library is retiring.
“With 52 specialized categories, the semi-annual sale offers an abundance of reading genres for all ages,” said Cathy Dietz who manages the book warehouse for FFAPL. Dietz said the Saturday Blue Book specials offered throughout the day are popular with shoppers and frequently offers books priced at 4 for $1. On Sunday, it’s Half-Price/Tax Free day where shoppers can get some fabulous close-out pricing.
After the sale closes on Sunday, FFAPL offers teachers and non-profit groups – with proper I.D. and a small donation – the opportunity to select items remaining on the sales floor from 4:15-6 p.m.
“Two of our most popular and largest areas are the juvenile/young adult section and the general fiction section,” Dietz said. “The newest 2016-2017 best sellers will be easily located in the Best in Sale area. Known as the “BIS,” it offers not only collectible and rare, but also the unusual and special favorites from all the categories as well as the latest in DVDs and audio-books.”
Special offerings at the sale include a 1941 volume of “The History of Medicine,” an autographed first edition of Bob Lilly’s “Reflections,” signed volumes by Clive Cussler and Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu. Other treasures include rare genealogy editions, a Time-Life “Our American Century” set, watercolor prints and a promotional piece from the Republication National Committee featuring drawings of President Reagan.
Hours are 2-7 p.m. on Members Night April 5 (purchase a membership at the door) and 2-7 p.m. on April 6. On April 7-8 the sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 9 hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone wishing to donate books can drop them off at any library location or in the red barrels at all Arlington fire stations. To learn more, call 817-274-9710 or visit www.ArlingtonLibrary.org/FFAPL/.
For all the foodies out there who miss the delicious tradition of Taste of Arlington’s annual smorgasbord of tempting dishes, not to worry. Event organizers are taking it to the streets – Main Street that is – as Taste of Arlington returns in all its glory on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2.
The folks at Theatre Arlington will once again host the event that was established back in 1983 as a way to raise money for the youth programs they provide each year to hundreds of local kids.
Plans call for the re-imagined Taste of Arlington to become a food festival with something for everyone. Main Street in downtown Arlington will be the new venue where tents will be set up for area restaurants to offer up tastes of their best dishes. Bands will perform throughout the event from 1-6 p.m., and other family friendly activities will be offered. Coupons will be used for the tastings, and an affordable ticket price is still being determined.
“It takes a long time to re-vamp an event to this extent,” says Theatre Arlington executive Kim Lawson. “With something that has a 34-year tradition, there’s a responsibility to make sure guests will continue to love it and embrace a new, improved format.”
Stay tuned for more details closer to the Sept. 2 re-launch of Taste of Arlington. Until then, direct inquiries to Lawson at 817-261-9628.
Folks who live in Arlington can attend any or all of the free classes coming up soon. The sessions will offer information about how to water your lawn efficiently and cut down on your water bill too while creating a lush landscape to enjoy all year round.
Three sessions offered include: Drip Irrigation and Drought Tolerant Plants on Mar. 30 at the Southeast Branch Library, 900 S.E. Green Oaks Blvd. and again on April 6 at the Lake Arlington Branch Library, 4000 W. Green Oaks Blvd. On April 4 attend the session called Rainwater Harvesting and Your Landscape at the Southwest Branch Library, 3311 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd. All classes are from 6-8 p.m.
To register, visit www.savearlingtonwater.com or send your name, phone number, and which class you would like to attend to traci.peterson@arlingtontx.gov.
The Arlington Master Chorale Spring concert is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd. “Hope, Faith, Life and Love — Songs of Pure Imagination” is the program title, and the music director is Randy Jordan. Among the composers featured will be Erik Whitacre’s “Cloudburst.” A reception follows each concert. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and can be reserved at ArlingtonMasterChorale.com or purchased at the door.
Arlington Community Band’s Spring Jazz Concert is April 2 at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, 3600 W. Arkansas Ln. Program will include: “Salute to American Jazz” – arr. Nestico, “Benny Goodman: The King of Swing” – arr. Murtha, “Duke Ellington in Concert” – arr. Murtha, and “Tribute to Count Basie” – arr. Moss. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Contact Velma Bogart, vlbogart@flash.net or 817-467-0158.
