Twice Around Boutique shoppers will help fund scholarships

Spring is here — a time for renewal and fresh starts. For many, it’s a good time to freshen up our wardrobe and accessories, too. The one-day-only Twice Around Boutique is a great place to make this happen. The boutique is set for March 28 at the Pat May Center located at 1849B Central Drive in Bedford. Shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hosted by the Kappa Delta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, the boutique will offer a selection of new or gently used purses, scarves and jewelry. Funds raised will fund scholarships for local teachers.
KD chapter member Ulana Ratley said the boutique is one of the favorite community projects of the organization comprised of professional women educators. Among members working on the boutique are Sabra Doggett, Brittany Pruitt and Toni McCutchen, president of the chapter.
Scholarships funded by proceeds from boutique sales go to a female education in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district who is working to complete a master’s degree or special certification. Interested teacher can contact Toni McCutchen at 817-658-4243. The 41-year old Kappa Delta chapter awards at least one $500 scholarship each year.
Community nonprofits invited to apply for grants by April 1
The Greater Keller Women’s Club Foundation is accepting grant applications from organizations with a 501(c) 3 tax-exempt status. Application forms and grant criteria are available online at www.gkwc.org and are due by April 1.
Since its inception, GKWC Foundation has funded nearly $1,200,000 in grants and student scholarships in the local area. The organization’s mission is focused on supporting the youth, elderly and needy people of northeast Tarrant County. Direct inquiries to Betsy Thurston at philanthropy@gkwc.org.
Expo and Pet Fair April 1 to offer family fun
An Adopt-a-Thon Pet Fair planned for April 1 at the Bedford Boys Ranch Activity Center will be a convenient way for families wanting to add a cute animal to the family roster to find the perfect pet.
Guests at the event will have ample time to meet and get acquainted with the adorable animals from the Bedford Animal Shelter who are waiting for a new forever home. Adoptions will include a free microchip. Veterinarians and vendors will be on site to offer information and products of interest.
Inside the Boys Ranch Center, booths will be set up to provide the 411 on all-things-city. “Celebrating our many years of service, we invite all residents and businesses to a free community expo to learn about municipal services, current projects, enjoy a free lunch,” said city spokeswoman Natalie Foster.
“All city departments will have a booth to explain their functions within the city, and representatives will be available to answer questions. Fire, police, library, parks and recreation, administrative services and many more will be on site during the event,” Foster added.
These events are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Foster at 817-952-2126 with questions.
Faith organizations to host community event April 1
Leaders from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Hurst, Pathways Church in Hurst, and the Islamic Association of Mid-Cities in Colleyville will host a program on April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at 463 W. Harwood Road in Hurst.
In charge of the event are the Daughters of the King organization and the Outreach Committee from St. Stephen’s. They have titled the event, “What I wish You Knew About My Faith.”
Speakers include St. Stephen’s priest Robert Gross, David Pollard, past president of the Pathways Church board of trustees of the Unitarian Universalist Church, and Imam Hazem Yassin from the Islamic Association of Mid-Cities in Colleyville, who will each do a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.
“We believe this event will provide people of different faiths with an opportunity to meet together, share their beliefs and values, and find common ground from which all can work together for the benefit of people in our communities,” said Jane Jolley from St. Stephen’s.
Contact Barbara Cutter at bjscutter@sbcglobal.net, Kathleen Strach at kathleenstrach@verizon.net or Deb Vardell at ststephensec@att.net to make inquiries.
Please send your Eyes on H-E-B news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments