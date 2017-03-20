Casino Night, Diamond Jubilee and Prom Dress events coming soon

Three wonderful local charities — the Arlington Woman’s Club, Dental Health Arlington and the Arlington Junior League — will soon host events worthy of support by the surrounding community.
Love That Smile Casino Night will provide dental care for low-income families
A fun-filled night of festivities at J. Gilligan’s Irish Bar & Grill awaits guests on March 31 at the annual Love That Smile Casino Night hosted by Dental Health Arlington. Dinner, drinks, music, gaming and a raffle and silent auction are on the agenda to help DHA provide dental care for low income families in Arlington.
“The annual Love That Smile event provides much needed operational funds to Dental Health Arlington,” said DHA board member Laura Stinson. “It is a great community social event that brings together our supporters in a fun entertaining evening.”
Stinson said the recent opening of the re-located DHA clinic has created an “even greater need for funds in order to finish out our new clinic.” The new clinic is located at 501 W. Sanford St., Suite 11. An open house for the new clinic will be announced soon.
Partygoers will enjoy a light dinner and drinks from a cash bar. Live music performed by The Wonderfuls will feature songs from the 60’s on up to currently popular contemporary tunes. In the casino area, players will find out how Lady Luck treats them at the roulette, blackjack and poker tables. Themed baskets, a vacation trip, Star Wars memorabilia and other tempting goodies will be among the raffle and silent auction swag.
A spotlight moment at the event will be the presentation of the prestigious Sally Hopper Golden Crown Award to Shad Hattaway, D.D.S. Hardworking event committee members include DHA executive director Nancy Blinn, and DHA staff members Glenda Bell and Tamyra Maxey.
Funds raised at the event will enable DHA to operate their clinic that provides free or low cost dental care to low-income individuals and families to help them avoid future health issues and emergency dental problems. Also, money raised will fund their signature SMILES program that annually benefits more than 9,000 children in Arlington Title I elementary schools. Students receive decay-preventing sealants and fluoride treatments as well as education about the importance of dental hygiene.
A $35 ticket provides dinner and $1,000 in gaming money – or a $50 VIP ticket provides one beer/wine coupon and $3,000 of gaming money. Purchase tickets online at www.dentalhealtharlington.org or call 817-277-1165.
Diamond Jubilee celebration for Arlington Woman’s Club
The welcome mat will be out at the Arlington Woman’s Club on April 2 from 2-4 p.m. at their Diamond Jubilee Open House. The storied club celebrates 60 years of service to the community and to their members this year. The public is invited to attend the Open House at the organization’s lovely headquarters located at 1515 W. Abram St.
Attendees can see the facility and peruse displays of AWC memorabilia from the past six decades while enjoying refreshments. Festivities to celebrate the 60-year milestone will include a video presentation featuring charter members and past presidents. A brief program will introduce local dignitaries, former AWC scholarship recipients, and a special time to dedicate a tree being planted to celebrate the 60th anniversary.
To raise money for beautification and restoration of the building’s landscape, members were invited to participate in a ‘$60 for 60 Years’ campaign. Contributors will be honored in a Diamond Jubilee plaque unveiled at the event. A raffle of a television – yes, a 60-inch screen to fit the occasion – will raise additional funds for beautification and scholarships. Raffle tickets are $10 each.
“This will be a time for us to reflect on the many ways our club has had a profound impact on our city,” said AWC president Judy Duke. “We have donated generously to other 501(c) (3) organizations in our community. And AWC has given over $200,000 in scholarships to deserving young men and women graduating from AISD high schools.”
Duke noted the generous donations from members of food and gifts local nursing homes and the thousands of hours of volunteer service to both the club and the community.
“The Diamond Jubilee is a time for us to celebrate our longevity, our enthusiasm, our volunteerism, our generosity, our beautiful home, and it is a time for us to acknowledge all the wonderful men and women in Arlington who have helped us along the way,” Duke added.
To learn more about the club, visit www.awctx.org. Call 817-277-7666 with inquiries about the Open House.
Glass Slipper Boutique will make prom dreams come true
High school prom is a magical time, but the expenses of getting the outfit can be an obstacle for some high school teens. Determined to solve the problem, the Junior League of Arlington opened their Glass Slipper Boutique in 2008 to offer young ladies a chance to get prom dresses, shoes and accessories free of charge. Since then, more than 900 students have been outfitted through the League’s program.
The Glass Slipper Boutique will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students attending schools in the Arlington and Mansfield school districts. Other local organizations that serve the teen population are also encouraged to bring young girls who need this service to the event. The boutique is located at the JLA Center for Community Service, 4882 W. Pioneer Parkway.
On Saturday the facility will be transformed into an upscale shopping boutique with hundreds of dress, shoe, jewelry and purse selections. When each girl arrives, she will sign in and show her school ID. Junior League members will personally assist them in finding the perfect dress, accessories and makeup.
For those who choose to participate, hair and makeup mini-makeovers will be available before a photo-op with boutique photographers.
“The Glass Slipper Boutique experience is truly one of a kind,” said Loriel Fisher who is chairwoman of the program. “The expressions on the girls’ faces upon finding the perfect dress is priceless. In addition, the opportunity to instill confidence and self-worth within the young ladies during this remarkable process is an experience that I look forward to each year.” Fisher said generous donations from the community and members make the GSB program possible.
An Early Bird Special Event set for Friday from 6-8 p.m. will offer limited spots for shoppers. Registration for both the Friday and Saturday events is highly recommended. Sign up at bit.ly/JLAGSB2017.
Door prizes and giveaways will occur throughout the boutique hours. Anyone wishing to donate a dress, accessories, services or gift cards should email Glass.Slipper@jlarlington.org.
Briefly
Chalk the Walk art contest is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the O. S. Gray Park and Natural Area located at 2021 W. Abram St. The contest is open to all ages. Participants will have one square of the sidewalk to illustrate what springtime in Texas looks like to them. Each participant will be given a box of chalk upon registration. Participants may also bring their own chalk if it is non-oil based and environmentally safe.
The art contest is $15 per family/team, $10 for individuals age 18 and older, $10 for ages 13 to 18, and $5 for ages 9 to 12. Children ages 8 and under will have a “free play” area to draw their own masterpieces. Cash prizes and medals will be awarded in each category. A People’s Choice award will be given also.
Registration closes at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Sign up by sending an email to: friends@friendsofosgray.org
Teen Talent Follies is Sunday at 6 p.m. at UTA’s Mainstage Theater hosted by Dance Theatre of Arlington. Talented teens in grade 7-12 will be awarded $3,000 in prizes. Past Follies performers include Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Dylan Chambers and Pentatonix. Get tickets at www.SupportDTA.com or call 817-860-1327.
