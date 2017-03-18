Corporate execs take lead at luncheon for women in crisis

Leadership in rapidly changing times will be the focus of the program presented at the April 13 Hand Up for Success Corporate Luncheon hosted by The Gatehouse at the Gaylord Texan resort in Grapevine.
Special guests on the event program are Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert and Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T. Emcee duties will be handled by Matthew K. Rose, executive chairman at BNSF Railway.
The event will raise funds for programs serving women and children fleeing domestic abuse. Gatehouse spokeswoman Cristen Perkowski said the luncheon aims to ignite action between corporations, their employees and The Gatehouse to give women and children leaving a crisis a hand up for permanent, positive change.
“We’re honored to host the duo of Deloitte’s CEO and one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, Cathy Engelbert, and AT&T’s Chairman Randall Stephenson, who create an interesting and informative team,” said Lisa Rose, founder and president of The Gatehouse.
“Their engaging conversation on the future of work and using new ideas and technologies to enhance cities and citizens is a perfect match for The Gatehouse, which enhances our city and our citizens who need a hand up for permanent change.”
Rose said guests at the luncheon will learn and be inspired as they support Gatehouse programs that empower women and kids to rebuild their lives. Helping businesses meet their philanthropic needs by inviting their involvement in career development for women served by The Gatehouse is a vital part of the programs and a big step to becoming self-supportive. Guests are encouraged to bring a business card to be entered to win a Clarus go! Mobile Glassboard.
Now in its second year, the 61-acre Gatehouse community has 95 apartments. “As part of the Independent Life Program, women and their children can stay for up to 2 1/2 years and receive services such as food, clothes, cars, auto maintenance, medical/dental, legal aid, financial literacy training, career development guidance, childcare, professional counseling and higher education as part of building new lives and ending cycles of abuse and poverty,” Perkowski said.
Tickets are $250 each. Purchase online at www.handupforsuccess.com.
Junior Woman’s Club makes prom night possible for local teens
Going to high school prom is a big occasion for many teens, but for some the cost of the attire is prohibitive. Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth wants to remove the financial obstacles and make going to prom a reality for girls who can’t afford it. The club’s annual Prom Dress Drive is Friday and Saturday at Margaret Meacham Hall, 1326 Pennsylvania Ave.
JWC spokeswoman Elissa Winder said the club is accepting donations of “new or gently used prom dresses, special occasion wear, evening shoes, accessories, and hair and makeup services and/or products as well as monetary donations.”
At the event, club members will be on hand to serve as personal shoppers for any girl who wants assistance in choosing her prom ensemble. Young ladies who attend schools in Fort Worth should contact their school counselor to make arrangements to participate in the event.
Isha Parkey, JWC president, and Kathleen Alexander from the community action committee are among those working on the Prom Dress Drive.
Anyone interested in contributing to the project can contact Alexander at Kat@katsgotyourback.com or call 817-901-4502.
Promise Ball celebrates research for type I diabetes cure
Hundreds of guests will convene at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel on April 1 at the 16th annual Promise Ball hosted by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Fort Worth/Arlington chapter. The theme is “Masquerade: Unmask a Cure” and special honoree is Rick Merrill, chairman of Cook Children’s Health Care System.
The sparkling evening will offer guests entertainment, dancing, dinner, and a silent and live auction.
“Our guests will join in the collective mission to cure, treat, and prevent type I diabetes (T1D) and its complications,” said Makenzie Borchardt, a spokesperson for JDRF. “T1D is an autoimmune disease that is not caused by diet or lifestyle, and significantly alters the daily lives of approximately 1.25 million Americans. In addition, T1D creates a life-long need for frequent blood sugar testing and dependence on injected insulin and can have catastrophic complications, even death.”
The evening will celebrate T1D research progress and educate attendees about the work that lies ahead. Working on the event leadership team is corporate chair Rick Knight, along with committee members Tom Bessant, David Muckleroy, John Brown, Barbi Eisenman, Dabney Poorter, Karen Bryan and Kristy Ekleberry.
The evening begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception followed by the program and entertainment. Tickets are $350 each for the ball and $75 for the late party. Purchase online at www.jdrf.org or contact Carmen Holmes at 817-332-2601 or email cholmes@jdrf.org.
Briefly
▪ A huge garage sale on Friday and Saturday at 229 E. Felix St., hosted by the Fort Worth chapter of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Housewares, furniture, clothing, linens, toys, tools, appliances, jewelry and much more. Donated items can be dropped off at the Felix warehouse or call 817-923-2650 to schedule a pick up of large items.
▪ The Colon Cancer Coalition’s Get Your Rear in Gear 5K and Tour de Tush 10-mile bike ride are Saturday in Trinity Park. Kids will enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, bounce house and a fun run. Attractions include a DJ spinning favorite tunes, a 30-foot inflatable colon, doughnut truck, and Austin’s Underdawgs will serve up breakfast hot dogs. Before the race, there will be a special blue ribbon picture with colon cancer survivors. Contact founder and director Michelle Squires at 469-358-2819 or rearingearfw@gmail.com
▪ The Fort Worth NEDA Walk is Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 3060 Overton Park Drive. Hosted by the National Eating Disorder Association, the 1-mile noncompetitive walk will raise awareness and funds for eating disorders. Activities include music by a DJ, a program and a raffle. Sign up at https://www.nedawalk.org/fortworth2017 or contact Meredeth Belew, mbelew@wsisd.net, 817-925-5886.
▪ The 40th annual Miss Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant is 7 p.m. April 1 at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Hosted by the Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls exemplifying a vital concern for social welfare, academic excellence and cultural enrichment. For tickets or tables, call 214-240-3245 or 817-707-4339.
