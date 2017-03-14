H-E-B Sports Hall of Fame inducts latest honorees

Another group of distinguished honorees was inducted into the H-E-B Sports Hall of Fame last month at a dinner celebrating the honorees’ achievements and athletic contributions. The group joins an extraordinarily elite group of inductees dating to 1995 when the first Hall of Fame winner was selected.
Individual honorees were Vince Menard, Tim McDonald, John Mathews and John Cannaday, along with Randy Moran, who was chosen as the Humanitarian inductee. Honor teams inducted were the 1999 L.D. Bell High School girls volleyball team and the 1991 Trinity High School boys swim team.
Mary Morris, coordinator of federal programs for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district, is in charge of the banquet and induction program. David Watson is the marketing director for the organization. Radio host and columnist Mark Davis returned as the popular master of ceremonies.
The Hall of Fame was created to stimulate interest and participation in athletic activities in the schools and surrounding community and to honor those who contribute to and participate in youth sports. The program also aims to recognize teams that have excelled in their sports.
New inductee Menard was a tennis standout at Bell from 1978 to 1981 winning district championships in doubles and singles as well as being the state singles champ.
During the time he was racking up an impressive collection of championship wins for the Trinity High School swim team, McDonald won the 200 backstroke state championship in 1983. His 100 backstroke record is still intact.
Matthews was the offensive coordinator at Bell for 23 years and helped lead the team to a dozen playoff spots and a trip to the state semifinals. During his tenure, the 1985 and 1991 team were undefeated in the regular season.
The winningest girls volleyball team in the history of Bell, the team of 1999, was a natural for inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Coach Vickie Griffin’s team was undefeated in district for three straight years as well as earning the bi-district championship.
Trinity swim coaches Al Crosby and Nancy Pitts took their 1991 boys swim team to the District 6-5A championship, and their 200 freestyle relay team was one of the top 10 teams in the country. More than a half dozen school records were set by the 1991 team.
New inductee Cannaday was active in all community sports organizations in Hurst, Euless and Bedford. He was head football coach for Mid-Cities Pee Wee Football Senior League, being named Coach of the Year in 1995 and 2003. He took three teams to Senior League Super Bowls. Also an active coach in basketball and baseball, Cannaday headed teams from 1984 to 1994.
Chosen for the Humanitarian Award was retired dentist Moran, who served on the Sports Hall of Fame board of directors for 20 years and as board president in 1999-2000. Moran was the Bell team dentist. He’s made hundreds of dental presentations to students and provided more than 4,000 mouth guards for high school athletes. He coached youth sports, is active in the Optimist Club and participated in dental missionary trips during his career.
The Floyd Smith family annually sponsors four $1,000 scholarships to H-E-B high school students and presents the awards at the Hall of Fame banquet. Recipients were Maya Daley (Trinity basketball), Riley Buhrow (Trinity swim team), Mackensie Mankel (Bell softball) and Christion Nealy (Bell football and track and field).
The annual H-E-B Sports Hall of Fame Charity Golf Tournament will be Sept. 18 at Texas Star, Morris said. The funds raised will help to pay for scholarship funds for Bell and Trinity athletes.
Visit the website at www.goo.gl/S9PebR to learn how to participate in the nomination process. A new website at www.hebshf.com is being developed. Call Morris at 817-399-2082 with inquiries.
Garden of Roses Fashion Show & Luncheon April 1
Women from the Mid-Cities area are invited to become a part of the Greater Keller Women’s Club. Attending the club’s annual spring fundraiser is a great way to check out what the organization is all about and to meet current members. The Garden of Roses Fashion Show & Luncheon is set for April 1 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Fashions from Chico’s will be in the spotlight at the event as club members and local personalities strut the runway to the backdrop of the panoramic view from the Speedway Club. Before the show, guests will choose brunch selections from a half dozen food stations and enjoy mimosas while mixing and mingling with the crowd.
“We are so excited to be doing a Fashion Show again this year – and many thanks to Chico’s for providing the beautiful clothes,” said event chair June Aurelio. “Our Garden of Roses fundraiser is a fun way to spend a Saturday visiting with friends. We have some incredible live and silent auction items, our Restaurant Tree and Wine Pull are well stocked and we have fabulous raffle items.”
Channel 11 newswoman Ginger Allen is back to host the fun, and the inimitable Rick Stacy will handle the live auction bidding, revving up the audience with his crazy antics.
Allow ample time to check out an expansive silent auction featuring jewelry, purses, incredible home decor, cosmetics, and fun entertainment and sports experiences. Mobile bidding will enable you to track your favorites throughout the morning. Take part in the blind drawing of a card on the restaurant tree and win a gift card valued from $25-$100. And four lovely treasures will go home with the winners of a raffle drawing.
Live auction swag includes a Michele Deco ladies watch, a Louis Vuitton bag, a Ming Wang apparel package, a VIP tour of the Texas Capitol, a one year-fitness membership and the chance to play five private golf clubs.
Since its inception, the Greater Keller Women’s Club Foundation has donated more than $1 million for scholarships to high school seniors as well as funding grants to local charities serving the needs of women, children and the elderly within the Northeast Tarrant County area. The luncheon is the economic engine behind this charitable giving. The foundation distributed $71,000 last year for local causes and scholarships.
Tickets to the April 1 event are $75 and can be purchased at www.GKWC.org.
Get Your Irish On at Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday
Choose something green to wear and get your Irish on at the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Dance on Saturday hosted by the Knights of Columbus in Bedford. Dinner, dancing and lots of socializing will combine to make a memorable evening of fun.
“It will be a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with the council’s special soda bread,” said event chairman Rich Falcone.
A great DJ will spin musical favorites during the party for guests’ dancing and listening pleasure. According to KOC spokesman Ted Giles, libations will be complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks. A social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and reservations are due Thursday. Contact Rich and Barb Falcone at 817-571-9294 to make arrangements. Visit www.kofcknights.org to learn more about the Knights of Columbus Council 7641.
