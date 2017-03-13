Four spring fundraisers fill the social calendar while raising money for good causes

The Arlington Arts League, Arlington Urban Ministries, H.O.P.E. Tutoring and the Arlington Woman’s Club will host their spring fundraising events as they invite supporters to attend festive parties while raising money for local causes.
Arlington Arts League Spring Gala
“An Evening in Paris” is the theme for the Arlington Arts League Spring Gala on April 8 at a new venue. Paris-inspired decor, dinner and dancing along with an auction and raffle will provide guests a memorable experience at the black-tie-optional affair.
League President Elaine Strain announced that the new venue for the annual soiree will be the lovely Arlington Woman’s Club facility located at 1515 W. Abram St. “We are looking forward a very wonderful event at a very elegant location,” Strain said. A tantalizing dinner will be catered by Scott Vickers, TCP Catering, and a cash bar will serve cocktails, wines and soft drinks.
For perennial attendees of this event, primary among the pleasures expected is the phenomenal music provided by the Buzz Murphy Orchestra who has headlined the gala for many years. The musicians and vocalists from this group are immensely popular with the audience. League member and past president Mark Williams will handle emcee duties for the evening.
Barbara Bowers is chairing the event with help from a committee including Dennis Volz, Alice Johnston, Nancy Tice and William Bracey.
“All proceeds from the event will benefit fine arts scholarships to UTA, TCC-SE Campus and Arlington ISD seniors wishing to pursue a career in the fine arts,” said Strain. “Money raised will also benefit our ArtReach program serving the less fortunate and our art docent program as well as our work to provide art education in our community.”
A Samsung HD TV, a resort vacation in Avila Beach, Calif., and the Arts League’s signature Wall of Wine will make guests want to drop a raffle ticket in all three prize bowls. And among the fantastic silent auction swag is jewelry by Michael Kors, a party aboard a boat on Lake Texoma, entertainment packages and other exciting products.
Seating is limited at this intimate venue, so make reservations before the March 31 deadline. Tickets are $75 per person or tables of eight for $600. Call 817-274-5790 or email artsleague@arlingtonartsleague.com to make arrangements for a fun party.
Arlington Urban Ministries Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats
Hundreds of fun-seekers will converge on the River Ranch facility in the stockyards wearing their favorite boots and dressed in stylish denim and diamonds for the annual shindig hosted by Arlington Urban Ministries on April 2. The organization provides emergency assistance to help Arlington families struggling to cover their utilities, rent and food expenses.
“Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats is a great event supporting an even greater cause,” said AUM executive director Jennifer Weber. “It’s a fun night of dinner, live entertainment, fabulous auction items, raffle and more.” Co-chairs of the event are JoAnna Messimer and Meghan Phillips with help from a huge committee of dedicated volunteers.
The aroma of dinner prepared by Randy’s Bar-B-Que will drift over the crowd as they visit and check out the silent auction swag. WFAA newsman Jim Douglas will emcee the evening, and guests will be entertained by country artist Zach Coffey.
A suite at a Rangers game, a vacation escape to Granbury, entertainment and spa packages and a huge selection of jewelry, art and other products will tempt bidders in the silent auction.
Four high school students will be honored during a special presentation of the “Doing Good in the Neighborhood Award” for their commitment to volunteerism and for making a positive impact in their community. Justin Clayton, Amanda Lee, Allison Ray and Diana Omenge are this year’s honorees. And a client from AUM will tell their personal story of how the organization helped their family in a time of crisis.
Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased online at www.arlingtonurbanministries.org or by calling Alex DeFreeuw at 817-861-8585. River Ranch is located at 500 NE 23rd St.
“This event is AUM’s largest fundraiser, helping Arlington families stay in their homes, with their utilities connected and food on the table,” said Weber.
Woman’s Club Philanthropy Dinner
It’s barbecue time for the Arlington Woman’s Club at their annual Philanthropy Dinner. The festive occasion is set for March 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Guests will enjoy a yummy buffet provided by Spring Creek Barbecue before the sweet finale featuring globally inspired desserts prepared by club members to commemorate this year’s theme: “AWC: What a Wonderful World.”
The evening’s experiences will include a live auction offering trips to New York and to the Texas wine country and a chance to choose a fabulous surprise from the Treasure Tree. Always turning in a solid performance are the talented singers from AWC Performing Arts Department who will do a high-energy show featuring tunes from around the world.
Helping Restore Ability, an Arlington-based nonprofit that works with disabled people to help them remain self-sufficient enough to live in their own home, is the 2017 local charity chosen to receive proceeds from the philanthropic evening.
“Helping Restore Ability is honored to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Arlington Women’s Club philanthropy — especially this year as HRA is celebrating 40 years of service to children and adults with a disabling condition,” said Vicki Niedermayer, CEO. “The club has honored many outstanding Arlington nonprofits over their 60 years, and HRA is proud to be the newest beneficiary of their generosity.”
The AWC scholarship fund will also get a portion of the proceeds from the party. Judy Duke is the AWC president, and Dorothy Rencurrel is the philanthropy chairwoman in charge of the event.
Tickets are $15 per person — call the AWC office at 817-277-7666 to purchase. Dinner will be served from 6-7:15 p.m. The church is located at 1200 W. Green Oakes Blvd.
Night of HOPE to Benefit Tutoring Program
Give hope to students that are struggling academically by supporting the annual fundraiser hosted by H.O.P.E. Tutoring on March 25 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Funds raised at the event will help H.O.P.E. provide free tutoring to children in grades 3-8 in a safe learning environment.
The evening includes dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and a great program featuring Teresa Taber Doughty, dean of the UTA College of Education. Master of ceremonies will be recently retired newsman Jim Douglas.
H.O.P.E. Tutoring director of education Ann Terhune shared comments from a young student who told her “My tutor is always giving me encouragement. No matter how much I don’t get it, my tutor never gives up on me.”
Volunteers who serve as tutors say some of their most rewarding moments are when one of their students brings in a report card showing improved grades.
Call Terhune at 817-860-7757 or visit www.hopetutoring.com to purchase tickets. Advance reservations are due by Friday. Tickets will be sold at the door only if space remains.
Correction
In a recent column, Don Duke was incorrectly listed as a former recipient of the Silver Eagle Award given by the Cross Timbers District of the Longhorn Council of Boy Scouts. Duke previously served a chairman of the Silver Eagle luncheon.
Send your Eyes on Arlington news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Also, keep up with local events through our social media page. Please “like” us at www.facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter @FayeReeder
