Fashion show and Western-themed party lead off April social scene

The spring social scene marches on with two major events set to lead off April festivities. Fortunately, local enthusiasts for charity fundraisers can attend both events since they are conveniently spaced one day apart.
The Garden of Roses Fashion show hosted by the Greater Keller Women’s Club Foundation is April 1 at Texas Motor Speedway. And the Boots, Chaps, & Cowboy Hats party hosted by Arlington Urban Ministries is April 2 at River Ranch in the Stockyards. Both fundraisers are staples of the event season and attract a loyal following.
About the fashion event:
Fashions from Chico’s Southlake store will be in the spotlight at the Keller Women’s Club fashion show and luncheon. Club members and local personalities will strut the runway to the backdrop of the panoramic view from the Speedway Club. Before the show, guests will choose brunch selections from a half dozen food stations and enjoy mimosas while mixing and mingling with the crowd.
“We are so excited to be doing a Fashion Show again this year — and many thanks to Chico’s for providing the beautiful clothes,” said event chair June Aurelio. “Our Garden of Roses fundraiser is a fun way to spend a Saturday visiting with friends. We have some incredible live and silent auction items, our Restaurant Tree and Wine Pull are well stocked and we have fabulous raffle items.”
Channel 11 newswoman Ginger Allen is back to host the fun, and the inimitable Rick Stacy will handle the live auction bidding, revving up the audience with his crazy antics.
Allow ample time to check out an expansive silent auction featuring jewelry, purses, incredible home decor, cosmetics, and fun entertainment and sports experiences. Mobile bidding will enable you to track your favorites throughout the morning. Take part in the blind drawing of a card on the restaurant tree and win a gift card valued from $25-$100. And four lovely treasures will go home with the winners of a raffle drawing.
Live auction swag includes a Michele Deco ladies watch, a Louis Vuitton bag, a Ming Wang apparel package, a VIP tour of the Texas Capitol, a one year-fitness membership and the chance to play five private golf clubs.
Since its inception, the Greater Keller Women’s Club Foundation has donated more than $1 million for scholarships to Keller school district seniors and through grants to local noncharities serving the needs of women, children and the elderly within the Northeast Tarrant County area. The luncheon is the economic engine behind this charitable giving. The foundation distributed $71,000 last year for local causes and scholarships.
Tickets to the April 1 event are $75 and can be purchased at www.GKWC.org.
About Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats
Hundreds of fun-seekers will converge on the River Ranch facility in the stockyards wearing their favorite boots and dressed in stylish denim and diamonds for the annual shindig hosted by Arlington Urban Ministries on April 2. The organization provides emergency assistance to help Arlington families struggling to cover their utilities, rent and food expenses.
“Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats is a great event supporting an even greater cause,” said AUM executive director Jennifer Weber. “It’s a fun night of dinner, live entertainment, fabulous auction items, raffle and more.” Co-chairs of the event are JoAnna Messimer and Meghan Phillips with help from a huge committee of dedicated volunteers.
The aroma of dinner prepared by Randy’s Bar-B-Que will drift over the crowd as they visit and check out the silent auction swag. WFAA newsman Jim Douglas will emcee the evening, and guests will be entertained by country artist Zach Coffey.
A suite at a Rangers game, a vacation escape to Granbury, entertainment and spa packages and a huge selection of jewelry, art and other products will tempt bidders in the silent auction.
Four high school students will be honored during a special presentation of the “Doing Good in the Neighborhood Award” for their commitment to volunteerism and for making a positive impact in their community. Justin Clayton, Amanda Lee, Allison Ray and Diana Omenge are this year’s honorees. And a client from AUM will tell their personal story of how the organization helped their family in a time of crisis.
Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased online at www.arlingtonurbanministries.org or by calling Alex DeFreeuw at 817-861-8585. River Ranch is located at 500 NE 23rd St.
“This event is AUM’s largest fundraiser, helping Arlington families stay in their homes, with their utilities connected and food on the table,” said Weber.
Vintage Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter Tea
The Southlake Newcomers Club will host the Vintage Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter Tea on April 2 at Trophy Club Country Club. Funds raised at the event will help the club support local charity I Can Still Shine in their work to help victims of domestic abuse and will fund scholarships for local students.
Guests will enjoy hat and table decor contests and a style show featuring fashions from Stein Mart. Entertainment will be provided by Janie Oliver who will sing and do a fun show-and-tell presentation on the history of hats.
In charge of the event are club members Susan Schleppegrell, Mary Morton, Missy Golomb and Debra Bell. Schleppegrell said she hopes the event will bring women together to share in an entertaining and engaging afternoon. “The ballroom will transform into a garden tea party with incredible table decor and hats galore,” she added. “Who doesn’t love to dress up with a fabulous hat and go to tea?”
A beautiful pearl and Murano glass necklace will be raffled, and silent auction swag includes a Portmeirion tea service, designer bags and a restaurant tea cup pull.
The Southlake Newcomers Club is an outreach organization to help women connect, develop friendships, participate in activities and give back to the community.
Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at southlakenewcomersclub.wildapricot.org or email susan@slssig.com for information.
Briefly
▪ St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza is March 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Mansfield. A pet parade at noon is followed by the World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade at 1 p.m. featuring the famous Pickle Queens. Live bands and shows will perform throughout the event. www.pickleparade.org
▪ Symphony Arlington concert is March 16 at Arlington Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature local pianists Robert and Alex McDonald performing Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals.” The evening will feature the 12th Annual Movie Scores Quiz where the symphony will perform selections from soundtracks of famous films about animals, as the audience tries to identify the film titles and composers for a chance to win a prize. More fun as guests walk the red carpet into the Arlington Music Hall and pose for photos with Tony Curtis and Debbie Reynolds cutouts while holding an Academy Award. www.SymphonyArlington.org.
▪ Butterfly Wishes hosted by A Wish With Wings is March 31 at Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Dinner, auction and ceremony honoring the Fort Worth Fire Department. Music by Sonny Burgess and Jolie Holliday. Tickets at www.AWishWithWings.org.
