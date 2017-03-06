Community program invites eligible homeowners to apply for home repair assistance

For local residents who are disabled, elderly, handicapped or chronically ill, keeping up with home repairs can be difficult if not impossible. Help is available, though, through the Community Powered Revitalization (CPR) program. The program is a partnership between 6 Stones, local cities, businesses, nonprofit organizations and churches to help homeowners who are struggling to make necessary home repairs.
“CPR started in 2009 with two homes in one city and has helped over 541 homes in seven cities over the last eight years,” said Cody Bettis from 6 Stones. “Mobilizing community volunteers, we aim to strengthen, grow and revitalize our community one home and one family at a time.”
Each spring, two days are scheduled for hundreds of volunteers to fan out in the community to make repairs on as many as 50 homes. The CPR blitz this year is set for April 21-22. According to Teresa Grady from 6 Stones, homes are worked on throughout the year in sync with various church, business and civic groups. For the annual blitz, residents living in Hurst, Euless, Bedford and Richland Hills are still invited to apply for help.
“This program serves homeowners who qualify financially, and meet one other criteria: over 62, disabled, handicapped, veteran or spouse of a veteran, or single head of household with dependent child living at home,” said Grady. “What I love about our CPR program is that our volunteer base is made up of individuals, corporate groups, faith based groups, city employees, and other non-profits, who all work together to serve the needs of the homeowners.
Perhaps this is a good time to pay it forward and help someone in need apply for assistance. Grady says volunteers and sponsors are still welcome to join the CPR initiative. Visit www.6stones.org/cpr/ and then find the link to the appropriate city to get started.
Texas Lions Camp Begins Registration for Summer 2017
The Texas Lions Camp at Kerrville is accepting applications for its 9-week summer session that begins June 4. The free camp is provided by the Texas Lions Clubs, and each child is sponsored by a local Lions club.
“The camp serves children who are disabled, blind, have epilepsy, suffer from cancer, are Down syndrome, or who are Type I diabetics,” said Jerome Davis from the Northeast Tarrant Lions Club.
“Texas Lions provide an atmosphere where campers learn the ‘can do’ philosophy and achieve maximum personal growth and self-esteem. There are 40 structures on the 500-acre campus, including an amphitheater, an equestrian center, a lake with boats and a fishing pier, a gym, a swimming pool with beachlike entry, a large dining hall and an infirmary,” Davis said.
Information and applications are available at www.lionscamp.com.
Youth activities for spring break will keep kids moving forward
Yes, it’s called a “break” because everyone —kids, teachers, parents — needs one from time to time. But the spring break is also a good time to focus on fun and fitness as well as tackle some new challenges.
Euless Mayor Linda Martin is inviting families to participate in the Mayor’s Spring Break Fitness Fair on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Euless Family Life Center. The event is part of the Mayor’s Fitness Initiative and will offer both indoor and outdoor activities throughout the day. Lawn games, fitness adventures, and nutrition games are all part of the fun planned.
“The goal of the Community Challenge is to encourage our community to come together and celebrate healthy living,” the mayor wrote in a recent newsletter. “Points are scored by uploading healthy selfies, tracking your weight with a weekly weight loss tracker, and submitting fitness activities.” Sign up and report progress at ittcommunitychallenge.com.
For a less physical experience, parents may want to sign their children up for the Spring Break STEAM Camp offered on March 13-17 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Mary Lib Saleh Euless Public Library.
Attendees will do fun experiments, play games and participate in programs that encourage learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The camp is open to students in kindergarten to sixth grade. Call 817-685-1492 to make arrangements.
H-E-B Chamber announces new leadership
Businesses in Hurst, Euless and Bedford have stepped up to accept leadership roles in the H-E-B Chamber of Commerce. Serving on the executive committee to guide the chamber as it meets the needs of local companies are a dozen individuals that will welcome community input for creating a healthy business environment.
Serving one-year terms are: board chairman Steve Farco (Mason-Dallas), chair elect Kelly Pacleb (Atmos Energy), Kimberly Ball (DOCUmation North Texas), Geoff Graham (Carter BloodCare), Pete Benenati (Benenati Law Firm, P.C.), Steve Ward (Allstate Insurance – Steve Ward Agency), Walter Furnace (American Airlines Federal Credit Union), Jim Griffin (city of Bedford), Wendy Downs (Towne Place Suites by Marriott, Bedford), Patty Marshall (Pier 98 Marketing), Michael Delgado, (Delgado Orthodontics) and Reuben Brown (Commercial Bank of Texas, NA).
To learn more about the chamber, contact President/CEO Mary Frazior at 817-283-1521 or visit heb.org.
Entries due April 10 for Cardboard Boat Regatta
Individuals, companies, schools, clubs and civic groups are invited to participate in the Cardboard Boat Regatta set for April 22 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and hosted by the River Legacy Foundation.
The regatta is a chance for amateur boat builders of all ages “to design, build and navigate boats made entirely of corrugated cardboard. The crafty cardboard creations then sail (or sink!) in Hurricane Harbor’s Wave Pool as they compete for a variety of trophies.”
There will be other event-day activities at the park that both spectators and participants will enjoy. Besides speed, prizes for various categories of boat design and appearance will be awarded. It is a fun project also offers nice math, engineering and science applications for the boat designers. Attendees are always amazed at the unbelievable boats that are created.
Entries are due by April 10. Get the application and learn more at riverlegacy.org/cardboard-boat-regatta.
