Fashion benefit luncheon will feature local designers

1:06 Pudge Rodriguez talks about his behind the scenes visit to the Baseball Hall of Fame Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:41 TCU hitter encouraged by lineup's showing against Rice

2:49 Justin Northwest punches ticket to state

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her