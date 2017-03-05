Fashion benefit luncheon will feature local designers

Colleyville Women’s Club will present their 32nd annual Fashion Benefit and Luncheon on March 24 at the Hurst Conference Center. The yearly soiree is a perennial favorite for women to organize a special group outing for a day of fun, fashion and an experience resembling a jaunt to New York for Fashion Week. The theme is “Walk on the Wild Side for Fashion Fun.”
“Five dazzling local designers will be featured and hold trunk shows,” said spokeswoman Carol Wollin. “There will also be a crowd favorite segment highlighting youth models. CWC welcomes Jan Strimple Productions as fashion show producer and nationally recognized TV and radio personality Scott Murray as the event emcee.”
Guests at the event will see the unique creations of local designers, including Abi Ferrin, Askari Collection, Elizabeth Anyaa, Nardos Design and the Samina Mughal Collection.
Back by popular demand is the Treasure Chest experience, where attendees try opening a chest filled with luxury items by purchasing one of only 300 keys for $50. New experiences are a raffle with a chance to win a stunning pearl bracelet along with the addition of mobile bidding for the silent auction.
Among the 10 luxury items in the live auction are a New York Fashion Week trip, a fantasy flight to New Orleans, a stay at a villa in Napa Valley and a private dinner party with the meal prepared by Royal chef Darren McGrady.
The Colleyville Woman’s Club has raised more $3.5 million for Tarrant County charitable organizations, including women’s shelters, children’s charities, literacy organizations and other social services. Tickets are $85 per person. A silver table for 10 is $850, gold is $1,000, platinum is $1,500 and elite tables are $2,000. Make reservations online at c-w-c.org.
Motown, string quartet and country music in Dancing Beyond Borders
The powerful artistry of the contemporary dancers from Dallas Black Dance Theatre will grace the stage at Scott Theatre when the company presents their Dancing Beyond Borders performance on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. In a unique departure from the traditional, the show will be performed to the sounds of Motown, a string quartet and to country music.
Spokeswoman Ramona Logan said both the professional troupe as well as the rising artists from the Encore! group will perform “bringing the highlights of the dance institution’s 40th anniversary season to Fort Worth.”
“Both companies will be onstage together. DBDT performs ‘… And Now Marvin’ by Darryl B. Sneed to a suite of Marvin Gaye songs, and then ‘The B-Side’ by choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher,” Logan said.
“Encore! will perform ‘Unsettled Thoughts’ by Richard A. Freeman-Carter. The work explores the anguish of making a heart or head decision. Then the company blends country music to contemporary dance in ‘Country Blues’ by Edmond Giles.”
The evening is sure to be a crowd-pleaser due to the versatility of both dance and music — something for a wide range of entertainment tastes. Tickets are $32.50. Scott Theatre is at 3505 W. Lancaster Ave. To purchase tickets in advance call 214-880-0202 or visit www.ATTPAC.org.
Grand Slam Gala to benefit live theater and youth arts education
With Rangers Opening Day only a month away, baseball fever is in the air and the folks at Theatre Arlington caught it. Their annual party set for March 24 will have a new casual vibe and a spunky new venue: the Jack Daniels Suite at Globe Life Park.
Guests at the event can expect the grand slam of fun during an evening featuring popular recording artist Michael Hix and the Holla, a cocktail hour, elegant buffet dinner, games, and choice libations at a cash bar.
“We are so excited about our Grand Slam Gala this year at Globe Life Park,” said Kara Lidell who is co-chairing the event with Diane Kinzlmaier. “It is our major fundraiser and will help us continue to produce quality shows on our stage. So we want our guests to put that tux away and come join us for this casual fun event supporting Theatre Arlington.”
A dedicated event committee includes Becky Phillips, Michelle Hoover, Susie McAlister, Cynthia Nichols, Tara Lockhart, Melissa Unger and Peter Scott.
Audience participation in a heads or tails game is a fun part of the evening to both watch and get involved in, and the lucky person left standing will take home a gorgeous piece of jewelry. There will also be a Gold Glove raffle for an item from the Big Board auction that guests will enjoy.
The Envelope Please is an exciting game where guests choose an envelope from either a $25, $50 or $100 category. Inside the envelope are gift cards and certificates valued at least at the chosen level but possibly more. “Envelope Please is one of the most popular games at our gala each year,” said Theatre Arlington spokeswoman Kim Lawson. “When guests, arrive many of them head straight for this game knowing they are sure to win a prize.”
Proceeds from the Grand Slam Gala not only support the shows on the stage but also the amazing education program and theater provided to at-risk students in Arlington schools. Tickets are $100 each. Reservations are due by March 17. Call 817-261-9628 or purchase online at www.TheatreArlington.org/Gala.html
Flyfest will lure you in with fishing, food and reel fun
It’s time to stock the Clear Fork of the Trinity with trout, and the folks at Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) believe releasing 2,200 pounds of trout into the river calls for some festival fun. Flyfest — set for March 11 — will offer the whole family a day to so some fly fishing, enjoy good food and craft beer and listen to live music.
“Flyfest is back and promises a bigger, better urban fishing experience for newbies and fly fishing experts,” said TRWD spokeswoman Wendy Stane. “Learn from a cast of experts who will host numerous demonstrations throughout the day. From beginner and intermediate casting lessons to how to tie a fly, you won’t want to miss the March 11 experience at the Clear Fork on the Trinity River.”
Special guest will be Frank Smethurst, host of the Trout Unlimited television program “On the Rise.” Smethurst and local anglers will talk about all-things fly fishing. Lessons and demonstrations all during the festival will appeal to the novice or the experienced. Whoever catches the biggest trout or most fish will be declared the winner of the Big Trout Contest. And kids will enjoy face painting, rock climbing and a kid fish tank.
Flyfest activities will be near the intersection of Bryant Irvin Road and River Park Drive. Parking is available at River Park Trailhead, 3100 Bryant Irvin Rd, Admission is free. Visit www.TRWDFlyfest.com.
