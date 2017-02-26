Go Red for Women luncheon takes a stand again women’s No. 1 health threat

Every 80 seconds, a woman dies from heart disease or stroke, according to the American Heart Association. Until this sobering statistic is improved, the Go Red for Women luncheon will continue as a key part of the efforts to educate women about the risks of heart disease. This year’s luncheon is set for Thursday at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel.
Very popular on the charity event circuit, the Go Red luncheon is highly anticipated each year because of the quality of guest speakers and moving testimonials along with on-site health screenings, educational breakout sessions and an expansive silent auction with incredible items up for bid. Many women love to make the event a special “wear red” outing for a group of girlfriends, all while supporting the fight against heart disease in females.
The keynote speaker is cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and author of “Heart Book: Every Woman’s Guide to a Heart Healthy Life.” Steinbaum has worked with AHA for years to raise awareness of cardiovascular health and healthy lifestyles.
Tina Samples, Tiffany Wise and Tara Robinson will share with the audience their own memorable stories of surviving heart attacks. Samples is a heart transplant survivor, Wise underwent stent placement, and Robinson survived three heart attacks.
“If it hadn’t been for my husband telling me I wasn’t allowed to die, my doctor’s steady hand and the funding that allowed the research to develop the medical procedure I underwent, I wouldn’t be here,” said Robinson. “Most women don’t notice the symptoms of heart disease until it’s too late. We must change that.”
Chairing the event is Gaylan Hendricks, founder and CEO of Insurance Marketing Group. “I was astounded on learning that one out of every three women will die from heart disease —especially because it doesn’t have to be this way,” Hendricks wrote. “I was moved to do something to change this outcome for women in Tarrant County.”
Tickets are $150 per person. Mobile bidding for the auction opens Monday. Visit Heart.org/TarrantCountyGoRedLuncheon to purchase a ticket or a table, but act quickly since the luncheon is Thursday.
Wild About Reading event for kids, families on Sunday
Reading on grade level by the end of third grade is the most significant predictor of high school graduation. This surprising fact (courtesy of the United Way of Tarrant County) is reason enough to stress reading at an early age and is the driving force behind United Way’s focus on reading as part of its education initiatives.
Wild About Reading is a free public event for children and parents on Sunday at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History from noon to 4 p.m., hosted by the United Way. Several thousand people are expected to attend the event where more than 4,000 books for kids will be distributed while supplies last. The goal? To promote a love of reading.
“Wild About Reading is an opportunity for children to explore the museum while obtaining free children’s books for newborns through age 12 to create a new home library and develop a love of reading,” said spokesman Daryl Wagoner from United Way.
Celebrities making a personal appearance and reading to kids at the event include NBC 5 news anchor Deborah Ferguson. A fun cooking demonstration by the Step Stool Chef, a 9-year-old boy who has a blog and a published cookbook, will be a big attraction.
Fun happenings planned for guests at the event include a photo booth, STEM activities, balloon artists, stilt walkers and an appearance by Sister Cat (Cat in the Hat’s sister). There will be raffle prizes, free book backpacks (while supplies last) and places to sign up for free home-delivered books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The event is free, but tickets are required. While supplies last, tickets are available online at UnitedWayTarrant.org/WildAboutReading. Free parking will be available at Farrington Field. Other parking areas will charge a fee. Contact Wagoner at 817-258-8060 with questions.
Briefly
- The Benefit Booth will be open March 3-5 at the Fort Worth Show of Antiques and Arts at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Shoppers in the Benefit Booth will browse a huge used book sale to benefit Friends of the Fort Worth Library. Contact Jan Orr-Harter, show director, 817-291-3952 to inquire.
- The Apex Jazz Festival is March 4 at 7 p.m. at White’s Chapel Church in Southlake. Headline band is the One O’Clock Lab Band. Opening for the band are the Carroll Jazz Orchestra, Lab Band 1 from Denton and the Jazz Ensemble from Plano. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for seniors, students and Apex members. Purchase at the door.
- The Greater Keller Women’s Club is accepting grant applications from organizations with 501(c) 3 tax-exempt status. Application forms are available online at www.gkwc.org and are due by April 1. Scholarship applications for all Keller school district seniors are also available and are due on April 7. Contact Betsy Thurston at philanthropy@gkwc.org with inquiries.
