Brand new Student Showcase & Book Swap will be fun for all ages

The inaugural H-E-B ISD Student Showcase and Book Swap will make its debut on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buinger Academy at 1849 Central Drive in Bedford. The event will focus on students, highlight their work and showcase many innovative programs offered in schools across the district.
Guests can come and go throughout the free event and enjoy hands-on activities for all ages, student performances, delicious food, live music, a book swap and lots of family-friendly fun. In charge of the event are staff members Lydia Martin, Deanne Hullender, Kelly Rall and Robert Ball.
“We are so very proud of our students’ accomplishments, and we want the community to know that H-E-B ISD works hard to provide all students with many opportunities to shine. This Showcase spotlights our students at their very best,” said Rall.
Choirs from Bell Manor, Meadow Creek and Oakwood Terrace elementaries will perform along with the pipes and drum ensemble from Hurst Junior High. Beautiful music by the Suzuki Strings musicians will be a crowd-pleaser as will the Trinity jazz band and Bell symphony orchestra. Performers doing Spanish immersion plays sounds like fun as does a show put on by the Polynesian Club.
A book swap hosted by the PTA promises to be a hot spot at the event. Here’s how it works according to PTA officer Dawn Howard: “Families send books to school to be ‘swapped’ in exchange for tickets. They use their tickets at the book swap to take away gently used books of their choosing.” Contact Howard at 817-437-9465 or dhoward21@me.com.
Event attendees will enjoy free samples handed out by local eateries including Kona Ice, Potbelly, Rita’s Italian Ice, Slim Chickens, Texas Roadhouse, Menchies, What’s Poppin and Chophouse.
For anyone looking for a little hands-on action, go by the Bistro and see what the culinary arts students have in store for the adventuresome cook. Ever thought of making a pancake bot? The STEM students will use a 3-D process to print actual edible pancakes.
Free ice cream, samosas, cookies and falafel sandwiches will be served up by the international business initiative language students while the French Honor Society sells Nutella croissants. The Glam Club will sell snacks and drinks, and the Interact Club and Trojan Crew will have a bake sale.
A stroll through the exhibit area will be a chance to take home fun giveaways (bookmarks, thunder sticks, cozies, mini footballs, pens, luggage tags, T-shirts), and free blood-pressure checks by Pinnacle ER will be offered.
“There is something for everyone at this communitywide event,” said H-E-B spokeswoman Deanne Hullender. “Come see what H-E-B ISD has to offer.” To inquire, contact Hullender at 817-399-2025.
Spring Arts, Crafts & Business Fair is March 4
The Spring Arts, Crafts & Business Fair, set for March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 745 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst, will have an abundant selection of unique gifts and merchandise. A silent auction will expand selections to choose among for eager shoppers.
Attendees can browse among more than 50 vendors selling handmade arts and crafts along with choice retail items. A bake sale can satisfy a sweet craving or become the family dessert for Saturday dinner. Concessions will be available throughout the event.
“New this year will be carnival games for the kids,” said Cindy Baren, director of the Preschool and Parents Day Out program, who is hosting the event. “There will a chance to bid on hot ticket items in the silent auction.”
“Popular items up for grabs include vacation stays in Orange Beach, Ala., Red River, N.M., and Pagosa Springs, Colo.; a family pass to the NRH Centre; NRH2O tickets; and a variety of local restaurant and store gift cards,” Baren added.
Proceeds from the event will support the school’s educational programs. To inquire about being a vendor, contact Baren at 817-282-0557 or cindyb@stphil.org.
Texas Lions Camp begins registration for summer 2017
The Texas Lions Camp at Kerrville is accepting applications for its nine-week summer session that begins June 4. The free camp is provided by the Texas Lions Clubs, and each child is sponsored by a local Lions Club.
“The camp serves children who are disabled, blind, have epilepsy, suffer from cancer, are Down syndrome, or who are type 1 diabetics,” said Jerome Davis from the Northeast Tarrant Lions Club.
“Texas Lions provide an atmosphere where campers learn the “can do” philosophy and achieve maximum personal growth and self-esteem. There are 40 structures on the 500- acre campus, including an amphitheater, an equestrian center, a lake with boats and a fishing pier, a gym, a swimming pool with beach-like entry, a large dining hall and an infirmary,” Davis said.
Information and applications are available at www.lionscamp.com.
