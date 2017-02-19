JWC Spring Show is a hot ticket in Cowtown

Back in 1957 when Fort Worth Woman’s Club member Pat Vinsant had the idea for the Junior Woman’s Club to do a variety show, little did she dream that 60 years later the show would be an annual spring tradition for the women’s group and a highly anticipated community event.
This year’s 60th anniversary show, “Some Like it Cool … The Hottest Ticket in Cowtown!,” is set for March 3 and 4 at the W.E. Scott Theatre. Now, as then, it is the members of JWC who write, sing, choreograph, dance, design and build sets, create costumes and perform all the parts in the original show. The audience will experience a breath of fresh spring air as they wonder if these amateurs are really pros.
Writer-director is JWC member Stephanie Allmon Merry (aka the Star-Telegram’s features editor). She has dialed back the clock to create a fictional retelling of how the club’s spring show was established back in 1957
“There’s romance, drama and a career-crushing livestock allergy in this Cowtown original — but more than anything, there’s an uplifting message that when Fort Worth women set their minds to something, roll up their sleeves and bless their hearts, they can make magic that lasts six decades,” said Allmon Merry.
Inspiration for writing the script came from extensive research of club bylaws and yearbooks and personal interviews with Vinsant, who shared press clippings and photos from the first show (held in a cattle barn). That first stage production raised money to install air-conditioning in Margaret Meacham Hall, the historical structure in the Fort Worth medical district that is still home to JWC today.
“The script takes a lot of creative license — it is entertainment, after all — but it stays true to some aspects of that first show,” Allmon Merry said. “The characters include JWC executive committee members who have lines taken straight from old documents. We have a ‘parliamentarian’ who is a stickler for bylaws, including a dress code that did not allow members to wear pants to the club.”
Humorous references to being the perfect housewife (circa 1950s “Good Housekeeping”) and to local historical figures such as Amon Carter Jr. and Van Cliburn (who was not yet a star in 1957) will keep the audience laughing.
“There will be great contemporary dances set to the music of Prince, Michael Jackson, J.Lo, Dolly Parton and others. But a “Grease”-inspired cheerleader number called “TCU Dropout” might steal the show,” Allmon Merry said.
Money raised from the event will fund local community action projects and the scholarships that the club provides each year. The president of JWC is Isha Parkey.
General admission tickets are $15 and are available online and at the door. Reserved seating is $20. Purchase tickets at www.jwcfw.com. The March 3 show starts at 8 p.m. and the March 4 show is at 7 p.m. A complimentary cocktail reception will be offered in the lobby before the show and at intermission. The theater is located in the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.
Community Storehouse plans boot-scootin’ fun at Hope Dinner & Auction
Guests decked out in denim and diamonds and ready for a roping good time will pour into the Gaylord Texan Resort on March 4 for the 15th annual Hope Dinner & Auction presented by Community Storehouse.
The charity’s main focus is to help children living at the poverty line stay in school and to restore hope in their everyday lives. The agency served nearly 5,000 children and their families last year in the Keller, Northwest and Carroll school districts. The event raises money for the programs that make this help available.
“We are honored to once again bring you an elegant, festive dinner, marked with spectacular auction items, raffles, entertainment and dancing. The evening will be unique and inspiring and sprinkled with excitement,” writes a spokesperson for the event.
Silent auction packages will offer everything from food and jewelry to sports outings and relaxing spa experiences. Live auction swag features a trip to Louisville for a private Kentucky Bourbon Trails tour along with a catered dinner parties hosted by Central Market and DC’s Catering.
Doug Dunbar, co-anchor of CBS 11 News, will emcee the evening’s festivities. A wine pull, a “best-of-live-auction” raffle and casino games will round out the party action.
“It is through this annual event that hope is renewed by Community Storehouse as we strive to meet the educational and well-being needs of the children in our local school districts,” said a spokesperson.
Tickets are $120 each or two tickets for $220. Tables of 10 are $1,000. Purchase online at www.HopeDinner.com or call 817-431-3340.
Sorority information sessions planned for Feb. 26
Both the Arlington Area Alumnae Panhellenic and the Mid-Cities Panhellenic associations will host informational meetings soon to help high school senior girls learn the ropes about sorority recruitment, also known as rush.
The Mid-Cities Panhellenic meeting is Feb. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Colleyville, 5300 Colleyville Blvd. The Arlington session is Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at The Oakridge School, 5900 W. Pioneer Parkway
Mid-Cities Panhellenic spokeswoman Nina Franks said attendees will learn how to create a good résumé along with the opportunity to register with the panhellenic association. A live fashion show featuring models wearing outfits appropriate for the various rounds of recruitment will be fun and informative.
Teens attending school in Birdville, Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, H-E-B, Keller and Northwest school districts are served by the Mid-Cities Panhellenic. Learn more at www.midcitiespanhellenic.com or www.facebook.com/midcitiespanhellenicalumnae.
To pledge or not to pledge is a decision many students ponder but may need more information before they can choose which path to take. These sessions will help sort out the details and assist with getting registered for sorority recruitment at college campuses across the country. Parents are encouraged to attend with their daughter.
To inquire about the Arlington meeting, contact Holly Crowell at hollycrowell88@gmail.com and visit www.arlington-panhellenic.org to learn more.
