Herman Boone, subject of film ‘Remember the Titans,’ to speak Feb. 28 in Hurst

Everyone who enjoyed the Disney film “Remember the Titans” in which actor Denzel Washington played the role of legendary coach Herman Boone who managed to produce a winning team comprised of white and black athletes formerly from rival schools will have a chance to meet Boone in person at a special event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Hurst Conference Center.
Tarrant County College is hosting the event as a key part of the African-American Heritage Month programs being offered throughout February across all TCC campuses. Boone, who is now retired from coaching and focusing on motivational speaking, will keep the audience entertained and engaged as he talks about respect, teamwork, community involvement and the importance of character.
“During a time when our nation experienced racial turmoil, Coach Boone pushed for equality and justice on and off the field,” said TCC professor Robert McKizzie, who is chairing the programs. “His message still resonates with audiences today and is especially timely as we combine living history in an educational setting to celebrate African-American Heritage Month.”
Besides the outstanding program, guests will enjoy refreshments, live entertainment and can sign up to win door prizes and scholarships. Admission is free, but reservations are required. To reserve in advance, visit tccdne.volunteerhub.com/events/index. There will also be on-site registration.
Sorority information session and fashion show Feb. 26
College life is fast approaching for high school seniors, and figuring out what sorority life is all about may be on the To Do list. The Mid-Cities Panhellenic Association is standing by ready to help by hosting a Sorority Recruitment Forum on Feb. 26 from 3-5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Colleyville, 5300 Colleyville Blvd.
High school seniors and their parents are invited to the session where they can get the lowdown on what sorority recruitment (also known as rush) is all about as well as learning more about the benefits of Greek life on campus.
Panhellenic spokeswoman Nina Franks said attendees will learn how to create a good resume along with the opportunity to register with Mid-Cities Panhellenic Association. A live fashion show featuring models wearing outfits appropriate for the various rounds of recruitment will be fun and informative.
“Sororities offer leadership and volunteer opportunities, academic support, networking, and life-long friendships,” said Franks.
Teens attending school in Birdville, Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, H-E-B, Keller and Northwest school districts are served by the Mid-Cities Panhellenic.
“We want to assist young women with the recruitment process whether they attend universities in state or out of state,” Panhellenic President Laurel Dawson.
The information session is free and open to anyone wanting to learn more about college sororities. Attire is dressy casual. Details at www.midcitiespanhellenic.com or www.facebook.com/midcitiespanhellenicalumnae.
Patriotic group DRT will host recruitment event Saturday
The state’s oldest women’s patriotic organization, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, is inviting women to attend a recruitment meeting for potential members on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Euless Public Library located at 201 N. Ector Drive.
DRT spokeswoman Judy Ramos said, “We perpetuate the memory and spirit of our ancestors, encourage historical Texas research and promote Texas Honor Days.”
The Isaac Low Chapter of DRT was chartered in Euless and is hosting the event. “It's for any woman who may be interested in learning about eligibility and membership in DRT. You don't have to be interested in joining this specific chapter to attend the information meeting,” Ramos said. The organization is open to any woman who is at least 16 years old who meets eligibility requirements.
To inquire, email texaslibrarylady@yahoo.com. Explore DRT at www.drtinfo.org/chapters/isaaclow/.
Allan Weegar, Atmos Energy among community leaders honored
Allan Weegar, retired city manager for the city of Hurst, and Atmos Energy were among 11 companies and individuals honored at the annual awards event last month hosted by the H-E-B Chamber of Commerce. The event celebrates member businesses, organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the chamber and the H-E-B community.
More than 60 chamber members were nominated for awards in various categories. Weeger received the Clyde Mooney Award, the Chamber’s highest recognition, and Atmos Energy was named Large Business of the Year.
Master of ceremonies Robert Earley, CEO of JPS Health Network, noted Weeger’s visionary leadership and his role in the economic development and revitalization of Hurst. And it was the remarkable community volunteer work done by employees from Atmos Energy that was highlighted during their award presentation.
“The luncheon is an opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on some of the members who made truly significant contributions in 2016,” said H-E-B Chamber president and CEO Mary Frazior. “They are an asset not only to the chamber but to our community, and we are honored to have them as members.”
Others receiving awards include Miguelito’s Mexican Restaurant, Central Station Marketing, Steve Farco, Jeff Corbet, Tyler Gibson, Tracy Morehead, Bob Dahdaleh, the Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet and H-E-B schools.
Please send your Eyes on H-E-B news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by “Liking” our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments