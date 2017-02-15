Eyes on Arlington: Kiwanis Pancake Day Feb. 25 raises money for youth, education causes

Now that Valentine’s Day candy has everyone’s sweet tooth revved up, it’s the perfect time to continue pandering to your sweet cravings at the all-you-can-eat Kiwanis Pancake Day on Feb. 25.
The club will be flipping more than 2,000 of those delicious delicacies for hungry attendees from 8 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., while they raise money for good local causes. Helping the Kiwanis volunteers host this event are high school Key Clubs and Boy Scouts from Troop 5.
“Pancake Day is a source of enormous pride for us, not only because of its long history, but most especially because of the all the good we do throughout the community with the money we raise each year,” said Kiwanis Club President Kelly Wouters.
After breakfast, guests can peruse a silent auction set up in the dining hall offering a slew of new and pre-owned items in mint condition. Proceeds from the auction are a big boost for local projects that Kiwanians support. Anyone wishing to donate an item for the auction can contact the Kiwanis office.
According to Pancake Day chairman Bob Landon, the event has raised more than $900,000 in its 59-year-history. Nearly 1,000 guests dined on pancakes last year, and they hope to top that attendance this year as they again serve up the pancakes, sausage and breakfast beverages.
“With Pancake Day, we advance our work with children and assist a wide range of civic and charitable organizations at all levels of our community. We could not be more proud of this work and of all the volunteers who make it happen,” Landon said.
The club runs the Teacher of the Year programs at schools across the district, sponsors high school Key Clubs and the Circle K Club at UTA, and operates academic programs at some elementary campuses.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance by contacting the Kiwanis office at 817-650-7111, or by email at txokdist@swbell.net.
“Support for Pancake Day really is an investment in our community, and particularly in our children,” Wouters said.
Last chance to get tickets for Book & Author Luncheon benefiting library
Authors Judson Stone and Jim Whiddon will headline the Book & Author Luncheon coming up on Feb. 23 with captivating and witty tales about their books. Tickets for the popular event must be purchased today in order to get a reservation.
Hosted by the Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library, the annual event is a perennial hit with book lovers who enjoy personally meeting authors and chatting with friends over an elegant lunch.
Event chairwoman Nancy Hadaway announced that Shady Valley Country Club is the new venue for the luncheon and hopes guests will enjoy the lovely atmosphere in the facility overlooking the golf course.
“The luncheon is a chance for literature enthusiasts to gather and hear local authors and to help the community by supporting the library’s general fund,” Hadaway said.
Stone is the author of a family biographical tale called “A Last Chapter of the Greatest Generation: The Life and Family of Colonel Frederick A. Stone, M.D.” The book covers the story of Colonel Stone’s life after joining the Army in 1941.
“The Old School Advantage: Timeless Tools for Every Generation” is Jim Whiddon’s latest book about how to be successful in all aspects of life. His interesting career includes owning his own business, being a wealth adviser and radio show host.
The engaging presentations of these two authors will be an audience-pleaser, and the chance to chat with them personally and get their books autographed is a fun finale for the afternoon’s entertainment.
Tickets are $30 and reservations are due Wednesday. Purchase online at www.goo.gl/hjhNMe. Direct questions to Andi Davis at 817-459-6924. The Feb. 23 luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Shady Valley is at 4001 W. Park Row Drive.
Greek Meet Feb. 26 prepares girls for sorority recruitment
Sorority recruitment, also known as rush, is a topic that interests many high school senior girls and their families. As teens make preparation for entering college next fall, exploring membership in a sorority may be on the To Do list.
To pledge or not to pledge is a decision many students ponder but may need more information before they can choose which path to take.
Standing ready to help is the Arlington Area Alumnae Panhellenic group. They will host Greek Meet on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at The Oakridge School, 5900 W. Pioneer Parkway. The event is open to all local high school senior girls and their parents.
At the upcoming informational session, attendees will learn more about rush, sororities, Greek life on campus, and how to register with the Arlington Alumnae Panhellenic. Important information about how to register with the various universities will also be provided.
“This is an informational meeting for all young ladies interested in joining a sorority and their mothers and/or fathers,” said President Holly Crowell, who is in charge of the Greek Meet.
“Arlington Panhellenic is part of an organization built on the foundation of other sororities within the Greek system and is designed to organize and promote Greek life to young girls who are attending college.”
Direct inquires to Crowell at hollycrowell88@gmail.com. Visit www.arlington-panhellenic.org to learn more.
Eagle’s Flight 5K on Saturday will assist intellectually disabled
The Eagle’s Flight 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run is set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at River Legacy Park. The event is a fundraiser for local charity Advocates for Special People.
The course is USATF certified, and awards in various categories will be presented to winning participants. The winners of raffle drawings will take home a framed, autographed photo of Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and tickets for a tour of Martin House Brewing.
Proceeds from the race benefit Advocates for Special People, an organization serving individuals with special needs who have aged out of school. ASP operates day habilitation programs as well as training and coaching special needs athletes to participate in Special Olympic competitions.
Register at www.advocatesforspecialpeople.org or on-site on Saturday.
